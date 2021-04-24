Golf: Henderson has fun in the sun

Brooke Henderson rallied to win the HUGEL Air Premia LA Open on Saturday for her 10th LPGA Tour title, chipping in for birdie on the par-3 12th in an early back-nine burst and getting up-and-down for par on the last.

Four strokes behind leader Jessica Korda and three back of top-ranked Jin Young Ko entering the sunny, breezy day at Wilshire Country Club, Henderson closed with her second straight 4-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Korda.

"I definitely am a firm believer when you're in the winner's circle you're getting a lot of breaks and it's sort of meant to be," Henderson said. "I was making a lot of birdies, and I think probably the biggest break was 12, that chip-in. You know, those breaks can be really small or they can be really big."

The 23-year-old Canadian birdied the par-4 11th to take the lead at 15 under, hitting a 144-yard shot to 3 feet of the back, right pin. She holed out from 70 feet from right and below the green on 12, and made a 6-foot birdie putt on the short par-4 14th.

"Just tried to make solid contact and landed on my spot, and to have it go in was definitely a big bonus," Henderson said about the 12th. "It was going pretty hard. So it was a huge momentum change and a huge point in my round today."