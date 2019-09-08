WALKER CUP
At Royal Liverpool
Hoylake, England
Yardage: 7,290; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 15 1/2, BRITAIN & IRELAND 10 1/2
Sunday
Foursomes (Alternate-shot)
United States 2 1/2, Great Britain & Ireland 1 1/2
Brandon Wu and Alex Smalley, U.S., def. Alex Fitzpatrick and Conor Purcell, B&I, 2 and 1
Andy Ogletree and John Augenstein, U.S., vs. Euan Walker and Sandy Scott, B&I, halved
Stewart Hagestad and Akshay Bhatia, U.S., def. Harry Hall and Conor Gough, B&I, 3 and 2
Tom Sloman and Thomas Plumb, B&I, def. Cole Hammer and Steven Fisk, U.S., 5 and 3
Singles
United States 8, Great Britain & Ireland 2
Isaiah Salinda, U.S., def. Alex Fitzpatrick, B&I, 2 up
John Pak, U.S., def. Euan Walker, B&I, 2 and 1
Sandy Scott, B&I, def. Brandon Wu, U.S., 4 and 3
Alex Smalley, U.S., def. Caolan Rafferty, B&I, 2 and 1
Stewart Hagestad, U.S., def. Harry Hall, B&I, 5 and 3
Andy Ogletree, U.S., def. Conor Gough, B&I, 2 and 1
John Augenstein, U.S., def. Thomas Plumb, B&I, 4 and 3
Akshay Bhatia, U.S., def. James Sugrue, B&I, 4 and 2
Cole Hammer, U.S., def. Conor Purcell, B&I, 6 and 5
Tom Sloman, B&I, def. Steven Fisk, U.S., 2 up<
Saturday
Foursomes (alternate-shot)
Britain & Ireland 2, United States 2
Alex Fitzpatrick and Conor Purcell, B&I, def. John Augenstein and Andy Ogletree, U.S., 2 and 1
John Pak and Isaiah Salinda, U.S., def. Sandy Scott and Euan Walker, B&I, 2 and 1
Harry Hall and Conor Gough, B&I, def. Stewart Hagestad and Akshay, U.S., 2 and 1
Brandon Wu and Alex Smalley, U.S., def. Thomas Sloman and Thomas Plumb, B&I, 2 and 1
Singles
Britain & Ireland 5, United States 3
Alex Fitzpatrick, B&I, def. Cole Hammer, U.S., 2 up
Euan Walker, B&I, def. Steven Fisk, U.S., 2 up
Sandy Scott, B&I, def. Andy Ogletree, U.S., 1 up
John Augenstein, U.S., def. Conor Purcell, B&I, 2 and 1
John Pak, U.S., def. James Sugrue, B&I, 1 hole
Conor Gough, B&I, def. Isaiah Salinda U.S., 2 up
Caolan Rafferty, B&I, def. Alex Smalley, U.S., 2 and 1
Brandon Wu, U.S., def. Tom Sloman, B&I, 4 and 2<
