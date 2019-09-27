The Safeway Open
At Silverado Resort & Spa (North)
Napa, Calif.
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,166; Par 72
Thursday's first-round leaders
Adam Scott;32-33;—;65
Andrew Landry;34-31;—;65
Francesco Molinari;32-34;—;66
Matthew NeSmith;34-32;—;66
Cameron Champ;34-33;—;67
Adam Long;34-33;—;67
Chris Baker;36-31;—;67
Cameron Tringale;33-35;—;68
Corey Conners;33-35;—;68
Bryson DeChambeau;34-34;—;68
Rob Oppenheim;32-36;—;68
Tyler Duncan;34-34;—;68
Morgan Hoffmann;34-34;—;68
Adam Hadwin;34-34;—;68
Sepp Straka;37-32;—;69
Nick Watney;36-33;—;69
Bud Cauley;34-35;—;69
Chez Reavie;37-32;—;69
Si Woo Kim;35-34;—;69
Aaron Baddeley;35-34;—;69
Lanto Griffin;34-35;—;69
Vince Covello;35-34;—;69
Xinjun Zhang;34-35;—;69
Nick Taylor;35-34;—;69
Talor Gooch;34-35;—;69
Patrick Cantlay;33-36;—;69
Chase Seiffert;35-34;—;69
Cameron Percy;34-36;—;70
John Huh;35-35;—;70
Patrick Rodgers;36-34;—;70
LPGA
2019 Indy Women in Tech Championship
At Brickyard Crossing Golf Course
Indianapolis, Ind.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,526; Par 72
Thursday's first-round leaders
Mi Jung Hur;31-32;—;63
Sakura Yokomine;31-34;—;65
Bronte Law;33-32;—;65
Nanna Koerstz Madsen;33-32;—;65
Pornanong Phatlum;35-31;—;66
Marina Alex;35-31;—;66
Amy Olson;34-32;—;66
Mirim Lee;34-33;—;67
Chella Choi;33-34;—;67
Lauren Stephenson;33-34;—;67
Ally McDonald;33-34;—;67
Jodi Ewart Shadoff;35-32;—;67
Cheyenne Woods;36-32;—;68
Ryann O'Toole;33-35;—;68
Cheyenne Knight;34-34;—;68
Nicole Broch Larsen;35-33;—;68
Daniela Darquea;37-31;—;68
Alena Sharp;34-34;—;68
Caroline Hedwall;32-36;—;68
Brittany Lang;35-33;—;68
Anne van Dam;35-33;—;68
Eun-Hee Ji;35-33;—;68
Sarah Burnham;35-34;—;69
Kendall Dye;34-35;—;69
Megan Khang;36-33;—;69
Brooke M. Henderson;35-34;—;69
Georgia Hall;34-35;—;69
Maria Torres;34-35;—;69
Peiyun Chien;35-34;—;69
Jaye Marie Green;34-35;—;69
