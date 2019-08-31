Shaw Charity Classic
At Canyon Meadows G&CC
Calgary, Alberta
Purse: $2.35 million
Yardage: 7,086; Par 70 (35-35)
Friday's first-round leaders
Michael Bradley;32-29;—;61
Steve Flesch;33-29;—;62
Tom Byrum;34-29;—;63
Dan Forsman;35-29;—;64
Wes Short, Jr.;35-29;—;64
Billy Andrade;33-31;—;64
Mark Brooks;33-31;—;64
Tim Petrovic;32-32;—;64
Retief Goosen;35-29;—;64
Scott McCarron;34-30;—;64
David Morland IV;34-30;—;64
Shaun Micheel;30-35;—;65
Ken Duke;34-31;—;65
Davis Love III;34-31;—;65
John Huston;35-31;—;66
Michael Campbell;34-32;—;66
Corey Pavin;34-32;—;66
Doug Garwood;34-32;—;66
Ken Tanigawa;34-32;—;66
Doug Barron;33-33;—;66
Mike Goodes;33-34;—;67
Billy Mayfair;34-33;—;67
Bob Estes;32-35;—;67
Steve Pate;32-35;—;67
Jeff Maggert;34-33;—;67
Mark O'Meara;34-33;—;67
Stephen Ames;34-33;—;67
Bart Bryant;36-31;—;67
Colin Montgomerie;35-32;—;67
Joe Durant;35-32;—;67
LPGA
Cambia Portland Classic
At Columbia Edgewater Country Club
Portland, Ore.
Purse: $1.3 million
Yardage: 6,476; Par 72
Friday's second round leaders
Hannah Green;64-63;—;127
Sei Young Kim;71-61;—;132
Sung Hyun Park;67-65;—;132
Youngin Chun;67-66;—;133
Lee-Anne Pace;67-66;—;133
Angel Yin;66-67;—;133
Yealimi Noh;65-68;—;133
Sarah Schmelzel;72-62;—;134
Isi Gabsa;70-64;—;134
Muni He;70-64;—;134
Brittany Altomare;69-65;—;134
Marissa Steen;66-68;—;134
Jeongeun Lee6;66-68;—;134
Mi Jung Hur;64-70;—;134
Marina Alex;70-65;—;135
Sarah Burnham;69-66;—;135
Xiyu Lin;67-68;—;135
Brooke M. Henderson;67-68;—;135
Giulia Molinaro;67-68;—;135
Dana Finkelstein;66-69;—;135
Wei-Ling Hsu;66-69;—;135
Jane Park;65-70;—;135
Stephanie Meadow;69-67;—;136
Peiyun Chien;69-67;—;136
Ayako Uehara;69-67;—;136
Charlotte Thomas;67-69;—;136
Su Oh;70-67;—;137
Celine Boutier;69-68;—;137
Mirim Lee;68-69;—;137
a-Ellie Slama;68-69;—;137
a-denotes amateur
Local
Meadowbrook C.C.
HOLE-IN-ONE: Kevin Charpentier, Racine, second hole, 136 yards, par-3, using a 9-iron. Witnessess: Jaelle Charpentier, Max Knoll.
Labor Day Classic
1. Tony Weber, Ernie Towery, Skip Theuring, Dave Durment -8. 2. Jeff Christensen, Chad Novasic, Dave Gavigan, Al Henderson -6. 3. Dave Kinzer, Tony Hauser, J.J. Kotarak, Ed Brehm -5.
