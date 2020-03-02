Golf: Langer wins 41st Champions title

Bernhard Langer took another step closer to the PGA Tour Champions victory record by closing with an 8-under 65 to turn a four-shot deficit into at two-shot win in the Cologuard Classic.
Langer was flawless until the the final hole at Tucson National. He made nine birdies in 17 holes to seize control Sunday, and he wound up two shots ahead of Woody Austin.
Langer won for the 41st time on the 50-and-older circuit. Hale Irwin holds the PGA Tour Champions record with 45 victories, the last one coming in 2007.
That was the year Langer was eligible for the senior circuit. The 62-year-old German now has gone 14 consecutive seasons with at least one victory.
"I feel if I can play my best, I can win out there," Langer said. "I can't play at 80%. There's too many good players nowadays that will lap me if I don't play my best."
He was good enough at Tucson National. Is he good enough to catch Irwin?
"I don't think about it," Langer said with a smile. "But I get reminded of it just about every week. One closer. We don't live and die for records, but it's fun to have a couple of them."
Langer finished at 18-under 201, and moved to the top of the Charles Schwab Cup standings.
Brett Quigley began the final round with a three-shot lead and was still in the mix until a double bogey on the par-5 12th hole. He closed with a 73 and tied for third with Rod Pampling.
Austin made a hole-in-one on the fourth hole and was on Langer's heels until falling back with a bogey on No. 14 as Langer began to pull away. The ageless German had a three-shot lead going to the last hole and even in victory lamented a 6-iron he fanned to the right, leading to his lone bogey.
Asked where this round ranked, Langer said, "Very much up there — certainly the first 17½ holes."
He now has finished no worse than a tie for sixth in his four starts on the PGA Tour Champions this year.
"All in all, I'm extremely happy," Langer said. "Confidence is a huge part of golf. It's always great to win, to be happy about your game and feeling like you're on top of it."
It was the fifth time Langer has won on the PGA Tour Champions when trailing by at least four shots going into the final round, and his first time since trailing by four at the 2016 Boeing Classic.
Edgerton native Steve Stricker closed with a 68 and tied for fifth with Fred Couples, who had a 72. Madison resident Jerry Kelly finished at 217.
EUROPEAN TOUR: Sami Valimaki of Finland made par on the third playoff hole to outlast Brandon Stone and win the Oman Open for his first European Tour title.
Valimaki and Stone both birdied the par-4 18th hole at Al Mouj Golf Club for a 2-under 70 to finish on 13-under 275, one shot ahead of Adrien Saddier (69).
Valimaki and Stone both made par the next two times they played the 18th in the playoff, and Valimaki won with a par on the third extra hole.
Valimaki won four times last year on the German-based Pro Golf Tour, and he earned his European Tour card through the qualifying tournament. He won in his sixth European Tour start.
• On the fence about the Olympics at the start of the year, Dustin Johnson decided he won't be going.
Johnson's manager said in a text message Monday that the FedEx Cup playoffs hold as much importance to Johnson as chasing a gold medal in Tokyo this summer.
Johnson's name was removed from the Olympic golf ranking Monday afternoon. At No. 5 in the world ranking, he currently would have been No. 3 among Americans behind Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas. Countries are allowed a maximum of four players in golf provided they are among the top 15 in the world ranking.