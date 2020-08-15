Golf: Kelly hangs onto lead at Senior Players

Jerry Kelly bogeyed two of the last four holes for another even-par 70 on Firestone's challenging South Course, leaving him with a one-stroke lead Saturday in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Akron, Ohio.
"It's another tough day. It's another tough golf course," Kelly said. "I got a little loose on the back side for the second day in a row and got out of position and made some bogeys."
The only player at par or better after two days in the PGA Tour Champions' first major of the season, Kelly — at 2 under — had some company in red numbers going into the final round.
Woody Austin and Scott Parel each shot 67, and Colin Montgomerie had a 68 to get to 1 under on the testing course that was the longtime site of a PGA Tour event and later a World Golf Championship tournament.
Kelly played the back nine in 2 under with three birdies and a bogey to reach 4 under. He countered a bogey on the par-4 11th with a birdie on the par-4 13th, then dropped two more strokes with bogeys on the par-3 15th and par-4 17th.
"I could have made two or three more birdies," Kelly said. "I was burning some edges. You're going to make mistakes out here, I know that. I just need to make birdies to counteract those mistakes and limit the mistakes. So, even par is not a bad day. But I didn't like giving them away."
Miguel Angel Jimenez was fifth at 1 over after a 69. Ernie Els (68), Kenny Perry (68) and Scott Dunlap (69) were 2 over. Fred Couples followed a second-round 75 with a 68 to get to 3 over. Bernhard Langer (71) and Edgerton's Steve Stricker (73) were 4 over.
PGA: At Greensboro, N.C., Si Woo Kim had a hole in one on the way to a 62 for a two-shot lead over Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim through three rounds of the Wyndham Championship.
Kim, who's at 18-under after 54 holes, made history three years ago when at 21 he became the youngest winner of The Players Championship. Now, he's seeking his first victory since — and playing strongly wherever he tees it up.
Redman had a 63, while Oppenheim set a career low on tour with a 62 in second at 16-under.
Billy Horschel shot a 65 and was three strokes back at 15-under. Mark Hubbard (64) and Jim Herman were another stroke back at 14-under. Herman shot a 61, a career best and tied for lowest round of the tournament.
The PGA Tour moved up tee times, grouped competitors in threesomes and sent them off on the first and 10th tees to beat the bad weather expected later Saturday.
LPGA: Azahara Munoz birdied the 18th hole to take a one-shot lead after the third round of the Ladies Scottish Open on Saturday in North Berwick, Scotland.
The Spaniard shot a 2-under 69 for a 7-under 206 total, just ahead of American Stacy Lewis (70). The two players had shared the overnight lead.
Solheim Cup star Munoz has not won an LPGA Tour event since she captured the 2012 Sybase Match Play Championship in New Jersey.
American Jennifer Song returned a 70 to occupy third place, one shot behind Lewis.
New Zealand's Lydia Ko (67) and Cheyenne Knight (69) of the U.S. are a stroke further behind.
EUROPEAN TOUR: In Newport Wales, Connor Syme will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Celtic Classic after a late collapse from Thomas Pieters.
Scottish golfer Syme carded eight birdies in a flawless third round of 8-under 63 at Celtic Manor, the venue for the 2010 Ryder Cup, to move 15 under for the tournament.
Sam Horsfield (68), who won his first European Tour title two weeks ago, is in second place.
