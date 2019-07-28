Bernhard Langer beat Paul Broadhurst by two shots to win the Senior British Open on Sunday for his record-extending 11th senior major title.
Starting three shots off the overnight lead held by Broadhurst, the 61-year-old German fired a 4-under 66 to finish at 6-under 274 for his fourth Senior Open title, a tournament record.
“It’s always special to walk down 18 in a major, but especially over here,” Langer said. “The people are so knowledgeable about golf, and it’s tremendous how they even came out in these conditions and cheered us on in the rain.”
After heavy rain delayed the round by almost six hours, the two-time Masters champion opened with four birdies on the front nine and added two more on Nos. 13 and 14 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes to build a four-stroke lead. He completed the round with a couple of bogeys on the 15th and 17th.
“Now having won 11 senior majors, it means a great deal,” Langer said. “Nobody has won more than nine if I’m correct, not even the great Jack Nicklaus or Gary Player or Tom Watson who retired from this championship today. There’s a lot of great players who have played this game and have played majors, and I’ve been blessed to have won more than any of them.”
Broadhurst had a birdie and two bogeys to finish with a 71 to come second.
Retief Goosen of South Africa, the two-time U.S. Open champion who won the Senior Players Championship earlier this month for his first over-50 title, closed with a 66 to tie for third with American Tim Petrovic (68) with a 3-under 277.
In his last appearance at the tournament, three-time champion Tom Watson (73) finished tied for 64th at 9-over 289. On Saturday, the 69-year-old American announced he wouldn’t be playing at the event again. In his 18 appearances, he never missed the cut.
“There will be other people who will take the reins and they will do what I did,” Watson said. “Life is full of passages, and I’ve passed through my career here, starting in 1975 to here in 2019. It’s amazing.”
After a final round that included two eagles, two birdies and three bogeys, defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez closed with a 67 to post an even-par 280.
The Spaniard tied for 10th with five others, including Darren Clarke of Northern Ireland, the 2011 British Open champion, who had an eagle, a double-bogey and a bogey for a 71.
Only nine players completed the tournament under par at the tough links course with 169 bunkers while facing rainy conditions.
LPGA: Jin Young Ko clinched her second major title of the season, firing a 4-under 67 in the final-round rain to win the Evian Championship in France by two shots with a 15-under total of 269.
Winner of the season’s first major, the ANA Inspiration in April, Ko closed out the victory after playing partner and longtime leader Hyo Joo Kim lost control with a triple bogey at the par-3 14th.
Ko took the two-shot lead she was given, and added a birdie at the par-4 No. 17, to hold off strong finishes by American rookie Jennifer Kupcho (66) and Shanshan Feng (68).
The 24-year-old South Korean played the par-5 18th with a two-shot cushion and no drama. Kim (73) made a birdie to join a three-way tie for second with Kupcho and Feng.
The winner’s check of $615,000 lifted Ko atop the LPGA money list with almost $2 million this season.
The second major for Ko, the 2018 LPGA Rookie of the Year, also means she goes back to No. 1 in the world rankings above her other playing partner, Sung Hyun Park.
Park (75) was let down by her putting in falling to a tie for sixth at 10 under.
A final round played in steady rain ended in fading light at 7:35 p.m. local time (1735 GMT). The start was delayed by two hours to prepare the Evian Resort Golf Club course after overnight downpours.
In her second major as a professional, the 22-year-old Kupcho impressed by shooting a bogey-free, lowest round of the day in persistent rain and cooling winds.
“It’s crazy. It’s exciting to see that I can compete,” said the Colorado native, untroubled by the dreary weather. “I just say, ‘Well everyone’s playing in it, so we’re going to be out here.’”
Kupcho was the first woman to win at Augusta National, in the inaugural Women’s Amateur in April, and played apparently nerveless golf until her final 4-foot putt. She made it to secure a check for $289,000.
“Standing over this putt on 18 I was kind of freaking out,” Kupcho said. “I had to take a couple of deep breaths as I was lining it up.”
The title swung on Kim’s tee shot at the 14th which found a green-side bunker. Her first attempt rolled back from the grass into a deep footprint she left in the sand. Kim then three-putted.
Park started the day in second place, three shots ahead of Ko, but opened with two bogeys and struggled to find rhythm.
She ended with another bogey 6 at the 18th, playing her approach into flower beds beside the green, and hacking out across the putting surface into more deep grass.
The Jutanugarn sisters from Thailand both shot 68 to secure top-10 finishes.
Ariya Jutanugarn made eagle-3 on the 18th to finish alone in fifth place on 11 under, and elder sister Moriya tied for sixth with Park.
Ko’s victory ended a streak of 10 different players winning the previous 10 women’s majors.
The next starts Thursday, when the Women’s British Open begins at Woburn, England. It’s the first time since 1960 that two women’s majors have been played in back-to-back weeks.
PGA: Troy Merritt scored five points with a 53-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th on Saturday to take a two-point lead in the Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nev., the PGA Tour’s only modified Stableford scoring event.
Merritt had an 18-point round for a 37-point total at Montreaux Golf and Country Club. The scoring system awards eight points for albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par, and subtracts a point for bogey and three for double bogey or worse.
A two-time winner on the PGA Tour, Merritt also eagled the par-5 second hole with a 20-footer. He also made a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th.
Robert Streb, the leader Saturday morning after the completion of the storm-delayed second round, was two points back after a 32-hole day. He had 10 points in the third round, closing with three straight pars.
Collin Morikawa was third at 33 after a 13-point round. The 22-year-old Morikawa is making his sixth start as a professional after recently completing his college career at the University of California. In his last two events, he tied for second at the 3M Open and tied for fourth at the John Deere Classic.
John Chin followed at 31 with an 11-point round.
