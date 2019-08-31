Shaw Charity Classic

At Canyon Meadows G&CC

Calgary, Alberta

Purse: $2.35 million

Yardage: 7,086; Par 70 (35-35)

Friday's first-round leaders

Michael Bradley;32-29;—;61

Steve Flesch;33-29;—;62

Tom Byrum;34-29;—;63

Dan Forsman;35-29;—;64

Wes Short, Jr.;35-29;—;64

Billy Andrade;33-31;—;64

Mark Brooks;33-31;—;64

Tim Petrovic;32-32;—;64

Retief Goosen;35-29;—;64

Scott McCarron;34-30;—;64

David Morland IV;34-30;—;64

Shaun Micheel;30-35;—;65

Ken Duke;34-31;—;65

Davis Love III;34-31;—;65

John Huston;35-31;—;66

Michael Campbell;34-32;—;66

Corey Pavin;34-32;—;66

Doug Garwood;34-32;—;66

Ken Tanigawa;34-32;—;66

Doug Barron;33-33;—;66

Mike Goodes;33-34;—;67

Billy Mayfair;34-33;—;67

Bob Estes;32-35;—;67

Steve Pate;32-35;—;67

Jeff Maggert;34-33;—;67

Mark O'Meara;34-33;—;67

Stephen Ames;34-33;—;67

Bart Bryant;36-31;—;67

Colin Montgomerie;35-32;—;67

Joe Durant;35-32;—;67

LPGA

Cambia Portland Classic

At Columbia Edgewater Country Club

Portland, Ore.

Purse: $1.3 million

Yardage: 6,476; Par 72

Friday's second round leaders

Hannah Green;64-63;—;127

Sei Young Kim;71-61;—;132

Sung Hyun Park;67-65;—;132

Youngin Chun;67-66;—;133

Lee-Anne Pace;67-66;—;133

Angel Yin;66-67;—;133

Yealimi Noh;65-68;—;133

Sarah Schmelzel;72-62;—;134

Isi Gabsa;70-64;—;134

Muni He;70-64;—;134

Brittany Altomare;69-65;—;134

Marissa Steen;66-68;—;134

Jeongeun Lee6;66-68;—;134

Mi Jung Hur;64-70;—;134

Marina Alex;70-65;—;135

Sarah Burnham;69-66;—;135

Xiyu Lin;67-68;—;135

Brooke M. Henderson;67-68;—;135

Giulia Molinaro;67-68;—;135

Dana Finkelstein;66-69;—;135

Wei-Ling Hsu;66-69;—;135

Jane Park;65-70;—;135

Stephanie Meadow;69-67;—;136

Peiyun Chien;69-67;—;136

Ayako Uehara;69-67;—;136

Charlotte Thomas;67-69;—;136

Su Oh;70-67;—;137

Celine Boutier;69-68;—;137

Mirim Lee;68-69;—;137

a-Ellie Slama;68-69;—;137

a-denotes amateur

Local

Meadowbrook C.C.

HOLE-IN-ONE: Kevin Charpentier, Racine, second hole, 136 yards, par-3, using a 9-iron. Witnessess: Jaelle Charpentier, Max Knoll.

Labor Day Classic

1. Tony Weber, Ernie Towery, Skip Theuring, Dave Durment -8. 2. Jeff Christensen, Chad Novasic, Dave Gavigan, Al Henderson -6. 3. Dave Kinzer, Tony Hauser, J.J. Kotarak, Ed Brehm -5.

