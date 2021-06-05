Golf: Herron gets hot, takes lead at Principal

Collin Morikawa, who won at Muirfield Village last year in the first of back-to-back events at the club because of the pandemic, had a triple bogey on the par-3 12th hole and bounced back Saturday morning with a pair of birdies for a 72. He was four shots behind at 6-under 130, along with Max Homa (69), Xander Schauffele (70) and Scottie Scheffler (71).

Rickie Fowler had a 70 and was in the group at 5-under 131.

LPGA: Megha Ganne, a 17-year-old amateur, followed up a strong opening round by shooting an even-par 71 in the second round of the U.S. Women’s Open in San Francisco, two shots off the pace set by fellow teenager Yuka Saso.

Ganne, a high school junior from New Jersey, held the lead after the morning rounds only to watch the 19-year-old Saso from the Philippines pass her with birdies on two of the last four holes.

Saso followed up a 69 on Thursday by shooting 67 in the second round.

Jeongeun Lee6, the 2019 champion from South Korea, birdied three of her final four holes to shoot 67 and finish one shot behind Saso at the Lake Course. American Megan Khang birdied the par-5 17th to get into a tie for third with Ganne at 4 under.