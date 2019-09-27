The Safeway Open

At Silverado Resort & Spa (North)

Napa, Calif.

Purse: $6.6 million

Yardage: 7,166; Par 72

Thursday's first-round leaders

Adam Scott;32-33;—;65

Andrew Landry;34-31;—;65

Francesco Molinari;32-34;—;66

Matthew NeSmith;34-32;—;66

Cameron Champ;34-33;—;67

Adam Long;34-33;—;67

Chris Baker;36-31;—;67

Cameron Tringale;33-35;—;68

Corey Conners;33-35;—;68

Bryson DeChambeau;34-34;—;68

Rob Oppenheim;32-36;—;68

Tyler Duncan;34-34;—;68

Morgan Hoffmann;34-34;—;68

Adam Hadwin;34-34;—;68

Sepp Straka;37-32;—;69

Nick Watney;36-33;—;69

Bud Cauley;34-35;—;69

Chez Reavie;37-32;—;69

Si Woo Kim;35-34;—;69

Aaron Baddeley;35-34;—;69

Lanto Griffin;34-35;—;69

Vince Covello;35-34;—;69

Xinjun Zhang;34-35;—;69

Nick Taylor;35-34;—;69

Talor Gooch;34-35;—;69

Patrick Cantlay;33-36;—;69

Chase Seiffert;35-34;—;69

Cameron Percy;34-36;—;70

John Huh;35-35;—;70

Patrick Rodgers;36-34;—;70

LPGA

2019 Indy Women in Tech Championship

At Brickyard Crossing Golf Course

Indianapolis, Ind.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,526; Par 72

Thursday's first-round leaders

Mi Jung Hur;31-32;—;63

Sakura Yokomine;31-34;—;65

Bronte Law;33-32;—;65

Nanna Koerstz Madsen;33-32;—;65

Pornanong Phatlum;35-31;—;66

Marina Alex;35-31;—;66

Amy Olson;34-32;—;66

Mirim Lee;34-33;—;67

Chella Choi;33-34;—;67

Lauren Stephenson;33-34;—;67

Ally McDonald;33-34;—;67

Jodi Ewart Shadoff;35-32;—;67

Cheyenne Woods;36-32;—;68

Ryann O'Toole;33-35;—;68

Cheyenne Knight;34-34;—;68

Nicole Broch Larsen;35-33;—;68

Daniela Darquea;37-31;—;68

Alena Sharp;34-34;—;68

Caroline Hedwall;32-36;—;68

Brittany Lang;35-33;—;68

Anne van Dam;35-33;—;68

Eun-Hee Ji;35-33;—;68

Sarah Burnham;35-34;—;69

Kendall Dye;34-35;—;69

Megan Khang;36-33;—;69

Brooke M. Henderson;35-34;—;69

Georgia Hall;34-35;—;69

Maria Torres;34-35;—;69

Peiyun Chien;35-34;—;69

Jaye Marie Green;34-35;—;69

