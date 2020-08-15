Golf: Kelly hangs onto lead at Senior Players

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Jerry Kelly bogeyed two of the last four holes for another even-par 70 on Firestone's challenging South Course, leaving him with a one-stroke lead Saturday in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Akron, Ohio.

"It's another tough day. It's another tough golf course," Kelly said. "I got a little loose on the back side for the second day in a row and got out of position and made some bogeys."

The only player at par or better after two days in the PGA Tour Champions' first major of the season, Kelly — at 2 under — had some company in red numbers going into the final round.

Woody Austin and Scott Parel each shot 67, and Colin Montgomerie had a 68 to get to 1 under on the testing course that was the longtime site of a PGA Tour event and later a World Golf Championship tournament.

Kelly played the back nine in 2 under with three birdies and a bogey to reach 4 under. He countered a bogey on the par-4 11th with a birdie on the par-4 13th, then dropped two more strokes with bogeys on the par-3 15th and par-4 17th.