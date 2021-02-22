Golf: Homa gets another chance and wins hometown event at Riviera

“It feels like it just can’t be topped for me.”

It was more heartache for Finau, who now has 10 runner-up finishes worldwide since winning the Puerto Rico Open five years ago. He closed with a 7-under 64, the best score of the final round. He had a 7-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole for the win and left it on the low side. He watched someone celebrate again. And he kept his chin up.

“It’s bittersweet to be in this position again,” Finau said. “But I never get tired of playing good golf, and that’s what I tell myself every week.”

Homa, who joined Finau at 12-under 272, won for the second time on the PGA Tour. He cracked the top 50 in the world for the first time at No. 38. The victory sends him back to the Masters, along with the next three World Golf Championships.

All that felt secondary. He was at Riviera, just like he was as a kid eating soft pretzels and watching the best. Only this time, he was holding the trophy.

“I think young me would have had a hard time dreaming this one,” Homa said.

He had a hard time with his emotions, holding back tears right after he won until he paused and said, “Wow. I didn’t think it would be like this.”