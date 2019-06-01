Martin Kaymer was bogey-free on Saturday in the Memorial at Dublin, Ohio, for a 6-under 66 that gave him a two-shot lead over Adam Scott going into the final round.
Scott also had a 66, finishing with a shot into 3 feet on the 18th hole at Muirfield Village.
They will be in the final group at Muirfield Village, two major champions who reached No. 1 in the world and are in the midst of a drought. Scott has gone more than three years since his last victory during the Florida swing.
And they have company.
Hideki Matsuyama, who reached as high as No. 2 in the world, has gone nearly two years without winning. He had 64 and was four shots behind, along with Jordan Spieth, another former No. 1 player whose last victory was the 2017 British Open. Spieth had a 69.
Joining them was Patrick Cantlay, who had a two-shot lead going into the final round at the Memorial last year until the birdies stopped falling. Cantlay made his share Saturday for a 68.
Kaymer was at 15-under 201, mildly surprised but not the least bit stressed about trying to win for the first time since the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.
“We can all play good golf, and it’s quite nice for tomorrow because no one is really holding back,” Kaymer said. “I think you only hold back if you don’t know the situation because then you don’t know how to react and you play safe, defensive. ... No one is playing like that in that group.”
Scott had only one blemish on the ninth hole and did enough right to pile up birdies on the par 5s and a few other holes that he’s in a spot to win again. A year ago, Scott left the Memorial and had to go through U.S. Open qualifying. While he hasn’t won, he chased Brooks Koepka all the way to the finish line at Bellerive in the PGA Championship last summer and feels comfortable where he is.
Tiger Woods also started strong by holing a bunker shot, nearly holing another and making the turn in 32. But on the 10th, his fairway bunker shot didn’t get out and came back in his footprint, leading to a double bogey. That slowed momentum, and Woods finished with a bogey for a 70 that left him 11 shots out of the lead.
Kyoung-hoon Lee looked as though he might get some separation early when he opened with four birdies in five holes to reach 13 under for a three-shot lead, only to give it all back over a five-hole stretch around the turn. He was six behind.
CHAMPIONS: Scott Parel shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday to extend his lead to five strokes in the PGA Tour Champions’ Principal Charity Classic at Des Moines, Iowa.
Parel had a 15-under 129 total at Wakonda Club to break the tournament 36-hole record of 13 under set a year ago by eventual winner Tom Lehman.
The 54-year-old Parel won twice last year on the 50-and-older tour, and he’s a strong bet to add a third win Sunday after a second straight bogey-free round.
“I like how I’m playing,” Parel said. “Somebody’s going to have to play good to beat me.”
The list of players who’ll try to do just includes Marco Dawson, who shot a 65 to match Madison resident Jerry Kelly (67) at 10 under. Gene Sauers (68), David Toms (68) and Billy Andrade (69) were 9 under.
Parel tied the course record of 63 on Friday, finishing with five birdies on the back nine. Parel pulled away even more from the field with a second-round performance that was nearly as dominant.
Parel stuck his approach to 6 feet on No. 10 to push his lead to four shots, and a birdie putt on No. 12 gave him a five-stroke lead.
Parel’s streak of par-5 birdies at Wakonda didn’t end until he missed on No. 13 by about an inch. After Parel put himself into a green-side bunker on the 16th hole, he chipped to a foot.
Parel will be tough to beat in the final round if he can at least stay under par, but that’s not how he plans to approach it.
Dawson, who shot a first-round 69, kicked off his surge with an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole. Dawson bogeyed the next hole, but he rallied with seven more birdies to get within striking distance of Parel heading into Sunday — though he did blow a 3-foot birdie putt on No. 15.
Kelly picked up an eagle on the fifth hole to highlight a bogey-free day. Sauers surged up the leaderboard with six straight birdies before closing with a bogey and a short missed birdie putt on No. 18.
LPGA: Former Duke championship teammates Yu Liu of China and Celine Boutier of France were tied for the lead after three rounds of the U.S. Women’s Open at Charleston, S.C.
Liu had a 5-under 66 to match Boutier at 7 under at the Country Club of Charleston. Boutier shot 69.
The pair of Blue Devils, good friends and starters on the 2014 NCAA championship team, were a stroke in front of Lexi Thompson, Jaye Marie Green and Japan’s Mamiko Higa, the surprise leader the first two rounds.
Boutier held the lead at 8 under until she made her only bogey of the round on No. 16 after stubbing a chip and needing a 21-footer to limit the damage. Liu, in her first U.S. Women’s Open, made six birdies in a 13-hole stretch to move up after starting four shots off the lead. She’s winless on the tour.
Thompson powered her way into contention, going eagle-birdie on the 15th and 16th holes for a 68. Green shot 68, her second sub-70 showing this week after entering with just one round in the 60s in five Open appearances.
Higa had an up-and-down round of three birdies and three bogeys to lose the lead she’s held much of the week. She finished with her second straight 71.
