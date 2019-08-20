FedEx Cup Leaders
Through Aug. 18
;Points;Money
1. Justin Thomas;3,475;$5,013,084
2. Patrick Cantlay;3,157;$6,121,488
3. Brooks Koepka;3,119;$9,684,006
4. Patrick Reed;2,946;$3,593,844
5. Rory McIlroy;2,842;$7,785,286
6. Jon Rahm;2,517;$4,990,110
7. Matt Kuchar;2,339;$6,294,690
8. Xander Schauffele;2,030;$5,609,456
9. Webb Simpson;1,946;$4,690,572
10. Abraham Ancer;1,940;$2,688,625
11. Gary Woodland;1,912;$5,690,965
12. Tony Finau;1,911;$4,344,380
13. Adam Scott;1,874;$4,084,541
14. Dustin Johnson;1,840;$5,534,619
15. Hideki Matsuyama;1,821;$3,335,137
16. Paul Casey;1,768;$4,257,040
17. Justin Rose;1,739;$4,358,849
18. Brandt Snedeker;1,709;$3,122,936
19. Rickie Fowler;1,637;$3,945,810
20. Kevin Kisner;1,635;$3,489,144
21. Marc Leishman;1,587;$3,886,577
22. Tommy Fleetwood;1,479;$3,853,651
23. Corey Conners;1,476;$2,919,864
24. Sungjae Im;1,407;$2,851,134
25. Chez Reavie;1,394;$3,660,909
26. Bryson DeChambeau;1,371;$3,186,232
27. Louis Oosthuizen;1,355;$2,539,183
28. Charles Howell III;1,345;$3,039,049
29. Lucas Glover;1,337;$2,613,965
30. Jason Kokrak;1,254;$2,330,212
Champions
Money Leaders
Through Aug. 18
;Trn;Money
1. Scott McCarron;17;$2,102,505
2. Steve Stricker;9;$1,534,327
3. Jerry Kelly;14;$1,406,262
4. Scott Parel;18;$1,235,951
5. Bernhard Langer;13;$1,167,176
6. Kirk Triplett;16;$1,130,652
7. Retief Goosen;14;$1,126,242
8. David Toms;14;$1,126,235
9. Kevin Sutherland;16;$1,125,144
10. Ken Tanigawa;18;$998,167
11. Woody Austin;18;$940,889
12. Billy Andrade;17;$924,051
13. Paul Broadhurst;16;$876,125
14. Tom Lehman;14;$757,545
15. Paul Goydos;17;$752,749
16. Miguel Angel Jimenez;15;$696,786
17. Colin Montgomerie;17;$677,586
18. Marco Dawson;14;$636,756
19. Kent Jones;15;$575,303
20. Jeff Maggert;15;$542,789
21. Tim Petrovic;15;$541,626
22. Lee Janzen;17;$516,432
23. Duffy Waldorf;16;$509,127
24. Brandt Jobe;15;$504,227
25. Stephen Ames;16;$469,777
26. Bob Estes;9;$457,320
27. Jay Haas;13;$438,459
28. Fred Couples;8;$437,649
29. Darren Clarke;14;$428,301
30. Steve Flesch;17;$426,719
LPGA
Money Leaders
Through Aug. 11
;Trn;Money
1. Jin Young Ko;16;$2,281,131
2. Jeongeun Lee6;17;$1,844,938
3. Sung Hyun Park;14;$1,447,823
4. Lexi Thompson;16;$1,380,170
5. Minjee Lee;20;$1,183,318
6. Brooke M. Henderson;19;$1,140,197
7. Sei Young Kim;17;$997,786
8. Ariya Jutanugarn;20;$987,642
9. Nelly Korda;15;$983,017
10. Hyo Joo Kim;14;$950,029
11. Shanshan Feng;17;$874,716
12. Carlota Ciganda;18;$839,895
13. Lizette Salas;18;$835,070
14. Hannah Green;15;$784,519
15. Moriya Jutanugarn;20;$727,915
16. Eun-Hee Ji;17;$716,048
17. Danielle Kang;16;$714,549
18. So Yeon Ryu;14;$690,266
19. Amy Yang;16;$686,114
20. Celine Boutier;20;$669,399
21. Inbee Park;13;$659,342
22. Nasa Hataoka;15;$620,377
23. Yu Liu;21;$618,047
24. Angel Yin;16;$610,957
25. Mi Hyang Lee;20;$572,696
26. Azahara Munoz;18;$523,907
27. Bronte Law;18;$519,735
28. Ally McDonald;18;$511,120
29. Morgan Pressel;18;$500,238
30. Mi Jung Hur;14;$496,487
