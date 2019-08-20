FedEx Cup Leaders

Through Aug. 18

;Points;Money

1. Justin Thomas;3,475;$5,013,084

2. Patrick Cantlay;3,157;$6,121,488

3. Brooks Koepka;3,119;$9,684,006

4. Patrick Reed;2,946;$3,593,844

5. Rory McIlroy;2,842;$7,785,286

6. Jon Rahm;2,517;$4,990,110

7. Matt Kuchar;2,339;$6,294,690

8. Xander Schauffele;2,030;$5,609,456

9. Webb Simpson;1,946;$4,690,572

10. Abraham Ancer;1,940;$2,688,625

11. Gary Woodland;1,912;$5,690,965

12. Tony Finau;1,911;$4,344,380

13. Adam Scott;1,874;$4,084,541

14. Dustin Johnson;1,840;$5,534,619

15. Hideki Matsuyama;1,821;$3,335,137

16. Paul Casey;1,768;$4,257,040

17. Justin Rose;1,739;$4,358,849

18. Brandt Snedeker;1,709;$3,122,936

19. Rickie Fowler;1,637;$3,945,810

20. Kevin Kisner;1,635;$3,489,144

21. Marc Leishman;1,587;$3,886,577

22. Tommy Fleetwood;1,479;$3,853,651

23. Corey Conners;1,476;$2,919,864

24. Sungjae Im;1,407;$2,851,134

25. Chez Reavie;1,394;$3,660,909

26. Bryson DeChambeau;1,371;$3,186,232

27. Louis Oosthuizen;1,355;$2,539,183

28. Charles Howell III;1,345;$3,039,049

29. Lucas Glover;1,337;$2,613,965

30. Jason Kokrak;1,254;$2,330,212

Champions

Money Leaders

Through Aug. 18

;Trn;Money

1. Scott McCarron;17;$2,102,505

2. Steve Stricker;9;$1,534,327

3. Jerry Kelly;14;$1,406,262

4. Scott Parel;18;$1,235,951

5. Bernhard Langer;13;$1,167,176

6. Kirk Triplett;16;$1,130,652

7. Retief Goosen;14;$1,126,242

8. David Toms;14;$1,126,235

9. Kevin Sutherland;16;$1,125,144

10. Ken Tanigawa;18;$998,167

11. Woody Austin;18;$940,889

12. Billy Andrade;17;$924,051

13. Paul Broadhurst;16;$876,125

14. Tom Lehman;14;$757,545

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

15. Paul Goydos;17;$752,749

16. Miguel Angel Jimenez;15;$696,786

17. Colin Montgomerie;17;$677,586

18. Marco Dawson;14;$636,756

19. Kent Jones;15;$575,303

20. Jeff Maggert;15;$542,789

21. Tim Petrovic;15;$541,626

22. Lee Janzen;17;$516,432

23. Duffy Waldorf;16;$509,127

24. Brandt Jobe;15;$504,227

25. Stephen Ames;16;$469,777

26. Bob Estes;9;$457,320

27. Jay Haas;13;$438,459

28. Fred Couples;8;$437,649

29. Darren Clarke;14;$428,301

30. Steve Flesch;17;$426,719

LPGA

Money Leaders

Through Aug. 11

;Trn;Money

1. Jin Young Ko;16;$2,281,131

2. Jeongeun Lee6;17;$1,844,938

3. Sung Hyun Park;14;$1,447,823

4. Lexi Thompson;16;$1,380,170

5. Minjee Lee;20;$1,183,318

6. Brooke M. Henderson;19;$1,140,197

7. Sei Young Kim;17;$997,786

8. Ariya Jutanugarn;20;$987,642

9. Nelly Korda;15;$983,017

10. Hyo Joo Kim;14;$950,029

11. Shanshan Feng;17;$874,716

12. Carlota Ciganda;18;$839,895

13. Lizette Salas;18;$835,070

14. Hannah Green;15;$784,519

15. Moriya Jutanugarn;20;$727,915

16. Eun-Hee Ji;17;$716,048

17. Danielle Kang;16;$714,549

18. So Yeon Ryu;14;$690,266

19. Amy Yang;16;$686,114

20. Celine Boutier;20;$669,399

21. Inbee Park;13;$659,342

22. Nasa Hataoka;15;$620,377

23. Yu Liu;21;$618,047

24. Angel Yin;16;$610,957

25. Mi Hyang Lee;20;$572,696

26. Azahara Munoz;18;$523,907

27. Bronte Law;18;$519,735

28. Ally McDonald;18;$511,120

29. Morgan Pressel;18;$500,238

30. Mi Jung Hur;14;$496,487

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments