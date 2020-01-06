Golf: Justin Thomas hangs on to win Kapalua in a playoff

KAPALUA, Hawaii — Justin Thomas won the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and he still doesn't know how.

He lost a two-shot lead with three holes to play. He had to play the par-5 18th hole four times Sunday and always seemed to be scrambling just to stay in the game in a three-man playoff. There was more exhaustion than elation.

"I really don't know how I won today," Thomas said. "I got very fortunate."

The thrill-a-minute start to the year on the PGA Tour ended with Thomas chopping his way to bogey on the 18th, getting another chance when Xander Schauffele three-putted for par on the final hole in regulation to force a playoff, and then twice having to watch Patrick Reed stand over a putt to win.

On the third playoff hole — the last one before darkness — Thomas recovered from another poor shot with a sand wedge that illustrates why his short game is among the best in golf. He played a high cut from 113 yards that landed just over the ridge with enough spin to settle 3 feet away for birdie.

His caddie, Jimmy Johnson, asked if it was safer to put the ball in the air or pitch it low and ride the slope. Thomas replied, "I need to make birdie. I'm not worried what the safest play is. We need to make 4."