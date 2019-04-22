Tour Statistics
Through April 21
FedExCup Season Points
1, Matt Kuchar, 2,029.716. 2, Xander Schauffele, 1,562.047. 3, Rory McIlroy, 1,457.284. 4, Paul Casey, 1,261.084. 5, Dustin Johnson, 1,241.664. 6, Brooks Koepka, 1,112.143. 7, Gary Woodland, 1,101.929. 8, Rickie Fowler, 1,087.933. 9, Charles Howell III, 1,086.339. 10, Justin Thomas, 1,063.814.
Scoring Average
1, Justin Thomas, 69.512. 2, Dustin Johnson, 69.564. 3, Patrick Cantlay, 69.637. 4, Tiger Woods, 69.729. 5, Matt Kuchar, 69.754. 6, Rory McIlroy, 69.767. 7, Jim Furyk, 69.857. 8, Rickie Fowler, 69.871. 9, Jon Rahm, 69.911. 10, Webb Simpson, 69.913.
Driving Distance
1, Cameron Champ, 314.8. 2, Luke List, 313.2. 3, Rory McIlroy, 312.6. 4, Wyndham Clark, 311.8. 5, Bubba Watson, 311.1. 6, Ollie Schniederjans, 310.1. 7 (tie), Tony Finau and Grayson Murray, 310.0. 9 (tie), Gary Woodland and Lucas Bjerregaard, 309.9.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Jim Furyk, 76.65%. 2, Chez Reavie, 74.32%. 3, Ryan Armour, 72.57%. 4, Brian Gay, 71.74%. 5, Ryan Moore, 71.50%. 6, Brice Garnett, 71.32%. 7, Matt Kuchar, 71.11%. 8, Paul Casey, 70.81%. 9, David Hearn, 70.77%. 10, Andrew Landry, 70.39%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Tiger Woods, 75.56%. 2, Matt Kuchar, 74.42%. 3, Charles Howell III, 74.25%. 4, Corey Conners, 73.48%. 5, Justin Thomas, 73.06%. 6, James Hahn, 72.71%. 7, Gary Woodland, 72.45%. 8, Talor Gooch, 72.02%. 9, Cameron Champ, 71.97%. 10, Johnson Wagner, 71.90%.
Total Driving
1, Gary Woodland, 59. 2, Bryson DeChambeau, 67. 3, Brendan Steele, 70. 4, Louis Oosthuizen, 76. 5 (tie), Paul Casey and Abraham Ancer, 84. 7, Keegan Bradley, 90. 8, Jon Rahm, 91. 9, Emiliano Grillo, 95. 10, Tiger Woods, 108.
SG-Putting
1, Dominic Bozzelli, 1.135. 2, Pat Perez, 1.004. 3, Martin Piller, .944. 4, Jason Day, .868. 5, Denny McCarthy, .837. 6, Dustin Johnson, .797. 7, Rickie Fowler, .779. 8, Graeme McDowell, .758. 9, Brian Gay, .745. 10, Patton Kizzire, .736.
Birdie Average
1, Justin Thomas, 4.90. 2, Gary Woodland, 4.84. 3, Jason Day, 4.83. 4 (tie), Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau, 4.68. 6 (tie), Ryan Palmer and Cameron Champ, 4.66. 8, Aaron Wise, 4.64. 9, Si Woo Kim, 4.62. 10, Tiger Woods, 4.60.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Rory McIlroy, 57.6. 2, Brooks Koepka, 67.5. 3, Paul Casey, 68.4. 4 (tie), Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Thomas, 72.0. 6, James Hahn, 76.5. 7, Rickie Fowler, 80.0. 8, Keith Mitchell, 84.6. 9, Cody Gribble, 85.5. 10, 2 tied with 87.8.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Ernie Els, 70.00%. 2, Tommy Fleetwood, 69.39%. 3, Dustin Johnson, 68.09%. 4, Francesco Molinari, 67.57%. 5, Sean O'Hair, 65.71%. 6, Sam Ryder, 65.56%. 7, Justin Rose, 63.16%. 8, Webb Simpson, 63.08%. 9, Anirban Lahiri, 62.69%. 10, Brandt Snedeker, 61.90%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Justin Thomas, 218. 2, Rory McIlroy, 275. 3, Xander Schauffele, 306. 4, Rickie Fowler, 319. 5, Matt Kuchar, 325. 6, Jon Rahm, 337. 7, Jason Day, 339. 8, Brooks Koepka, 341. 9, Justin Rose, 363. 10, Troy Merritt, 397.
Champions
Tour Statistics
Through April 21
Charles Schwab Cup Money List
1, Scott McCarron, (7), $624,118. 2, Bernhard Langer, (5), $600,633. 3, Kirk Triplett, (7), $562,066. 4, Kevin Sutherland, (7), $526,675. 5, Tom Lehman, (6), $416,876. 6, David Toms, (6), $382,951. 7, Miguel Angel Jimenez, (6), $365,867. 8, Woody Austin, (7), $359,062. 9, Marco Dawson, (6), $335,051. 10, Mark O'Meara, (6), $313,288.
Scoring Average (Actual)
1, Bernhard Langer, 68.33. 2, Bob Estes, 69.17. 3, Scott McCarron, 69.48. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 69.52. 5, David Toms, 69.56. 6, Steve Stricker, 69.58. 7, Marco Dawson, 69.67. 8, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 69.72. 9, Fred Couples, 69.73. 10, Kirk Triplett, 69.79.
Driving Distance
1, John Daly, 295.4. 2, Brandt Jobe, 292.9. 3, Darren Clarke, 291.9. 4, Kenny Perry, 287.8. 5, Steve Stricker, 287.2. 6, Scott McCarron, 285.9. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 285.5. 8, Fred Couples, 285.3. 9, Scott Parel, 284.0. 10, 2 tied with 282.2.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Bart Bryant, 81.79%. 2, Joe Durant, 80.27%. 3, Ken Duke, 79.76%. 4, David Toms, 79.37%. 5, Colin Montgomerie, 78.57%. 6, Paul Broadhurst, 78.23%. 7 (tie), Olin Browne and David Frost, 78.17%. 9, Gene Sauers, 77.89%. 10, 2 tied with 77.38%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Fred Couples, 74.44%. 2, Kenny Perry, 73.33%. 3, David Toms, 73.15%. 4, Tom Lehman, 72.84%. 5, Billy Mayfair, 72.53%. 6 (tie), Bob Estes, Kirk Triplett, Ken Tanigawa and Colin Montgomerie, 72.22%. 10, Lee Janzen, 71.43%.
Total Driving
1, Steve Stricker, 20. 2, Kenny Perry, 27. 3, David Toms, 35. 4, Colin Montgomerie, 37. 5, Billy Mayfair, 42. 6 (tie), Bernhard Langer, Kevin Sutherland and Scott McCarron, 48. 9, Wes Short, Jr., 49. 10, 3 tied with 50.
Putting Average
1, Mark O'Meara, 1.688. 2, Kirk Triplett, 1.704. 3 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Esteban Toledo, 1.716. 5, Stephen Ames, 1.717. 6, Bob Estes, 1.718. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 1.719. 8 (tie), Steve Stricker and Kent Jones, 1.721. 10, Tom Lehman, 1.725.
Birdie Average
1, Steve Stricker, 5.00. 2, Kirk Triplett, 4.63. 3, Mark O'Meara, 4.47. 4, Bob Estes, 4.42. 5, Fred Couples, 4.40. 6, Kent Jones, 4.39. 7 (tie), Bernhard Langer, David Toms, Marco Dawson and Brandt Jobe, 4.33.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Esteban Toledo, 54.0. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 63.0. 3 (tie), Tom Lehman and Jeff Maggert, 64.8. 5, Bernhard Langer, 67.5. 6 (tie), Rocco Mediate, Jeff Sluman, Woody Austin and Scott Parel, 94.5. 10, 2 tied with 108.0.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Billy Mayfair, 70.00%. 2, Carlos Franco, 68.18%. 3, Tom Byrum, 67.65%. 4 (tie), Michael Allen and Steve Stricker, 66.67%. 6, Rocco Mediate, 65.38%. 7, Jesper Parnevik, 63.16%. 8 (tie), David Frost and Bernhard Langer, 60.00%. 10, 2 tied with 59.09%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Bernhard Langer, 86. 2, Steve Stricker, 117. 3, David Toms, 118. 4, Bob Estes, 139. 5, Tom Lehman, 151. 6, Kent Jones, 157. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 159. 8, Scott McCarron, 162. 9 (tie), Kenny Perry and Brandt Jobe, 164.
LPGA
Tour Statistics
Through April 20
Scoring
1, Jessica Korda, 68.875 2, Jin Young Ko, 69.0. 3, Nelly Korda, 69.214. 4, Eun-Hee Ji, 69.464. 5, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.538. 6, Sung Hyun Park, 69.6. 7, Hyo Joo Kim, 69.667. 8, Jeongeun Lee6, 69.917. 9, Carlota Ciganda, 69.962. 10, Minjee Lee, 69.968.
Driving Distance
1, Anne van Dam, 291.1. 2, Jessica Korda, 287.1. 3, Angel Yin, 284.3. 4, Elizabeth Szokol, 283.3. 5, Sung Hyun Park, 282.9. 6, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 279.5. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, 279.2. 8, Suzuka Yamaguchi, 279.0. 9, Joanna Klatten, 278.9. 10, Pavarisa Yoktuan, 278.7.
Greens in Regulation
1, Jin Young Ko, .796. 2, Nelly Korda, .784. 3, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, .776. 4, Mirim Lee, .768. 5, Yu Liu, .767. 6 (tie), Sung Hyun Park, Jeongeun Lee6, Jane Park and Jessica Korda, .764. 10, Eun-Hee Ji, .760.
Putts per GIR
1, Haru Nomura, 1.71. 2, Suzuka Yamaguchi, 1.72. 3, Sarah Kemp, 1.72. 4, Jessica Korda, 1.72. 5, Mi Jung Hur, 1.72. 6, Jin Young Ko, 1.72. 7, Pajaree Anannarukarn, 1.72. 8, Sung Hyun Park, 1.73. 9, Eun-Hee Ji, 1.73. 10, Nelly Korda, 1.73.
Birdies
1, Nelly Korda, 137. 2 (tie), Jin Young Ko and Eun-Hee Ji, 127. 4 (tie), Gaby Lopez and Ariya Jutanugarn, 126. 6, Minjee Lee, 122. 7, Yu Liu, 121. 8 (tie), Mi Hyang Lee and Moriya Jutanugarn, 117. 10, Azahara Munoz, 116.
Eagles
1, Carlota Ciganda, 6. 2, Brittany Altomare, 5. 3 (tie), Mirim Lee, Amy Olson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 4. 6, 12 tied with 3.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Lauren Kim, 1.000. 2, Jackie Stoelting, .813. 3, Tiffany Joh, .778. 4, Jennifer Song, .750. 5, Hyo Joo Kim, .704. 6, Yu Liu, .688. 7, Sarah Kemp, .684. 8, Sarah Schmelzel, .675. 9 (tie), 3 tied with .667.
Rounds Under Par
1, Jessica Korda, .875. 2, Hyo Joo Kim, .792. 3, Nelly Korda, .786. 4 (tie), Jin Young Ko, Sung Hyun Park, Moriya Jutanugarn and Eun-Hee Ji, .750. 8, Brooke M. Henderson, .731. 9, Stacy Lewis, .722. 10, Gaby Lopez, .719.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.