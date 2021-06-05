Golf: Herron gets hot, takes lead at Principal

Tim Herron shot a 9-under 63 on Saturday to take a four-stroke lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines, Iowa.
Trying to win for the first time on the 50-and-over tour, Herron birdied the par-4 18th for a back-nine 30 and 14-under 130 total at Wakonda Club.
The 51-year-old from Minnesota, a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, birdied three of the first five holes, then birdied Nos. 10-12, 15, 16 and 18 tp pull away.
Shane Bertsch and Rod Pampling were second after 67s.
Doug Barron was 9 under after a 69.
First-round leader Thongchai Jaidee followed his opening 65 with a 71 to drop into a tie for fifth at 8 under with Mike Weir (66), Tom Gillis (69) and Dicky Pride (70).
PGA: Defending champion Jon Rahm took dead aim with an 8-iron that dropped for an ace on Saturday, sending him to a 7-under 65 and a two-shot lead in the Memorial at Dublin, Ohio.
Rahm was among 44 players who had to complete the second round in the rain-delayed event at Muirfield Village. He left Friday night having tapped in a 2-foot birdie putt on the 13th hole that had him tied with Patrick Cantlay, who finished his round Friday.
A birdie on the 17th and a closing par put him at 10-under 134, two shots ahead of Cantlay.
Collin Morikawa, who won at Muirfield Village last year in the first of back-to-back events at the club because of the pandemic, had a triple bogey on the par-3 12th hole and bounced back Saturday morning with a pair of birdies for a 72. He was four shots behind at 6-under 130, along with Max Homa (69), Xander Schauffele (70) and Scottie Scheffler (71).
Rickie Fowler had a 70 and was in the group at 5-under 131.
LPGA: Megha Ganne, a 17-year-old amateur, followed up a strong opening round by shooting an even-par 71 in the second round of the U.S. Women’s Open in San Francisco, two shots off the pace set by fellow teenager Yuka Saso.
Ganne, a high school junior from New Jersey, held the lead after the morning rounds only to watch the 19-year-old Saso from the Philippines pass her with birdies on two of the last four holes.
Saso followed up a 69 on Thursday by shooting 67 in the second round.
Jeongeun Lee6, the 2019 champion from South Korea, birdied three of her final four holes to shoot 67 and finish one shot behind Saso at the Lake Course. American Megan Khang birdied the par-5 17th to get into a tie for third with Ganne at 4 under.
Shanshan Feng of China was one back at 3 under after a 70. First-round co-leader Mel Reid bogeyed three of her final five holes and was in a three-way tie for sixth with Lexi Thompson and Inbee Park at 2 under.