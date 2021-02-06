Golf: Johnson has another Saudi title in sight

Dustin Johnson is in sight of another victory at the Saudi International, a European Tour event the top-ranked American has virtually made his own.
Johnson birdied the last two holes of his third round to shoot 4-under 66 and take a two-stroke lead on 13 under overall on Saturday as he looks to win the tournament for the second time, after the inaugural edition in 2019.
In the defense of the title last year, he placed second behind Graeme McDowell.
Victor Perez of France is Johnson’s nearest rival after shooting 66. Four players — Soren Kjeldsen (65), Tony Finau (67), Andy Sullivan (68) and Tyrrell Hatton (66), the recent Abu Dhabi Championship winner — are a stroke further back at 10 under overall.
Johnson moved into a share of the lead by the second hole of his third round and the outright lead by the time he reached the back nine. He brought the field back into play, though, by making a double bogey at No. 13 — for his first dropped shots of the week — after a poor 8-iron approach shot from the middle of the fairway that fell 30 yards short.
PGA: Madison’s Steve Stricker was having too much fun at the Waste Management Phoenix Open to stress over a messy finish on Friday.
Trying to become the oldest winner in PGA Tour history, the 53-year-old U.S. Ryder Cup captain shot a 5-under 66 to get within a stroke of leader Xander Schauffele at TPC Scottsdale.
Stricker scrambled for par on the eighth, but couldn’t overcome another poor approach on No. 9 in a closing bogey.
“Just hit an awful iron into the green on No. 9,” Stricker said. “But overall a good day.”
Stricker, who will be 54 on Feb. 23, won the last of his 12 PGA Tour titles in 2012 at Kapalua. Sam Snead is the oldest winner at 52 years, 10 months, 8 days in the 1965 Greater Greensboro event. Seven players have won in their 50s, the last Davis Love III at 51 in the 2015 Wyndham Championship.
“I know it’s a long shot,” Stricker said. “I’ve got to play my very best, just like anybody else does out here. But you know, I’ve been there. I’ve won a few times out on this tour and I know what it takes, although it’s been a while. It would be fun to see how I handle it if I do get that opportunity.”
Stricker played alongside European captain Padraig Harrington and Jerry Kelly, Stricker’s Madison neighbor and fellow PGA Tour Champions player. Harrington and Kelly missed the cut.