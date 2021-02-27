Golf: Korda takes control at LPGA's Gainbridge

Nelly Korda surged into the lead Saturday in the Gainbridge LPGA in Orlando with a 4-under 68 that left her in position to make it consecutive wins for the Korda family to start the season.
Annika Sorenstam sank to the bottom.
Korda, whose older sister Jessica won the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions last month to start the new LPGA Tour season, dropped only one shot on a breezy day at Lake Nona to lead by one over Patty Tavatanakit.
Sorenstam, playing for the first time in more than 12 years after retiring, had no expectations and no excuses. She kept leaving herself in bad spots around the green and finished with a 79. That put her in last place by four shots, 22 shots behind Korda.
The 50-year-old Swede was making a one-time appearance because the tournament was brought to her home course, and she was happy enough to make the cut on the number.
“We put every effort into every single shot,” she said. “Just wasn’t meant to be today. Another day tomorrow. I got two bonus days this week, so that’s a good thing.”
Korda was at 13-under 203, one shot ahead of Tavatanakit, the blossoming Thai star who needed only a half-dozen starts on the Symetra Tour to earn her LPGA card when she left UCLA.
Tavatanakit closed with four birdies over her last five holes, including the last three, for a 66. She will be in the final group Sunday with Korda and Angel Yin, who had a 65 and was three shots behind.
Lydia Ko, the 36-hole leader trying to win for the first time in nearly three years, also was three shots behind. Ko fell back with a double bogey on the 12th hole, and then a bogey on the 18th.
Also at 10-under 203 was Jin Young Ko, the No. 1 player in women’s golf, who shot a 66 to get in position.
PGA: Brooks Koepka hit one of his worst tee shots of the day that barely cleared the water on the 15th hole. That turned out to be the start of three straight birdies that led to a 6-under 66 and a one-shot lead on Friday in the Workday Championship in Florida.
In some respects, that’s how his recent surge has been.
Coming off a pair of missed cuts, Koepka won the Phoenix Open to end an 18-month drought. And now he’s starting to hit his stride with the first major of the year creeping up quickly.
Koepka hit a chip 9-iron to 6 feet for birdie on No. 15, nearly holed his wedge on the next hole and then birdied the par-5 17th with a splendid bunker shot across the ridges and down the slope to tap-in range.
He closed with a bogey by avoiding a deceptive pin near the water on the closing hole at The Concession. Koepka, who finished at 11-under 133, had a one-shot lead over Cameron Smith, Billy Horschel and PGA champion Collin Morikawa, who made up ground quick with six birdies over his last 10 holes.
A dozen players were separated by five shots going into the weekend of this World Golf Championship, which moved from Mexico City this year because of COVID-19 circumstances and is providing a vastly different test.
Morikawa matched the low score of the tournament with a 64. The other 64 belonged to U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who was 13 shots better than the opening round.
Defending champion Patrick Reed had three straight birdies to start the front nine after he made the turn, the last one coming after he topped a 3-wood in the fairway into a bunker, and blasted that out from 142 yards to 4 feet.
Dustin Johnson was only slightly better. The world’s No. 1 player, who opened with a 77, had only one big penalty. He tried to drive the 12th green on the 308-yard 12th hole protected by a massive bunker complex. This went too far left into the bushes. He hit another drive into the bunker and got that up-and-down from 100 feet to at least save bogey.
- Brandon Wu birdied the final two holes for a 5-under 67 and the second-round lead Friday in the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open.
Greg Chalmers was a stroke back after a 68. Home star Rafael Campos and South Africa’s Branden Grace were 9 under. Jhonattan Vegas (68) and Cameron Percy (69) were 8 under.
First-round leader Tommy Gainey followed his opening 65 with a 76. Ian Poulter, the top-ranked player in the field at 59th, also was 3 under after a 70.
The tournament is being played opposite the World Golf Championship event in Florida. The winner will get into the PGA Championship in May but not the Masters in April.
PGA CHAMPIONS: Phil Mickelson waded into the mud after his tee shot on Tucson National’s 15th hole trickled into a pond. He adjusted his feet for balance and punched a 9-iron down the fairway, earning applause from playing partner Fred Couples.
Another 9-iron on the par 5 to 4 feet and, after wiping off his shoes, an improbable birdie.
A bit of Mickelson magic has Lefty in the hunt to make history.
Mickelson’s mud birdie highlighted a 3-under 70 at the Cologuard Classic on Friday in Arizona, putting him in contention for a third straight victory to open his PGA Tour Champions career.
Mickelson was four shots behind Mike Weir, who had a bogey-free 66 in windy conditions at Tucson National. Scott Verplank holed out from a greenside bunker for birdie on the par-4 ninth to close out a 65.
Mickelson is bidding to become the first player to win his first three starts on a PGA Tour-sanctioned tour.
Madison resident Steve Stricker, who’s also playing both the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions, was among a group tied for sixth at 69.