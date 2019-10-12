Woody Austin birdied his last two holes on Saturday for another 5-under 67 that moved him into a share of the lead with Doug Barron going into the final round of the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour Champions at Cary, N.C.
Barron, who seemingly took control with an eagle on the 571-yard 12th hole at Prestonwood Country Club, played the last six holes in 1 over for a 68.
They were at 10-under 134.
Madison resident Jerry Kelly, No. 2 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, had a 67 and was one shot behind. Even if he were to win, Kelly could not replace Scott McCarron atop the Schwab Cup standings.
This is the final regular season tournament on the PGA Tour Championships until a three-tournament postseason to decide who wins the Schwab Cup.
EUROPEAN TOUR: A blistering finish from five-time European Tour winner Matthew Fitzpatrick saw him maintain his one-stroke lead heading into the final round of the Italian Open in Rome.
English golfer Fitzpatrick birdied four of the last six holes on Saturday to move to 13 under par with a third-round 68, and hold off the challenges of rookies Kurt Kitayama and Robert MacIntyre.
American Kitayama is second at 12 under following a 65 and was a shot ahead of Scotland's MacIntyre, who leapt from 18th to third after a bogey-free 64 at Olgiata Country Club.
PGA: Expectant father Peter Malnati started strong and shot 7-under 65 Friday to lead at the Houston Open after morning rain and lightning prevented the second round from being completed.
First-round co-leader Austin Cook, who opened with an 8-under 64, briefly got to 11-under before dropping all the way to 6-under through 15 holes before play was suspended due to darkness at 7 p.m. Talor Gooch, who started the day tied with Cook, improved to 9-under through 14 holes and is a shot behind Malnati's lead.
The 32-year-old Malnati has been playing professionally since 2009 and has one career PGA Tour title. He is expecting the birth of his first child in two weeks and said it's been "a distraction because my head's back home."
"But this week I told myself, 'Dude, this is your last tournament before you become a dad. Do something with it,'" he said.
Malnati, who managed a first-round 69 after missing the cut in his last two tournaments, teed off early in what he called "summertime" conditions, humid and dead calm before bad weather suspended play for over two hours. He took advantage with three birdies and an eagle. A couple of underwhelming wedge shots may have cost him back-nine birdies.
"I got to play the first five holes in perfect conditions and really took advantage of it," he said. "I then came back out and was able to keep the momentum going. To make no bogeys in the conditions we played is really more than I could have ever hoped for. I played the last 13 holes wishing I had hand-warmers. The wind was certainly a two or three club wind."
Although his wife, Alicia, isn't due for another two weeks, he conceded he's already "fully on call."
"She has all the media officials phone numbers," he said. "If she has to come get me off the course, she will."
Only four of the top 10 players on the leaderboard have completed 36 holes. Sepp Straka is in at 8-under, and Carlos Ortiz and Mark Hubbard are 7-under. Straka is tied with Nick Watney (14 holes) and Lanto Griffin (13)
