Tour Statistics
Through April 1
FedExCup Season Points
1, Matt Kuchar, 1,589.916. 2, Rory McIlroy, 1,415.776. 3, Xander Schauffele, 1,327.947. 4, Paul Casey, 1,261.084. 5, Gary Woodland, 1,076.004. 6, Charles Howell III, 1,060.414. 7, Marc Leishman, 1,034.487. 8, Justin Thomas, 999.014. 9, Dustin Johnson, 983.664. 10, Rickie Fowler, 956.600.
Scoring Average
1, Justin Thomas, 69.432. 2, Jim Furyk, 69.492. 3, Dustin Johnson, 69.580. 4, Rory McIlroy, 69.594. 5, Sergio Garcia, 69.705. 6, Lucas Glover, 69.783. 7, Patrick Cantlay, 69.817. 8, Rickie Fowler, 69.827. 9, Tommy Fleetwood, 69.845. 10, Gary Woodland, 69.857.
Driving Distance
1, Cameron Champ, 316.8. 2, Bubba Watson, 313.6. 3, Luke List, 313.2. 4, Rory McIlroy, 312.3. 5, Wyndham Clark, 312.1. 6 (tie), Patrick Cantlay and Brandon Hagy, 310.7. 8, Grayson Murray, 310.0. 9, Byeong Hun An, 309.8. 10, Ollie Schniederjans, 309.6.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Jim Furyk, 80.10%. 2, Ryan Armour, 74.02%. 3, Chez Reavie, 73.79%. 4, Brian Gay, 72.18%. 5, Ben Silverman, 71.86%. 6, Matt Kuchar, 71.79%. 7, Brice Garnett, 71.62%. 8, David Hearn, 70.77%. 9, Paul Casey, 70.58%. 10, Kevin Streelman, 70.40%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Matt Kuchar, 75.93%. 2, Charles Howell III, 75.72%. 3, Tiger Woods, 74.31%. 4, Corey Conners, 73.86%. 5, Gary Woodland, 73.33%. 6, Ryan Palmer, 73.09%. 7, D.J. Trahan, 72.95%. 8, James Hahn, 72.71%. 9, Justin Thomas, 72.69%. 10, Lucas Glover, 72.50%.
Total Driving
1, Gary Woodland, 53. 2, Brendan Steele, 59. 3, Bryson DeChambeau, 66. 4, Louis Oosthuizen, 82. 5, Paul Casey, 91. 6, Daniel Berger, 95. 7, Keegan Bradley, 96. 8 (tie), Emiliano Grillo and Abraham Ancer, 98. 10, Jason Kokrak, 100.
SG-Putting
1, Dominic Bozzelli, 1.135. 2, Pat Perez, 1.004. 3, Brian Gay, .982. 4, Martin Piller, .944. 5, Jason Day, .868. 6, Denny McCarthy, .857. 7, Rickie Fowler, .847. 8, Billy Horschel, .816. 9 (tie), Vaughn Taylor and Andrew Putnam, .745.
Birdie Average
1, Justin Thomas, 5.14. 2, Gary Woodland, 4.91. 3, Justin Rose, 4.90. 4, Jason Day, 4.85. 5 (tie), Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Champ, 4.79. 7, Ryan Palmer, 4.72. 8, Si Woo Kim, 4.71. 9, Rickie Fowler, 4.69. 10, 2 tied with 4.62.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Tommy Fleetwood, 61.7. 2, Paul Casey, 64.8. 3 (tie), Rory McIlroy and Cody Gribble, 72.0. 5 (tie), James Hahn and Xander Schauffele, 76.5. 7, Brooks Koepka, 78.0. 8, Kevin Na, 79.7. 9, Justin Thomas, 81.0. 10, Adam Long, 82.3.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Ernie Els, 73.33%. 2, Tyrone Van Aswegen, 73.08%. 3, Derek Fathauer, 71.88%. 4, Tommy Fleetwood, 70.00%. 5, Francesco Molinari, 68.97%. 6, Dustin Johnson, 68.57%. 7, Sam Ryder, 67.06%. 8, Martin Kaymer, 66.67%. 9, Webb Simpson, 66.00%. 10, Sean O'Hair, 65.71%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Rory McIlroy, 236. 2, Justin Thomas, 261. 3, Xander Schauffele, 286. 4, Rickie Fowler, 314. 5, Jason Day, 357. 6, Gary Woodland, 362. 7, Justin Rose, 371. 8, Bryson DeChambeau, 386. 9, Matt Kuchar, 413. 10, Paul Casey, 415.
Champions
Rapiscan Systems Classic
At Fallen Oak
Biloxi, Miss.
Purse: $1.6 million
Yardage: 7,088; Par: 72
Final
Sutherland won on seventh playoff hole
Kevin Sutherland, $240,000;65-69-75;—;209;-7
Scott Parel, $140,800;68-72-69;—;209;-7
Billy Andrade, $115,200;71-68-71;—;210;-6
Marco Dawson, $96,000;65-72-74;—;211;-5
Bernhard Langer, $66,133;71-72-69;—;212;-4
Wes Short, Jr., $66,133;70-73-69;—;212;-4
Steve Stricker, $66,133;73-70-69;—;212;-4
John Daly, $45,867;71-71-71;—;213;-3
Brandt Jobe, $45,867;71-71-71;—;213;-3
Kent Jones, $45,867;69-72-72;—;213;-3
Billy Mayfair, $34,000;71-71-72;—;214;-2
Colin Montgomerie, $34,000;70-71-73;—;214;-2
Tour Statistics
Through April 1
Charles Schwab Cup Money List
1, Bernhard Langer, (4), $569,133. 2, Kevin Sutherland, (6), $506,200. 3, Kirk Triplett, (6), $441,466. 4, Tom Lehman, (6), $416,876. 5, David Toms, (5), $378,811. 6, Scott McCarron, (6), $354,118. 7, Woody Austin, (6), $350,962. 8, Marco Dawson, (6), $335,051. 9, Miguel Angel Jimenez, (5), $334,367. 10, Mark O'Meara, (6), $313,288.
Scoring Average (Actual)
1, Bernhard Langer, 67.58. 2, David Toms, 68.47. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 69.00. 4, Bob Estes, 69.17. 5, Brandt Jobe, 69.39. 6, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 69.40. 7, Scott McCarron, 69.44. 8, Steve Stricker, 69.58. 9, Marco Dawson, 69.67. 10, Kirk Triplett, 69.69.
Driving Distance
1, John Daly, 300.0. 2, Brandt Jobe, 295.3. 3, Darren Clarke, 292.5. 4, Kenny Perry, 289.9. 5, Carlos Franco, 287.4. 6, Steve Stricker, 287.2. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 287.1. 8, Scott McCarron, 286.7. 9, Fred Couples, 285.3. 10, Scott Parel, 285.2.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Bart Bryant, 80.95%. 2, Joe Durant, 79.76%. 3, Olin Browne, 78.17%. 4, Ken Duke, 77.78%. 5, Colin Montgomerie, 77.68%. 6, David Toms, 77.62%. 7, Steve Stricker, 76.79%. 8, David McKenzie, 76.67%. 9, Gene Sauers, 76.59%. 10, Paul Broadhurst, 75.79%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Kenny Perry, 75.93%. 2, David Toms, 74.81%. 3, Fred Couples, 74.44%. 4, Ken Tanigawa, 73.77%. 5, Tom Lehman, 72.84%. 6 (tie), Kirk Triplett and Colin Montgomerie, 72.57%. 8 (tie), Bob Estes and Lee Janzen, 72.22%. 10, Brandt Jobe, 71.91%.
Total Driving
1, Steve Stricker, 13. 2, Colin Montgomerie, 31. 3, Kenny Perry, 32. 4 (tie), Billy Mayfair and David Toms, 37. 6, Kevin Sutherland, 41. 7, Joe Durant, 42. 8, Brandt Jobe, 47. 9 (tie), Fred Couples and Wes Short, Jr., 49.
Putting Average
1, Kirk Triplett, 1.684. 2 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Mark O'Meara, 1.688. 4 (tie), Esteban Toledo and Kevin Sutherland, 1.698. 6, David Toms, 1.703. 7, Tom Byrum, 1.704. 8, Stephen Ames, 1.706. 9, Kent Jones, 1.709. 10, Tim Petrovic, 1.714.
Birdie Average
1, Steve Stricker, 5.00. 2, Kirk Triplett, 4.94. 3, David Toms, 4.87. 4, Bernhard Langer, 4.75. 5, Kent Jones, 4.67. 6, Brandt Jobe, 4.61. 7, Mark O'Meara, 4.47. 8, Bob Estes, 4.42. 9, Fred Couples, 4.40. 10, 3 tied with 4.33.
Eagles (Holes per)
1 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Kevin Sutherland, 54.0. 3 (tie), Tom Lehman and Jeff Maggert, 64.8. 5 (tie), Rocco Mediate, Esteban Toledo, Woody Austin and Scott Parel, 81.0. 9 (tie), David Toms and Darren Clarke, 90.0.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Billy Mayfair, 81.25%. 2, Carlos Franco, 70.00%. 3 (tie), Tom Byrum, Bernhard Langer and Michael Allen, 68.75%. 6 (tie), Rocco Mediate and Steve Stricker, 66.67%. 8, David Frost, 61.11%. 9, Jesper Parnevik, 58.82%. 10, Bob Estes, 58.33%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Bernhard Langer, 81. 2, David Toms, 90. 3, Steve Stricker, 118. 4 (tie), Brandt Jobe and Kevin Sutherland, 141. 6, Bob Estes, 143. 7, Tom Lehman, 162. 8, Scott Parel, 170. 9, Colin Montgomerie, 171. 10, Kirk Triplett, 177.
LPGA
Tour Statistics
Through March 31
Scoring
1, Mi Jung Hur, 68.25. 2, Nelly Korda, 68.35. 3, Jin Young Ko, 68.6. 4, Sung Hyun Park, 68.75. 5, Jing Yan, 69.0. 6, Eun-Hee Ji, 69.05. 7, Hyo Joo Kim, 69.188. 8, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.444. 9, 3 tied with 69.5.
Driving Distance
1, Anne van Dam, 290.2. 2, Angel Yin, 284.7. 3, Elizabeth Szokol, 281.9. 4, Sung Hyun Park, 281.8. 5, Suzuka Yamaguchi, 280.0. 6, Linnea Strom, 278.4. 7, Joanna Klatten, 278.2. 8, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 277.5. 9, Pavarisa Yoktuan, 277.0. 10, Yani Tseng, 276.2.
Greens in Regulation
1, Nelly Korda, .817. 2, Jeongeun Lee6, .816. 3, Jane Park, .806. 4, Jin Young Ko, .803. 5, Sei Young Kim, .795. 6, Eun-Hee Ji, .792. 7 (tie), Yu Liu and Jing Yan, .787. 9, 3 tied with .785.
Putts per GIR
1, Mi Jung Hur, 1.65. 2, Sarah Kemp, 1.68. 3, Sung Hyun Park, 1.69. 4, Jin Young Ko, 1.70. 5, Suzuka Yamaguchi, 1.71. 6, Eun-Hee Ji, 1.72. 7, Angel Yin, 1.73. 8, Nelly Korda, 1.73. 9, Haru Nomura, 1.73. 10, Beatriz Recari, 1.73.
Birdies
1, Nelly Korda, 103 2, Thidapa Suwannapura, 102 3, Minjee Lee, 98 4 (tie), Yu Liu and Ariya Jutanugarn, 97 6 (tie), Gaby Lopez and Eun-Hee Ji, 96 8, Jin Young Ko, 95 9, Mi Hyang Lee, 93 10, Azahara Munoz, 91.
Eagles
1 (tie), Brittany Altomare, Mirim Lee, Amy Olson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 4. 5 (tie), Thidapa Suwannapura, Carlota Ciganda, Ariya Jutanugarn, Elizabeth Szokol, Charley Hull and Alena Sharp, 3.
Sand Save Percentage
1 (tie), Shanshan Feng, Hyo Joo Kim and Brooke M. Henderson, .800. 4, Jackie Stoelting, .786. 5, Jaye Marie Green, .778. 6, Sarah Kemp, .765. 7, Haeji Kang, .733. 8, Jeongeun Lee6, .714. 9, Sarah Schmelzel, .708. 10, 2 tied with .706.
Rounds Under Par
1 (tie), Eun-Hee Ji and Nelly Korda, .900. 3 (tie), Hee Young Park and Mi Jung Hur, .875. 5 (tie), Inbee Park and Jing Yan, .833. 7 (tie), Sung Hyun Park, Haru Nomura and Hyo Joo Kim, .813. 10, 2 tied with .800.
