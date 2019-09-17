FedEx Cup Leaders

Through Sept. 15

;Points;Money

1. Joaquin Niemann;500;$1,350,000

2. Tom Hoge;300;$817,500

3. Brian Harman;134;$366,094

3. Richy Werenski;134;$366,094

3. Nate Lashley;134;$366,094

7. Scottie Scheffler;85;$235,625

7. Sebastian Munoz;85;$235,625

7. Robby Shelton;85;$235,625

10. Matt Jones;70;$189,375

10. Mark Hubbard;70;$189,375

10. Viktor Hovland;70;$189,375

13. Lanto Griffin;60;$159,375

14. Bud Cauley;53;$129,375

14. Kevin Na;53;$129,375

14. Adam Long;53;$129,375

14. Austin Cook;53;$129,375

14. Joseph Bramlett;53;$129,375

19. Scott Piercy;43;$92,175

19. Harry Higgs;43;$92,175

19. Bronson Burgoon;43;$92,175

19. Sungjae Im;43;$92,175

19. Harold Varner III;43;$92,175

24. Nick Taylor;33;$59,732

24. Keegan Bradley;33;$59,732

24. Cameron Smith;33;$59,732

24. Rob Oppenheim;33;$59,732

24. Doc Redman;33;$59,732

24. Zack Sucher;33;$59,732

24. Scott Harrington;33;$59,732

Tour Statistics

Through Sept. 15

Scoring Average

1, Joaquin Niemann, 65.606. 2, Tom Hoge, 67.106. 3 (tie), Harris English, Brian Harman, Nate Lashley and Richy Werenski, 67.356. 7 (tie), Sebastián Muñoz, Scottie Scheffler and Robby Shelton, 67.606. 10, 3 tied with 67.856.

Driving Distance

1, Kyle Westmoreland, 355.0. 2, Ryan Brehm, 339.5. 3, Byeong Hun An, 338.5. 4, Grayson Murray, 338.3. 5, Bubba Watson, 337.4. 6, Patrick Rodgers, 336.5. 7 (tie), Shintaro Ban and Brandon Hagy, 335.5. 9, Sebastian Cappelen, 334.6. 10, Dominic Bozzelli, 334.5.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1 (tie), Chris Baker and Conrad Shindler, 85.71%. 3, Tyler Duncan, 82.14%. 4 (tie), Harris English and Boo Weekley, 78.57%. 6 (tie), David Hearn and Adam Long, 76.79%. 8, 3 tied with 75.00%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Zach Johnson, 86.11%. 2 (tie), Ben Crane, Bill Haas, Scottie Scheffler and Ben Taylor, 83.33%. 6 (tie), Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Streelman and Vincent Whaley, 80.56%. 9, Harris English, 79.17%. 10, 6 tied with 77.78%.

Total Driving

1, Scottie Scheffler, 27. 2, Harris English, 34. 3 (tie), Jason Kokrak and Harold Varner III, 43. 5, Seamus Power, 47. 6, Tyler McCumber, 50. 7, Lanto Griffin, 52. 8, Vince Covello, 54. 9, Robby Shelton, 56. 10, Conrad Shindler, 57.

SG-Putting

1, Joaquin Niemann, 2.197. 2, Denny McCarthy, 2.190. 3, Chase Seiffert, 2.089. 4, Bud Cauley, 1.911. 5, Richy Werenski, 1.858. 6, Sungjae Im, 1.806. 7, Rod Pampling, 1.784. 8, Patrick Rodgers, 1.469. 9, Harris English, 1.408. 10, Wes Roach, 1.381.

Birdie Average

1, Robby Shelton, 5.75. 2 (tie), Joaquin Niemann and Scottie Scheffler, 5.50. 4 (tie), Harris English, Tom Hoge, Sungjae Im, Nate Lashley and Richy Werenski, 5.25. 9, 5 tied with 5.00.

All-Around Ranking

1, Robby Shelton, 145. 2, Scottie Scheffler, 154. 3, Joaquin Niemann, 171. 4, Nick Watney, 217. 5, Harris English, 218. 6, Viktor Hovland, 229. 7, Matt Jones, 276. 8 (tie), Tom Hoge and Doc Redman, 280. 10, Lanto Griffin, 293.

LPGA

Money Leaders

Through Sept. 15

;Trn;Money

1. Jin Young Ko;18;$2,632,412

2. Jeongeun Lee;19;$1,885,295

3. Sung Hyun Park;16;$1,486,010

4. Lexi Thompson;18;$1,404,576

5. Brooke M. Henderson;21;$1,334,852

6. Minjee Lee;21;$1,203,124

7. Ariya Jutanugarn;22;$1,047,360

8. Sei Young Kim;19;$1,021,949

9. Nelly Korda;16;$1,007,423

10. Hannah Green;17;$979,519

11. Lizette Salas;19;$969,072

12. Hyo Joo Kim;14 $950,029

13. Carlota Ciganda;20;$934,396

14. Shanshan Feng;18;$874,716

15. Nasa Hataoka;17;$766,564

16. Danielle Kang;17;$746,253

17. Moriya Jutanugarn;22;$727,915

18. Eun-Hee Ji;17;$716,048

19. Amy Yang;18;$710,615

20. Celine Boutier;22;$700,582

21. So Yeon Ryu;15;$690,266

22. Yu Liu;22;$661,003

23. Inbee Park;13;$659,342

24. Angel Yin;18;$658,896

25. Brittany Altomare;20;$599,854

26. Mi Hyang Lee;22;$584,073

27. Azahara Munoz;20;$546,698

28. Mi Jung Hur;16;$545,056

29. Bronte Law;19;$535,929

30. Ally McDonald;19;$527,314

Tour Statistics

Through Sept. 15

Scoring

1, Jin Young Ko, 68.851. 2, Hyo Joo Kim, 69.265. 3, Sung Hyun Park, 69.328. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.527. 5, Jeongeun Lee6, 69.648. 6, Minjee Lee, 69.750. 7 (tie), Carlota Ciganda and Mi Jung Hur, 69.763. 9, Nelly Korda, 69.810. 10, Ariya Jutanugarn, 69.939.

Driving Distance

1, Anne van Dam, 284.148. 2, Angel Yin, 281.733. 3, Joanna Klatten, 278.659. 4, Sung Hyun Park, 276.713. 5, Lexi Thompson, 276.661. 6, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 275.529. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, 274.858. 8, Jessica Korda, 274.511. 9, Elizabeth Szokol, 273.772. 10, Carlota Ciganda, 273.151.

Greens in Regulation

1, Jin Young Ko, 79.90%. 2, Nelly Korda, 76.80%. 3, Sung Hyun Park, 76.70%. 4, Lexi Thompson, 76.30%. 5, Yu Liu, 75.80%. 6, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 75.70%. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, 75.60%. 8, Shanshan Feng, 75.50%. 9, Minjee Lee, 75.40%. 10, Anna Nordqvist, 75.30%.

Putts per GIR

1, Mi Jung Hur, 1.719. 2, Hyo Joo Kim, 1.724. 3, Jin Young Ko, 1.739. 4, Haru Nomura, 1.742. 5, Sung Hyun Park, 1.753. 6, Carlota Ciganda, 1.761. 7, Brittany Altomare, 1.763. 8, Moriya Jutanugarn, 1.764. 9, Azahara Munoz, 1.765. 10, Ariya Jutanugarn, 1.768.

Birdies

1, Ariya Jutanugarn, 324. 2, Brooke M. Henderson, 310. 3, Carlota Ciganda, 308. 4, Minjee Lee, 303. 5, Yu Liu, 301. 6, Jin Young Ko, 300. 7, Moriya Jutanugarn, 297. 8 (tie), Sei Young Kim and Jeongeun Lee6, 291. 10, Sung Hyun Park, 281.

Eagles

1, Carlota Ciganda, 17. 2, Ariya Jutanugarn, 16. 3, Anne van Dam, 14. 4, Brittany Altomare, 10. 5 (tie), Nasa Hataoka, Brooke M. Henderson, Gaby Lopez and Lexi Thompson, 9. 9, 9 tied with 8.

Sand Save Percentage

1, In-Kyung Kim, 63.04%. 2, Pajaree Anannarukarn, 62.16%. 3, Celine Boutier, 61.54%. 4, Katherine Kirk, 61.19%. 5, Hyo Joo Kim, 61.11%. 6, Minjee Lee, 59.78%. 7, So Yeon Ryu, 58.62%. 8, Lydia Ko, 58.33%. 9, Yu Liu, 57.83%. 10, Haru Nomura, 57.78%.

Rounds Under Par

1, Hyo Joo Kim, 79.59%. 2, Jin Young Ko, 79.10%. 3, Jeongeun Lee6, 76.06%. 4, Nelly Korda, 72.41%. 5, Brooke M. Henderson, 71.62%. 6, Inbee Park, 71.43%. 7, Minjee Lee, 71.05%. 8, Sung Hyun Park, 70.49%. 9, Shanshan Feng, 68.85%. 10, Haru Nomura, 67.57%.

Champions

Tour Statistics

Through Sept. 15

Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Scott McCarron, $2,353,965. 2, Jerry Kelly, $1,861,882. 3, Steve Stricker, $1,534,327. 4, David Toms, $1,338,635. 5, Bernhard Langer, $1,334,679. 6, Retief Goosen, $1,305,235. 7, Scott Parel, $1,289,481. 8, Kevin Sutherland, $1,186,464. 9, Woody Austin, $1,184,000. 10, Kirk Triplett, $1,170,658.

Scoring

1, Scott McCarron, 69.36. 2, David Toms, 69.38. 3 (tie), Retief Goosen and Bernhard Langer, 69.45. 5, Jerry Kelly, 69.46. 6 (tie), Scott Parel and Kevin Sutherland, 69.65. 8, Woody Austin, 69.94. 9, Brandt Jobe, 69.98. 10, Billy Andrade, 70.11.

Driving Distance

1, Darren Clarke, 292.6. 2, Brandt Jobe, 291.8. 3, Retief Goosen, 290.7. 4, Scott McCarron, 289.6. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 289.0. 6, Vijay Singh, 287.4. 7, Scott Parel, 286.7. 8, Doug Garwood, 284.9. 9, John Huston, 283.8. 10, Tom Gillis, 283.6.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Bart Bryant, 80.77%. 2, Joe Durant, 78.68%. 3, Colin Montgomerie, 78.47%. 4, Bernhard Langer, 77.81%. 5, Jerry Kelly, 77.22%. 6, Mark O'Meara, 76.80%. 7, Paul Broadhurst, 76.18%. 8, Ken Duke, 75.99%. 9, Paul Goydos, 75.89%. 10, 2 tied with 75.49%.

Greens in Regulation Pct.

1, Brandt Jobe, 73.27%. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 72.34%. 3, David Toms, 71.99%. 4, Bernhard Langer, 71.88%. 5, Jerry Kelly, 71.54%. 6, Tom Lehman, 71.50%. 7, Retief Goosen, 71.16%. 8, Joe Durant, 70.93%. 9, Ken Tanigawa, 70.69%. 10, Billy Andrade, 70.61%.

Total Driving

1 (tie), Jerry Kelly and Scott McCarron, 32. 3, Bernhard Langer, 36. 4, Colin Montgomerie, 38. 5 (tie), Ken Duke and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 41. 7 (tie), Joe Durant and Kirk Triplett, 42. 9, 3 tied with 44.

Putting Average

1, David Toms, 1.727. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 1.733. 3, Mark O'Meara, 1.736. 4 (tie), Scott Parel and Tim Petrovic, 1.744. 6, Kent Jones, 1.748. 7 (tie), Retief Goosen and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 1.756. 9, Steve Flesch, 1.760. 10, 2 tied with 1.763.

Birdie Average

1, Scott McCarron, 4.26. 2, David Toms, 4.23. 3, Retief Goosen, 4.18. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 4.16. 5, Brandt Jobe, 3.98. 6, Scott Parel, 3.97. 7, Tim Petrovic, 3.95. 8, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 3.94. 9, Steve Flesch, 3.90. 10, 2 tied with 3.85.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Kevin Sutherland, 102.0. 2, David Toms, 108.0. 3, Scott Parel, 130.0. 4, Darren Clarke, 136.3. 5, Tom Lehman, 150.0. 6 (tie), Retief Goosen and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 153.0. 8 (tie), Brandt Jobe and Jeff Maggert, 159.0. 10, 2 tied with 186.0.

Sand Save Percentage

1, David Frost, 62.79%. 2, Paul Broadhurst, 61.40%. 3, Rocco Mediate, 61.29%. 4, Lee Janzen, 59.46%. 5, Woody Austin, 58.82%. 6, Tom Pernice Jr., 58.02%. 7, Tom Byrum, 57.50%. 8, Carlos Franco, 56.86%. 9, Retief Goosen, 56.00%. 10, Scott Parel, 55.42%.

All-Around Ranking

1, David Toms, 66. 2 (tie), Retief Goosen and Scott Parel, 85. 4, Jerry Kelly, 102. 5, Bernhard Langer, 110. 6, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 122. 7, Scott McCarron, 125. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 127. 9, Brandt Jobe, 148. 10, Tom Lehman, 159.

Local

Ives Grove G.L.

HONOR SCORE: Gary Holland 77 (White to Blue).

Ives Grove Women

9 HOLES

Event: Scramble

1. Carol Swiden, JoAn Kolpek, Jean Weber, Sandy Kairis. 2. (tie) Lisa Hamilton, Laura LeRose, Leona Hagen, Ronnie Pendell; Chris Salopek, Patty Wilk, Darlene Krueger, Marcia Sieckman.

Meadowbrook C.C. Men

18 HOLES

Event: 3 Little Pigs

A Flight: 1. Krys Ruetz -7. 2. Bonnie Kearney -7. B Flight: 1. Sherry Mayfield -12. 2. Fran Petrick -10.

Scores under 100

Ann Rost 95.

Shoop Park Women

Event: Best score on even holes

A Flight — Event-Low gross: Colleen McFarland 28-61. B Flight — Event-Low gross: Debbie Yale 30-59. C Flight — Event: Mary Johns 35. Low gross: Vicki McGaughey 76.

