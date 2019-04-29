Tour Statistics
Through April 28
FedExCup Season Points
1, Matt Kuchar, 2,029.716. 2, Xander Schauffele, 1,562.047. 3, Rory McIlroy, 1,457.284. 4, Paul Casey, 1,261.084. 5, Dustin Johnson, 1,241.664. 6, Jon Rahm, 1,135.897. 7, Brooks Koepka, 1,120.599. 8, Gary Woodland, 1,101.929. 9, Rickie Fowler, 1,087.933. 10, Charles Howell III, 1,086.339.
Scoring Average
1, Justin Thomas, 69.512. 2, Dustin Johnson, 69.564. 3, Patrick Cantlay, 69.637. 4, Tiger Woods, 69.729. 5, Matt Kuchar, 69.754. 6, Rory McIlroy, 69.767. 7, Jim Furyk, 69.857. 8, Rickie Fowler, 69.871. 9, Jon Rahm, 69.911. 10, Webb Simpson, 69.913.
Driving Distance
1, Cameron Champ, 314.8. 2, Luke List, 313.2. 3, Rory McIlroy, 312.6. 4, Wyndham Clark, 311.8. 5, Bubba Watson, 311.1. 6, Ollie Schniederjans, 310.1. 7 (tie), Tony Finau and Grayson Murray, 310.0. 9 (tie), Gary Woodland and Lucas Bjerregaard, 309.9.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Jim Furyk, 76.65%. 2, Chez Reavie, 74.32%. 3, Ryan Armour, 72.57%. 4, Brian Gay, 71.74%. 5, Ryan Moore, 71.50%. 6, Brice Garnett, 71.32%. 7, Matt Kuchar, 71.11%. 8, Paul Casey, 70.81%. 9, David Hearn, 70.77%. 10, Andrew Landry, 70.39%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Tiger Woods, 75.56%. 2, Matt Kuchar, 74.42%. 3, Charles Howell III, 74.25%. 4, Corey Conners, 73.48%. 5, Justin Thomas, 73.06%. 6, James Hahn, 72.71%. 7, Gary Woodland, 72.45%. 8, Talor Gooch, 72.02%. 9, Cameron Champ, 71.97%. 10, Johnson Wagner, 71.90%.
Total Driving
1, Gary Woodland, 61. 2, Bryson DeChambeau, 67. 3, Brendan Steele, 71. 4, Louis Oosthuizen, 77. 5, Abraham Ancer, 85. 6, Paul Casey, 86. 7, Keegan Bradley, 92. 8, Jon Rahm, 94. 9, Emiliano Grillo, 97. 10, Justin Harding, 101.
SG: Putting
1, Dominic Bozzelli, 1.135. 2, Pat Perez, 1.004. 3, Martin Piller, .944. 4, Jason Day, .868. 5, Denny McCarthy, .837. 6, Dustin Johnson, .796. 7, Rickie Fowler, .779. 8, Graeme McDowell, .758. 9, Brian Gay, .745. 10, Patton Kizzire, .735.
Birdie Average
1, Justin Thomas, 4.90. 2, Gary Woodland, 4.84. 3, Jason Day, 4.83. 4 (tie), Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau, 4.68. 6 (tie), Ryan Palmer and Cameron Champ, 4.66. 8, Aaron Wise, 4.64. 9, Si Woo Kim, 4.62. 10, Tiger Woods, 4.60.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Rory McIlroy, 57.6. 2, Brooks Koepka, 67.5. 3, Paul Casey, 68.4. 4 (tie), Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Thomas, 72.0. 6, James Hahn, 76.5. 7, Rickie Fowler, 80.0. 8, Keith Mitchell, 84.6. 9, Cody Gribble, 85.5. 10, Kevin Na, 87.8.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Derek Fathauer, 71.88%. 2, Ernie Els, 70.00%. 3, Tommy Fleetwood, 69.39%. 4, Dustin Johnson, 68.09%. 5, Francesco Molinari, 67.57%. 6, Sean O'Hair, 65.71%. 7, Sam Ryder, 65.56%. 8, Justin Rose, 63.16%. 9, Webb Simpson, 63.08%. 10, Anirban Lahiri, 62.69%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Justin Thomas, 223. 2, Rory McIlroy, 282. 3, Xander Schauffele, 312. 4, Rickie Fowler, 326. 5, Matt Kuchar, 332. 6, Jon Rahm, 346. 7, Jason Day, 348. 8, Brooks Koepka, 349. 9, Justin Rose, 369. 10, Troy Merritt, 405.
Champions
Tour Statistics
Through April 28
Charles Schwab Cup Money List
1, Scott McCarron, (8), $666,868. 2, Kirk Triplett, (8), $653,191. 3, Bernhard Langer, (5), $600,633. 4, Kevin Sutherland, (8), $569,425. 5, Tom Lehman, (6), $416,876. 6, David Toms, (7), $399,601. 7, Miguel Angel Jimenez, (7), $377,117. 8, Woody Austin, (8), $366,352. 9, Marco Dawson, (6), $335,051. 10, Mark O'Meara, (7), $329,938.
Scoring Average (Actual)
1, Bernhard Langer, 68.33. 2, Bob Estes, 69.17. 3, Scott McCarron, 69.48. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 69.52. 5, David Toms, 69.56. 6, Steve Stricker, 69.58. 7, Marco Dawson, 69.67. 8, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 69.72. 9, Fred Couples, 69.73. 10, Kirk Triplett, 69.79.
Driving Distance
1, John Daly, 295.4. 2, Brandt Jobe, 292.9. 3, Darren Clarke, 291.9. 4, Kenny Perry, 287.8. 5, Steve Stricker, 287.2. 6, Scott McCarron, 285.9. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 285.5. 8, Fred Couples, 285.3. 9, Scott Parel, 284.0. 10, Retief Goosen, 282.7.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Bart Bryant, 81.79%. 2, Joe Durant, 80.27%. 3, Ken Duke, 79.76%. 4, David Toms, 79.37%. 5, Colin Montgomerie, 78.57%. 6, Paul Broadhurst, 78.23%. 7 (tie), Olin Browne and David Frost, 78.17%. 9, Gene Sauers, 77.89%. 10 Larry Mize, 77.38%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Fred Couples, 74.44%. 2, Kenny Perry, 73.33%. 3, David Toms, 73.15%. 4, Tom Lehman, 72.84%. 5, Billy Mayfair, 72.53%. 6 (tie), Bob Estes, Kirk Triplett , Ken Tanigawa and Colin Montgomerie, 72.22%. 10, Vijay Singh, 71.60%.
Total Driving
1, Steve Stricker, 20. 2, Kenny Perry, 28. 3, David Toms, 37. 4, Colin Montgomerie, 39. 5, Billy Mayfair, 45. 6 (tie), Bernhard Langer, Kevin Sutherland and Scott McCarron, 50. 9, Three Tied With 52.
Putting Average
1, Mark O'Meara, 1.688. 2, Kirk Triplett, 1.704. 3 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Esteban Toledo, 1.716. 5, Stephen Ames, 1.717. 6, Bob Estes, 1.718. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 1.719. 8 (tie), Steve Stricker and Kent Jones, 1.721. 10, Tom Lehman, 1.725.
Birdie Average
1, Steve Stricker, 5.00. 2, Kirk Triplett, 4.63. 3, Mark O'Meara, 4.47. 4, Bob Estes, 4.42. 5, Fred Couples, 4.40. 6, Kent Jones, 4.39. 7 (tie), Bernhard Langer, David Toms, Marco Dawson and Brandt Jobe, 4.33.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Esteban Toledo, 54.0. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 63.0. 3 (tie), Tom Lehman and Jeff Maggert, 64.8. 5, Bernhard Langer, 67.5. 6 (tie), Rocco Mediate, Jeff Sluman, Woody Austin and Scott Parel, 94.5. 10, David Toms, 108.0.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Billy Mayfair, 70.00%. 2, Carlos Franco, 68.18%. 3, Tom Byrum, 67.65%. 4 (tie), Michael Allen and Steve Stricker, 66.67%. 6, Rocco Mediate, 65.38%. 7, Jesper Parnevik, 63.16%. 8 (tie), David Frost and Bernhard Langer, 60.00%. 10, Tied With Dudley Hart, 59.09%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Bernhard Langer, 89. 2, Steve Stricker, 119. 3, David Toms, 122. 4, Bob Estes, 144. 5, Tom Lehman, 157. 6, Kent Jones, 161. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 166. 8, Kenny Perry, 168. 9 (tie), Brandt Jobe and Scott McCarron, 169.
LPGA
Tour Statistics
Through April 28
Scoring
1 Jin Young Ko, 69.0000. 2. Brooke M. Henderson, 69.5330. 3. Nelly Korda, 69.6000. 4. Hyo Joo Kim, 69.6670. 5. Minjee Lee, 69.6860. 6. Eun-Hee Ji, 69.7500. 7. Jeongeun Lee, 69.9170. 8. Sung Hyun Park, 69.9550. 9. Carlota Ciganda, 70.0000. 10. Amy Yang, 70.0360.
Driving Distance
1. Anne van Dam, 289.1. 2. Angel Yin, 284.1. 3. Sung Hyun Park, 282.9. 4. Elizabeth Szokol, 281.8. 5. Joanna Klatten, 281.7. 6. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 279.4. 7. Brooke M. Henderson, 279.1. 8. Alana Uriell, 277.6. 9. Suzuka Yamaguchi, 277.0. 10. Pavarisa Yoktuan, 276.6.
Greens in Regulation
1. Jin Young Ko, .799. 2. Nelly Korda , .783. 3. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, .776. 4. Yu Liu, .771. 5. Jeongeun Lee, .764. 6. In-Kyung Kim, .762, 7. Inbee Park, .762. 8. Mirim Lee, .761. 9. Minjee Lee, .760. 10. Sung Hyun Park, .758.
Putts per GIR
1. Hyo Joo Kim, 28.21. 2. Suzuka Yamaguchi, 28.25. 3. Haru Nomura, 28.33. 4. Mi Jung Hur, 28.65. 5. Ariya Jutanugarn, 29.06. 6. Wei-Ling Hsu, 29.07. 7. Jenny Shin, 29.21 . 8. (tie) Danielle Kang and Klara Spilkova, 29.25. 10. Moriya Jutanugarn, 29.26.
Birdies
1. Jin Young Ko, 145. 2. Ariya Jutanugarn, 142. 3. Gaby Lopez, 141. 4. (tie) Nelly Korda and Minjee Lee, 140. 6. Eun-Hee Ji , 138. 7. Azahara Munoz, 128. 8. (tie) Moriya Jutanugarn and Yu Liu, 126. 10. Brooke M. Henderson, 124.
Eagles
1. Carlota Ciganda, 7, 2. Brittany Altomare, 5. 3. (tie) Mirim Lee, Amy Olson , Annie Park, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Minjee Lee, Charley Hull, 4.
Sand Save Percentage
1. Jackie Stoelting, .778, 2. Yu Liu, .706. 3. Hyo Joo Kim. .704. 4. Tiffany Joh, .700. 5. Lauren Stephenson, .692. 6. Gemma Dryburgh, .688. 7. Sarah Schmelzel, .675. 8. Jennifer Song, .667, 9. Morgan Pressel, .657. 10. Katherine Kirk, .643.
Rounds Under Par
1. Hyo Joo Kim, .792. 2. Jin Young Ko, .781. 3. Minjee Lee, .743, 4. (tie) Brooke M. Henderson and Nelly Korda, .733. 6. Gaby Lopez, .722. 7. (tie) Inbee Park and Jeongeun Lee, .708. 9. Moriya Jutanugarn, .706. 10. (tie) Stacy Lewis and Sung Hyun Park, .682
