Two quick birdies and Charles Howell III was five shots ahead.
Four hours later, he was reminded why winning never comes easily, especially for someone who has gone more than 11 years and 332 starts since his last victory.
Howell didn't make enough birdies on Saturday to do much of anything except post a 2-under 68 and keep his name atop the leaderboard at the RSM Classic at St. Simons Island, Ga., even if only by one shot over PGA Tour rookie Cameron Champ and part-time insurance sales Jason Gore.
"I have a chance to win the tournament, and I'd have taken that Thursday morning," Howell said.
He was at 16-under 194.
Champ ran off four straight birdies around the turn and shot 4-under 66. A winner at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi last month, this is the 12th time in his last 15 rounds Champ has been in the top 10. Gore, who only a few weeks ago became certified to sell insurance in California, overcame a missed tap-in at the turn with three birdies and an 18-foot eagle putt over his next six holes and shot 66.
Any three of them holding the trophy Sunday would be an ideal year for the PGA Tour to end the calendar year.
Champ gets attention with his sheer power. His club head speed (nearly 130 mph) and ball speed (just over 192 mph) are numbers not seen on the PGA Tour, and he is going for his second victory in five starts as a rookie.
"I'm rolling the ball the best I ever had, and I'm also hitting quality shots," Champ said. "So I know I'm going to have enough looks throughout the round."
Gore only received a sponsor exemption Sunday evening when he was headed to Pebble Beach for an unofficial event. The 44-year-old had to think about accepting it because he hasn't played in three months, and he hasn't played the weekend on the PGA Tour since July 2017.
Webb Simpson had a 63 and was two shots behind, along with Ryan Blaum (65). Ten players are within five shots of the lead, a list that includes Sea Island resident Zach Johnson, who had a 65.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN: At Sydney, Abraham Ancer shot a 7-under 65 to leave Matt Kuchar and Keegan Bradley and the rest of the field well behind after three rounds.
The Mexican golfer had a five-birdie stretch mid-round, then added two late birdies to finish with a 13-under total of 203 and a five-shot lead going into Sunday's final round at The Lakes.
Japan amateur Keita Nakajima was in second place after 70, while Bradley was tied for third with Australian veteran Marcus Fraser. They were six strokes behind after 71s.
Kuchar, who trailed by a stroke after the second round, shot 73 Saturday and was tied for fifth, seven strokes behind Ancer.
Ancer, making his first trip to Australia, said the conditions were difficult.
"The winds were blowing all day so I had to stay patient and keep the ball in play," Ancer said. "It was a very challenging round but everything went my way and, whenever something didn't go my way, I managed to make at most a bogey which, out here, was pretty good."
Bradley said he hopes for a comeback on Sunday.
"I wish I wasn't that far back obviously, but you never know," Bradley said. "This is a tricky little course. You can go out and shoot a low one out here, so I look forward to doing that tomorrow."
Kuchar agreed the conditions were tough. "I had a couple disappointing holes, but that's going to happen in conditions like these," he said. "What Abraham did today is just remarkable, I did not see that at all today. That's just fantastic golf. He's got a big lead and deservedly so."
LPGA: Lexi Thompson has control of the CME Group Tour Championship at Naples, Fla., and Ariya Jutanugarn is in control of just about everything else.
Thompson's 4-under 68 pushed her to 16 under after three rounds of the LPGA's season-ending event. She moved three shots clear of Nelly Korda and six ahead of Carlota Ciganda at Tiburon Golf Club. Korda shot her second consecutive 67 to get to 13 under, and Ciganda grinded out a 69 to get to 10 under for the week.
Thompson has been nearly flawless this week. Her only dropped shot of the tournament came Saturday when she made bogey at the par-4 fourth hole, then put together five birdies over the rest of her round.
If Thompson hangs on Sunday, she'll have her first win of the season.
If Jutanugarn keeps things together, she'll leave with plenty of prizes as well.
Jutanugarn will start her final round 10 shots back but leading the projected Race to the CME Globe standings and in position to claim the $1 million bonus for winning the LPGA's season-long points race — which would be her second in three years. Jutanugarn already has clinched player of the year and is nearly mathematically assured of winning the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average on tour.
