 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Golf: Henderson has fun in the sun
0 comments
Golf

Golf: Henderson has fun in the sun

  • 0
LPGA Tour Golf

Brooke M. Henderson kisses her trophy on Saturday after winning the LPGA's Hugel-Air Premia LA Open at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles.

 ASHLEY LANDIS, Associated Press

Brooke Henderson rallied to win the HUGEL Air Premia LA Open on Saturday for her 10th LPGA Tour title, chipping in for birdie on the par-3 12th in an early back-nine burst and getting up-and-down for par on the last.

Four strokes behind leader Jessica Korda and three back of top-ranked Jin Young Ko entering the sunny, breezy day at Wilshire Country Club, Henderson closed with her second straight 4-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Korda.

"I definitely am a firm believer when you're in the winner's circle you're getting a lot of breaks and it's sort of meant to be," Henderson said. "I was making a lot of birdies, and I think probably the biggest break was 12, that chip-in. You know, those breaks can be really small or they can be really big."

The 23-year-old Canadian birdied the par-4 11th to take the lead at 15 under, hitting a 144-yard shot to 3 feet of the back, right pin. She holed out from 70 feet from right and below the green on 12, and made a 6-foot birdie putt on the short par-4 14th.

"Just tried to make solid contact and landed on my spot, and to have it go in was definitely a big bonus," Henderson said about the 12th. "It was going pretty hard. So it was a huge momentum change and a huge point in my round today."

The sixth-ranked Henderson won for the first time since the Meijer LPGA Classic in June 2019. She finished at 16-under 268 to break the event record of 14 under set by Minjee Lee in 2019.

Korda birdied the last for a 72, missing a chance for her second victory of the year after leading after each of the first three rounds. She won the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in January for her sixth LPGA Tour title.

She parred the first six and bogeyed Nos. 7 and 9, made her first birdie of the day on the par-5 13th, then gave the stroke back on 14.

While Henderson made her move early on the back nine, Ko bogeyed the 11th and 12th in a 72 that left her tied with Australia's Hannah Green at 14 under. The South Korean star was coming off a two-week break after finishing seventh in the ANA Inspiration.

Major champions So Yeon Ryu (68) and Angela Stanford (70) tied for fifth at 12 under.

PGA: Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel birdied six of their final eight holes on Saturday to shoot a 9-under 63 and take a one-shot lead at 19-under 197 into the final round of the Zurich Classic in Louisiana.

The South African tandem birdied the par-3 17th with Oosthuizen's 33-foot putt and Oosthuizen missed an eagle on the par-5 18th by 4 inches before tapping in for the lead while wearing a somewhat disgusted look because of his narrowly missed previous putt from nearly 17 feet.

Australians Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith also shot a 63 to move into a tie for second at 18 under with Cameron Champ and Tony Finau, who shot a 67 after Finau's tap-in birdie.

+1 
Jessica Korda mug

Korda
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
A little girl in Africa learned to bake with an American cookbook. Now, she has her own bakery in Racine
Local News

A little girl in Africa learned to bake with an American cookbook. Now, she has her own bakery in Racine

  • 3 min to read

Guinness-beer infused chocolate cupcakes. Red velvet cupcakes with a "citrus twist." Carrot cake with cloves and cinnamon. "I grew up in a family that cooks," says Roshan Elias, who was born in Africa, has an Indian background and is now the owner of Sugar and Spice Cupcakes at 3751 Douglas Ave., just south of Three Mile Road. "We use a lot of spices and we use a lot of sugar."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News