Tour Statistics
Through April 14
FedExCup Season Points
1, Matt Kuchar, 1,729.716. 2, Xander Schauffele, 1,557.947. 3, Rory McIlroy, 1,457.284. 4, Paul Casey, 1,261.084. 5, Dustin Johnson, 1,213.664. 6, Brooks Koepka, 1,112.143. 7, Gary Woodland, 1,101.929. 8, Rickie Fowler, 1,087.933. 9, Charles Howell III, 1,086.339. 10, Justin Thomas, 1,063.814.
Scoring Average
1, Justin Thomas, 69.512. 2, Dustin Johnson, 69.536. 3, Jim Furyk, 69.664. 4, Tiger Woods, 69.729. 5, Rory McIlroy, 69.767. 6, Patrick Cantlay, 69.806. 7, Lucas Glover, 69.813. 8, Xander Schauffele, 69.820. 9, Rickie Fowler, 69.871. 10, Matt Kuchar, 69.910.
Driving Distance
1, Cameron Champ, 316.8. 2, Luke List, 314.4. 3, Brandon Hagy, 313.0. 4, Rory McIlroy, 312.6. 5, Wyndham Clark, 312.5. 6, Bubba Watson, 311.1. 7, Ollie Schniederjans, 310.5. 8 (tie), Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An and Grayson Murray, 310.0.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Jim Furyk, 77.65%. 2, Chez Reavie, 73.79%. 3, Ryan Armour, 73.24%. 4, Brian Gay, 72.40%. 5, Matt Kuchar, 71.73%. 6, Brice Garnett, 71.62%. 7, Ryan Moore, 71.15%. 8, Andrew Landry, 71.10%. 9, Ben Silverman, 71.08%. 10, Paul Casey, 70.81%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Matt Kuchar, 75.76%. 2, Tiger Woods, 75.56%. 3, Charles Howell III, 75.33%. 4, Corey Conners, 74.21%. 5, Justin Thomas, 73.06%. 6, Ryan Palmer, 72.88%. 7, James Hahn, 72.71%. 8, Gary Woodland, 72.45%. 9, Cameron Champ, 72.35%. 10, 2 tied with 72.22%.
Total Driving
1, Gary Woodland, 59. 2, Bryson DeChambeau, 68. 3, Brendan Steele, 73. 4, Louis Oosthuizen, 81. 5, Paul Casey, 91. 6, Emiliano Grillo, 93. 7, Abraham Ancer, 94. 8, Keegan Bradley, 95. 9, Jon Rahm, 96. 10, Jason Kokrak, 97.
SG-Putting
1, Dominic Bozzelli, 1.135. 2, Pat Perez, 1.004. 3, Martin Piller, .944. 4, Jason Day, .868. 5, Brian Gay, .824. 6, Denny McCarthy, .812. 7, Graeme McDowell, .790. 8, Rickie Fowler, .779. 9, Andrew Putnam, .754. 10, Vaughn Taylor, .724.
Birdie Average
1, Justin Thomas, 4.90. 2, Gary Woodland, 4.84. 3, Jason Day, 4.83. 4, Cameron Champ, 4.79. 5, Bryson DeChambeau, 4.78. 6 (tie), Ryan Palmer and Si Woo Kim, 4.74. 8, Justin Rose, 4.68. 9, Aaron Wise, 4.64. 10, Xander Schauffele, 4.61.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Rory McIlroy, 57.6. 2, Brooks Koepka, 67.5. 3, Paul Casey, 68.4. 4 (tie), Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Thomas, 72.0. 6 (tie), James Hahn and Cody Gribble, 76.5. 8, Kevin Na, 78.8. 9, Rickie Fowler, 80.0. 10, Keith Mitchell, 81.0.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Tyrone Van Aswegen, 73.08%. 2, Derek Fathauer, 71.88%. 3, Dustin Johnson, 71.79%. 4, Ernie Els, 71.15%. 5, Francesco Molinari, 68.75%. 6, Tommy Fleetwood, 68.18%. 7, Martin Kaymer, 65.85%. 8, Sean O'Hair, 65.71%. 9, Sam Ryder, 65.56%. 10, Webb Simpson, 64.81%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Justin Thomas, 223. 2, Xander Schauffele, 252. 3, Rory McIlroy, 287. 4, Matt Kuchar, 333. 5, Rickie Fowler, 336. 6 (tie), Jason Day and Brooks Koepka, 357. 8, Jon Rahm, 359. 9, Bryson DeChambeau, 370. 10, Justin Rose, 393.
Champions
Tour Statistics
Through April 1
Charles Schwab Cup Money List
1, Bernhard Langer, (4), $569,133. 2, Kevin Sutherland, (6), $506,200. 3, Kirk Triplett, (6), $441,466. 4, Tom Lehman, (6), $416,876. 5, David Toms, (5), $378,811. 6, Scott McCarron, (6), $354,118. 7, Woody Austin, (6), $350,962. 8, Marco Dawson, (6), $335,051. 9, Miguel Angel Jimenez, (5), $334,367. 10, Mark O'Meara, (6), $313,288.
Scoring Average (Actual)
1, Bernhard Langer, 67.58. 2, David Toms, 68.47. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 69.00. 4, Bob Estes, 69.17. 5, Brandt Jobe, 69.39. 6, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 69.40. 7, Scott McCarron, 69.44. 8, Steve Stricker, 69.58. 9, Marco Dawson, 69.67. 10, Kirk Triplett, 69.69.
Driving Distance
1, John Daly, 300.0. 2, Brandt Jobe, 295.3. 3, Darren Clarke, 292.5. 4, Kenny Perry, 289.9. 5, Carlos Franco, 287.4. 6, Steve Stricker, 287.2. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 287.1. 8, Scott McCarron, 286.7. 9, Fred Couples, 285.3. 10, Scott Parel, 285.2.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Bart Bryant, 80.95%. 2, Joe Durant, 79.76%. 3, Olin Browne, 78.17%. 4, Ken Duke, 77.78%. 5, Colin Montgomerie, 77.68%. 6, David Toms, 77.62%. 7, Steve Stricker, 76.79%. 8, David McKenzie, 76.67%. 9, Gene Sauers, 76.59%. 10, Paul Broadhurst, 75.79%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Kenny Perry, 75.93%. 2, David Toms, 74.81%. 3, Fred Couples, 74.44%. 4, Ken Tanigawa, 73.77%. 5, Tom Lehman, 72.84%. 6 (tie), Kirk Triplett and Colin Montgomerie, 72.57%. 8 (tie), Bob Estes and Lee Janzen, 72.22%. 10, Brandt Jobe, 71.91%.
Total Driving
1, Steve Stricker, 13. 2, Colin Montgomerie, 31. 3, Kenny Perry, 32. 4 (tie), Billy Mayfair and David Toms, 37. 6, Kevin Sutherland, 41. 7, Joe Durant, 42. 8, Brandt Jobe, 47. 9 (tie), Fred Couples and Wes Short, Jr., 49.
Putting Average
1, Kirk Triplett, 1.684. 2 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Mark O'Meara, 1.688. 4 (tie), Esteban Toledo and Kevin Sutherland, 1.698. 6, David Toms, 1.703. 7, Tom Byrum, 1.704. 8, Stephen Ames, 1.706. 9, Kent Jones, 1.709. 10, Tim Petrovic, 1.714.
Birdie Average
1, Steve Stricker, 5.00. 2, Kirk Triplett, 4.94. 3, David Toms, 4.87. 4, Bernhard Langer, 4.75. 5, Kent Jones, 4.67. 6, Brandt Jobe, 4.61. 7, Mark O'Meara, 4.47. 8, Bob Estes, 4.42. 9, Fred Couples, 4.40. 10, 3 tied with 4.33.
Eagles (Holes per)
1 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Kevin Sutherland, 54.0. 3 (tie), Tom Lehman and Jeff Maggert, 64.8. 5 (tie), Rocco Mediate, Esteban Toledo, Woody Austin and Scott Parel, 81.0. 9 (tie), David Toms and Darren Clarke, 90.0.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Billy Mayfair, 81.25%. 2, Carlos Franco, 70.00%. 3 (tie), Tom Byrum, Bernhard Langer and Michael Allen, 68.75%. 6 (tie), Rocco Mediate and Steve Stricker, 66.67%. 8, David Frost, 61.11%. 9, Jesper Parnevik, 58.82%. 10, Bob Estes, 58.33%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Bernhard Langer, 81. 2, David Toms, 90. 3, Steve Stricker, 118. 4 (tie), Brandt Jobe and Kevin Sutherland, 141. 6, Bob Estes, 143. 7, Tom Lehman, 162. 8, Scott Parel, 170. 9, Colin Montgomerie, 171. 10, Kirk Triplett, 177.
LPGA
Tour Statistics
Through April 7
Scoring
1, Jin Young Ko, 68.75. 2, Jessica Korda, 68.875. 3, Nelly Korda, 69.125. 4, Eun-Hee Ji, 69.542. 5, Hyo Joo Kim, 69.55. 6, Sung Hyun Park, 69.6. 7, Mi Jung Hur, 69.75. 8, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.818. 9, Jeongeun Lee6, 69.85. 10, Carlota Ciganda, 69.864.
Driving Distance
1, Anne van Dam, 291.1. 2, Jessica Korda, 287.1. 3, Angel Yin, 284.8. 4, Sung Hyun Park, 282.9. 5, Elizabeth Szokol, 281.9. 6, Suzuka Yamaguchi, 280.0. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, 279.5. 8, Yani Tseng, 278.6. 9, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 278.3. 10, Joanna Klatten, 278.2.
Greens in Regulation
1, Jin Young Ko, .796. 2, Nelly Korda, .794. 3, Jeongeun Lee6, .789. 4, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, .776. 5, Carlota Ciganda, .773. 6, Yu Liu, .772. 7, Pavarisa Yoktuan, .771. 8, Mirim Lee, .768. 9, Minjee Lee, .767. 10, Eun-Hee Ji, .766.
Putts per GIR
1, Mi Jung Hur, 1.68. 2, Jin Young Ko, 1.70. 3, Suzuka Yamaguchi, 1.71. 4, Sarah Kemp, 1.72. 5, Jessica Korda, 1.72. 6, Haru Nomura, 1.72. 7, Sung Hyun Park, 1.73. 8, Eun-Hee Ji, 1.73. 9, Cheyenne Knight, 1.74. 10, Na Yeon Choi, 1.74.
Birdies
1, Nelly Korda, 115. 2, Jin Young Ko, 114. 3 (tie), Yu Liu and Eun-Hee Ji, 108. 5 (tie), Jasmine Suwannapura, Ariya Jutanugarn and Minjee Lee, 107. 8 (tie), Mi Hyang Lee and Gaby Lopez, 106. 10, Katherine Kirk, 102.
Eagles
1 (tie), Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Brittany Altomare, Mirim Lee, Amy Olson and Carlota Ciganda, 4. 6, 9 tied with 3.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Jackie Stoelting, .786. 2, Hyo Joo Kim, .762. 3, Jennifer Song, .750. 4, Yu Liu, .724. 5, Jaye Marie Green, .692. 6, Sarah Schmelzel, .688. 7, Sarah Kemp, .684. 8, 5 tied with .667.
Rounds Under Par
1, Jessica Korda, .875, 2 (tie), Hyo Joo Kim and Jing Yan, .800. 4 (tie), Nelly Korda and Eun-Hee Ji, .792. 6 (tie), Jin Young Ko, Sung Hyun Park and Moriya Jutanugarn, .750. 9, Shanshan Feng, .727. 10, Haru Nomura, .722.
