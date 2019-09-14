Madison's Jerry Kelly birdied the first five holes on the back nine and finished with a 7-under 65 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions' Ally Challenge at Grand Blanc, Mich.
Kelly had a 12-under 132 total at rain-softened Warwick Hills, the longtime home of the PGA Tour's defunct Buick Open. He won the American Family Insurance Championship in June in his hometown for his fourth victory on the 50-and-over tour.
"You always have to go low out here," Kelly said. "Somebody's always going to shoot a good score and I'm glad it was me today."
Charles Schwab Cup points leader Scott McCarron was tied for second with Woody Auston. McCarron, a three-time winner this season, birdied four of the last five holes in a 67.
"Any time you can finish like that, it's a pretty good day," McCarron said. "I didn't really get anything going for most of the day, but I was hitting it well and I was hitting good putts, they weren't going in, so I just had to stay really patient."
Austin shot 65.
Bernhard Langer (67), Jerry Smith (68) and Tom Gillis (69) were 9 under.
LPGA: After a day of extraordinary comebacks, tense 18th-hole finishes, and some of the most brutal weather conditions in Solheim Cup history, still nothing can separate Europe and the United States at Gleneagles, Scotland.
It’s 8-8 heading to the final-day singles and there’s no way of knowing which way this one’s going to fall.
It was just gone 7 p.m. local time on Saturday when Danielle Kang rolled in a long birdie putt amid the gloom to clinch the last match of the afternoon fourballs for the U.S. on the 17th hole, depriving the Europeans of the lead.
Kang hugged playing partner Lizette Salas, who was wearing giant ear muffs and a thick coat. They were congratulated by U.S. captain Juli Inskster, who was wearing three hats. Golf carts parked around the green had their headlights on.
It was one of those days when balls fell off tees and police officers roaming the course were seen holding onto their hats.
“I’m sure they’d love to be playing in Spain right now,” Inkster said of the players, “but this is where we’re at.”
It is the first time since 2011 in Ireland that Europe and the U.S. were tied going to the singles. The Europeans went on to lift the cup that year, and they are seeking to prevent a U.S. three-peat in women’s golf’s premier team event.
After the morning foursomes were shared 2-2, leaving Europe with a 6½-5½ lead, Inkster made the bold decision to rest the three unbeaten players in her team for the fourballs. Out went the Korda sisters, who had just swept to a record-tying 6-and-5 win, and also Morgan Pressel, who won seven of nine holes with Marina Alex to come from 4 down and secure a 2-and-1 victory.
Inkster went out of her “pod” system that has guided her selection and put her faith in fresher players to bring home the points in winds that reached 44 mph.
The U.S. won the fourballs 2½-1½, with the match involving Kang and Salas — 2-up winners against Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Munoz — the only one not reaching the 18th hole.
Brittany Altomare and Annie Park had a 1-up victory in the top match over Anne van Dam and Suzann Pettersen, who left a putt short from 15 feet at the last that would have earned Europe a half-point.
Caroline Masson saw a curling putt from 8 feet lip out on No. 18 as her and European teammate Jodi Ewart Shadoff settled for a half-point against Alex and Lexi Thompson, the world No. 3 who still hasn’t won a match this week.
Then in the third match, Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier won the last five holes to recover from 3 down and claim a 2-up victory for Europe against Ally McDonald and Angel Yin. Hall and Boutier have played together in three matches and won all of them.
Slow play has been another feature and each of the matches in the fourballs took more than 5½ hours.
Ciganda and Salas were both warned for bad times by the referee and every match was put on the clock.
“We’re playing for our country and we’re playing in these kind of conditions, so we’re playing as fast as we can,” said Thompson, who said the weather was “definitely the toughest I think I’ve played in. We don’t want to be out there for six hours, either. But we have a lot on the line.”
Indeed, what’s at stake for the Americans is a third straight win — the third time they would have achieved such a streak — and an 11-5 lead in the overall series. It would be a stunning feat for a team containing a record six rookies and also for Inkster, who would become the first U.S. captain to have three victories.
As for Europe captain Catriona Matthew, she believes Sunday can go either way.
“The first two days you can tell there’s not too much to pick between the two teams,” she said, “so we’re going in with a lot of confidence that we can do it.”
EUROPE: Sergio Garcia and Callum Shinkwin shot 6-under 66s and shared the lead at 15 under after the third round of the KLM Open on Saturday in Amsterdam.
Playing together in the second-to-last pairing at The International on the outskirts of Amsterdam, Garcia and Shinkwin traded birdies all day.
Nicolai Hojgaard, an 18-year-old Dane, was alone in third place, two strokes back.
PGA: Last fall, Kevin Chappell was at home recuperating from back surgery. On Friday in his first PGA Tour event since surgery, he had the 11th sub-60 round in tour history.
Chappell shot an 11-under 59 in the second round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. He missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 ninth to fall a stroke short of Jim Furyk’s tour record. Furyk set the record in 2016 with a 58 in the final round of the Travelers Championship.
Chappell was 10 under for the tournament, three shots behind leaders Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann of Chile and Robby Shelton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.