Golf: Laporta leads Europe's BMW Championship

Francesco Laporta of Italy shot 3-under 69 to take a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the BMW PGA Championship in England on Saturday as Bernd Wiesberger moved closer to sealing a place in Europe's Ryder Cup team.
Nineteen players were within five shots of the 264th-ranked Laporta, who was 14 under overall, heading into the final round of the flagship event on the European Tour. The closest was English player Laurie Canter, who shot 70 and was a stroke behind in second place outright.
Ryder Cup qualification is the major subplot of this week's tournament at the tour headquarters at Wentworth, which marks the final chance for players to earn points to gain an automatic place in the European team.
Wiesberger looks almost sure of getting in via the European points list after shooting a second straight round of 67 to climb to a tie for seventh place on 11 under. The Austrian golfer, who has never played in the Ryder Cup, needs to finish only in the top 50 to jump above Rory McIlroy on the list. McIlroy would still be assured of making the team via the world points list.
Alongside Wiesberger on 11 under was Shane Lowry, also looking to be a Ryder Cup debutant.
Lowry, who birdied the par-5 last — for the third time this week — to complete a round of 69, was in a close race with Lee Westwood and potentially Matt Fitzpatrick for the final places on the European points list.
PGA CHAMPIONS: Paul Goydos, Doug Barron and Marco Dawson each shot 5-under 66 on Friday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' inaugural Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis.
Jim Furyk, Vijay Singh, Wes Short Jr., Steve Flesch and Cliff Kresge were a stroke back on Norwood Hills' West Course, the tree-lined layout where Ben Hogan won the 1948 PGA Championship for his second major title.
Goydos had six birdies and bogey in his morning round.
John Daly opened with a 68. Furyk bogeyed the par-4 17th to fall out of the tie for the lead.
"I got off to a fast start, that's for sure, birdieing four of the first six," Furyk said. "Did a good job of really hitting a lot of fairways, I drove the ball really well today, excited about that. These greens are severe so there's times where it's tough to get the ball close or it's tough to put the ball in a position where you can be aggressive with the putter."