Brooks Koepka has improved his chances of taking over as No. 1 golfer in the world, shooting a bogey-free 5-under 67 Saturday for a four-stroke lead after three rounds of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in South Korea.
Koepka had a three-round total of 13-under 203. Ian Poulter, who shot 68 Saturday, was tied for second place with second-round leader Scott Piercy, who had a 72.
The 28-year-old Koepka, who trailed by one stroke after two rounds, will move to the top of the world rankings if he wins the tournament and former No. 1 Justin Thomas, the defending champion here, does not finish any better than second.
Thomas shot a 71 Saturday and is at 1 under, 12 strokes behind Koepka and tied for 43rd. It would be Koepka's first appearance at No. 1.
Dustin Johnson is currently No. 1, Koepka is third and Thomas fourth. Johnson and No. 2 Justin Rose are not playing this week.
There were six golfers tied for fourth in South Korea, including Rafa Cabrera Bello, who shot 65 Saturday, and first-round leader Chez Reavie (70). Shubhankar Sharma of India had the round of the day, a 64, to move to 3 under, 10 strokes behind Koepka.
"It was good on the 11th, just to make sure I didn't have any bogeys, that was kind of the big thing," Koepka said. "I unfortunately three-putted the next (par-5 12th). Just got to work on my wedge game, which wasn't very good today."
The $9.5 million tournament is the second in the PGA Tour's three-week Asian swing culminating in the WGC-HSBC Champions next week in Shanghai.
LPGA: Carlota Ciganda of Spain shot a 5-under 67 to share the lead with Sei Young Kim after the third round of the LPGA Shanghai.
Ciganda carded her fifth birdie of the day on the par-4 18th to finish tied with overnight leader Kim at 11-under 205. Kim shot a 71 with four bogeys and five birdies.
Ciganda is attempting to win her third LPGA title and first since the 2016 season, when she won two tournaments in a one-month span. Kim is chasing her eighth career LPGA win and second title of the 2018 season.
Angel Yin also birdied the final hole for a 68 and was a further stroke back with Brittany Altomare (69), Danielle Kang (71) and Ariya Jutanugarn (71).
Yin and Altomare have yet to break through for their first LPGA win. A win in Shanghai would make either player the ninth first-time winner of the 2018 season, which would tie 2016 for the third highest number of first-time winners in a season in LPGA history.
Local favorite Yu Liu was seventh after offsetting a lone bogey with four birdies for a 69. Paula Creamer also shot a 69 and shared eighth at 8 under with Minjee Lee (70) and Bronte Law (71).
CHAMPIONS: Jay Haas shot a 7-under 65 — missing his age by a stroke — to take a two-shot lead in the PGA Tour Champions' playoff-opening Dominion Energy Charity Classic at Richmond, Va.
Trying to become the oldest winner in tour history, the 64-year-old Haas birdied the par-5 16th and 18th holes to get to 11-under 133 on The Country Club of Virginia's James River Course.
Stephen Ames and Scott Dunlap were tied for second. Ames had a 67, and Dunlap shot 68. Defending champion Bernhard Langer had a 66 to join Billy Mayfair (67) and Woody Austin (68) at 9 under.
