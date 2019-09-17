FedEx Cup Leaders
Through Sept. 15
;Points;Money
1. Joaquin Niemann;500;$1,350,000
2. Tom Hoge;300;$817,500
3. Brian Harman;134;$366,094
3. Richy Werenski;134;$366,094
3. Nate Lashley;134;$366,094
7. Scottie Scheffler;85;$235,625
7. Sebastian Munoz;85;$235,625
7. Robby Shelton;85;$235,625
10. Matt Jones;70;$189,375
10. Mark Hubbard;70;$189,375
10. Viktor Hovland;70;$189,375
13. Lanto Griffin;60;$159,375
14. Bud Cauley;53;$129,375
14. Kevin Na;53;$129,375
14. Adam Long;53;$129,375
14. Austin Cook;53;$129,375
14. Joseph Bramlett;53;$129,375
19. Scott Piercy;43;$92,175
19. Harry Higgs;43;$92,175
19. Bronson Burgoon;43;$92,175
19. Sungjae Im;43;$92,175
19. Harold Varner III;43;$92,175
24. Nick Taylor;33;$59,732
24. Keegan Bradley;33;$59,732
24. Cameron Smith;33;$59,732
24. Rob Oppenheim;33;$59,732
24. Doc Redman;33;$59,732
24. Zack Sucher;33;$59,732
24. Scott Harrington;33;$59,732
Tour Statistics
Through Sept. 15
Scoring Average
1, Joaquin Niemann, 65.606. 2, Tom Hoge, 67.106. 3 (tie), Harris English, Brian Harman, Nate Lashley and Richy Werenski, 67.356. 7 (tie), Sebastián Muñoz, Scottie Scheffler and Robby Shelton, 67.606. 10, 3 tied with 67.856.
Driving Distance
1, Kyle Westmoreland, 355.0. 2, Ryan Brehm, 339.5. 3, Byeong Hun An, 338.5. 4, Grayson Murray, 338.3. 5, Bubba Watson, 337.4. 6, Patrick Rodgers, 336.5. 7 (tie), Shintaro Ban and Brandon Hagy, 335.5. 9, Sebastian Cappelen, 334.6. 10, Dominic Bozzelli, 334.5.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1 (tie), Chris Baker and Conrad Shindler, 85.71%. 3, Tyler Duncan, 82.14%. 4 (tie), Harris English and Boo Weekley, 78.57%. 6 (tie), David Hearn and Adam Long, 76.79%. 8, 3 tied with 75.00%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Zach Johnson, 86.11%. 2 (tie), Ben Crane, Bill Haas, Scottie Scheffler and Ben Taylor, 83.33%. 6 (tie), Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Streelman and Vincent Whaley, 80.56%. 9, Harris English, 79.17%. 10, 6 tied with 77.78%.
Total Driving
1, Scottie Scheffler, 27. 2, Harris English, 34. 3 (tie), Jason Kokrak and Harold Varner III, 43. 5, Seamus Power, 47. 6, Tyler McCumber, 50. 7, Lanto Griffin, 52. 8, Vince Covello, 54. 9, Robby Shelton, 56. 10, Conrad Shindler, 57.
SG-Putting
1, Joaquin Niemann, 2.197. 2, Denny McCarthy, 2.190. 3, Chase Seiffert, 2.089. 4, Bud Cauley, 1.911. 5, Richy Werenski, 1.858. 6, Sungjae Im, 1.806. 7, Rod Pampling, 1.784. 8, Patrick Rodgers, 1.469. 9, Harris English, 1.408. 10, Wes Roach, 1.381.
Birdie Average
1, Robby Shelton, 5.75. 2 (tie), Joaquin Niemann and Scottie Scheffler, 5.50. 4 (tie), Harris English, Tom Hoge, Sungjae Im, Nate Lashley and Richy Werenski, 5.25. 9, 5 tied with 5.00.
All-Around Ranking
1, Robby Shelton, 145. 2, Scottie Scheffler, 154. 3, Joaquin Niemann, 171. 4, Nick Watney, 217. 5, Harris English, 218. 6, Viktor Hovland, 229. 7, Matt Jones, 276. 8 (tie), Tom Hoge and Doc Redman, 280. 10, Lanto Griffin, 293.
LPGA
Money Leaders
Through Sept. 15
;Trn;Money
1. Jin Young Ko;18;$2,632,412
2. Jeongeun Lee;19;$1,885,295
3. Sung Hyun Park;16;$1,486,010
4. Lexi Thompson;18;$1,404,576
5. Brooke M. Henderson;21;$1,334,852
6. Minjee Lee;21;$1,203,124
7. Ariya Jutanugarn;22;$1,047,360
8. Sei Young Kim;19;$1,021,949
9. Nelly Korda;16;$1,007,423
10. Hannah Green;17;$979,519
11. Lizette Salas;19;$969,072
12. Hyo Joo Kim;14 $950,029
13. Carlota Ciganda;20;$934,396
14. Shanshan Feng;18;$874,716
15. Nasa Hataoka;17;$766,564
16. Danielle Kang;17;$746,253
17. Moriya Jutanugarn;22;$727,915
18. Eun-Hee Ji;17;$716,048
19. Amy Yang;18;$710,615
20. Celine Boutier;22;$700,582
21. So Yeon Ryu;15;$690,266
22. Yu Liu;22;$661,003
23. Inbee Park;13;$659,342
24. Angel Yin;18;$658,896
25. Brittany Altomare;20;$599,854
26. Mi Hyang Lee;22;$584,073
27. Azahara Munoz;20;$546,698
28. Mi Jung Hur;16;$545,056
29. Bronte Law;19;$535,929
30. Ally McDonald;19;$527,314
Tour Statistics
Through Sept. 15
Scoring
1, Jin Young Ko, 68.851. 2, Hyo Joo Kim, 69.265. 3, Sung Hyun Park, 69.328. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.527. 5, Jeongeun Lee6, 69.648. 6, Minjee Lee, 69.750. 7 (tie), Carlota Ciganda and Mi Jung Hur, 69.763. 9, Nelly Korda, 69.810. 10, Ariya Jutanugarn, 69.939.
Driving Distance
1, Anne van Dam, 284.148. 2, Angel Yin, 281.733. 3, Joanna Klatten, 278.659. 4, Sung Hyun Park, 276.713. 5, Lexi Thompson, 276.661. 6, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 275.529. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, 274.858. 8, Jessica Korda, 274.511. 9, Elizabeth Szokol, 273.772. 10, Carlota Ciganda, 273.151.
Greens in Regulation
1, Jin Young Ko, 79.90%. 2, Nelly Korda, 76.80%. 3, Sung Hyun Park, 76.70%. 4, Lexi Thompson, 76.30%. 5, Yu Liu, 75.80%. 6, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 75.70%. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, 75.60%. 8, Shanshan Feng, 75.50%. 9, Minjee Lee, 75.40%. 10, Anna Nordqvist, 75.30%.
Putts per GIR
1, Mi Jung Hur, 1.719. 2, Hyo Joo Kim, 1.724. 3, Jin Young Ko, 1.739. 4, Haru Nomura, 1.742. 5, Sung Hyun Park, 1.753. 6, Carlota Ciganda, 1.761. 7, Brittany Altomare, 1.763. 8, Moriya Jutanugarn, 1.764. 9, Azahara Munoz, 1.765. 10, Ariya Jutanugarn, 1.768.
Birdies
1, Ariya Jutanugarn, 324. 2, Brooke M. Henderson, 310. 3, Carlota Ciganda, 308. 4, Minjee Lee, 303. 5, Yu Liu, 301. 6, Jin Young Ko, 300. 7, Moriya Jutanugarn, 297. 8 (tie), Sei Young Kim and Jeongeun Lee6, 291. 10, Sung Hyun Park, 281.
Eagles
1, Carlota Ciganda, 17. 2, Ariya Jutanugarn, 16. 3, Anne van Dam, 14. 4, Brittany Altomare, 10. 5 (tie), Nasa Hataoka, Brooke M. Henderson, Gaby Lopez and Lexi Thompson, 9. 9, 9 tied with 8.
Sand Save Percentage
1, In-Kyung Kim, 63.04%. 2, Pajaree Anannarukarn, 62.16%. 3, Celine Boutier, 61.54%. 4, Katherine Kirk, 61.19%. 5, Hyo Joo Kim, 61.11%. 6, Minjee Lee, 59.78%. 7, So Yeon Ryu, 58.62%. 8, Lydia Ko, 58.33%. 9, Yu Liu, 57.83%. 10, Haru Nomura, 57.78%.
Rounds Under Par
1, Hyo Joo Kim, 79.59%. 2, Jin Young Ko, 79.10%. 3, Jeongeun Lee6, 76.06%. 4, Nelly Korda, 72.41%. 5, Brooke M. Henderson, 71.62%. 6, Inbee Park, 71.43%. 7, Minjee Lee, 71.05%. 8, Sung Hyun Park, 70.49%. 9, Shanshan Feng, 68.85%. 10, Haru Nomura, 67.57%.
Champions
Tour Statistics
Through Sept. 15
Charles Schwab Cup Money List
1, Scott McCarron, $2,353,965. 2, Jerry Kelly, $1,861,882. 3, Steve Stricker, $1,534,327. 4, David Toms, $1,338,635. 5, Bernhard Langer, $1,334,679. 6, Retief Goosen, $1,305,235. 7, Scott Parel, $1,289,481. 8, Kevin Sutherland, $1,186,464. 9, Woody Austin, $1,184,000. 10, Kirk Triplett, $1,170,658.
Scoring
1, Scott McCarron, 69.36. 2, David Toms, 69.38. 3 (tie), Retief Goosen and Bernhard Langer, 69.45. 5, Jerry Kelly, 69.46. 6 (tie), Scott Parel and Kevin Sutherland, 69.65. 8, Woody Austin, 69.94. 9, Brandt Jobe, 69.98. 10, Billy Andrade, 70.11.
Driving Distance
1, Darren Clarke, 292.6. 2, Brandt Jobe, 291.8. 3, Retief Goosen, 290.7. 4, Scott McCarron, 289.6. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 289.0. 6, Vijay Singh, 287.4. 7, Scott Parel, 286.7. 8, Doug Garwood, 284.9. 9, John Huston, 283.8. 10, Tom Gillis, 283.6.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Bart Bryant, 80.77%. 2, Joe Durant, 78.68%. 3, Colin Montgomerie, 78.47%. 4, Bernhard Langer, 77.81%. 5, Jerry Kelly, 77.22%. 6, Mark O'Meara, 76.80%. 7, Paul Broadhurst, 76.18%. 8, Ken Duke, 75.99%. 9, Paul Goydos, 75.89%. 10, 2 tied with 75.49%.
Greens in Regulation Pct.
1, Brandt Jobe, 73.27%. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 72.34%. 3, David Toms, 71.99%. 4, Bernhard Langer, 71.88%. 5, Jerry Kelly, 71.54%. 6, Tom Lehman, 71.50%. 7, Retief Goosen, 71.16%. 8, Joe Durant, 70.93%. 9, Ken Tanigawa, 70.69%. 10, Billy Andrade, 70.61%.
Total Driving
1 (tie), Jerry Kelly and Scott McCarron, 32. 3, Bernhard Langer, 36. 4, Colin Montgomerie, 38. 5 (tie), Ken Duke and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 41. 7 (tie), Joe Durant and Kirk Triplett, 42. 9, 3 tied with 44.
Putting Average
1, David Toms, 1.727. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 1.733. 3, Mark O'Meara, 1.736. 4 (tie), Scott Parel and Tim Petrovic, 1.744. 6, Kent Jones, 1.748. 7 (tie), Retief Goosen and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 1.756. 9, Steve Flesch, 1.760. 10, 2 tied with 1.763.
Birdie Average
1, Scott McCarron, 4.26. 2, David Toms, 4.23. 3, Retief Goosen, 4.18. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 4.16. 5, Brandt Jobe, 3.98. 6, Scott Parel, 3.97. 7, Tim Petrovic, 3.95. 8, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 3.94. 9, Steve Flesch, 3.90. 10, 2 tied with 3.85.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Kevin Sutherland, 102.0. 2, David Toms, 108.0. 3, Scott Parel, 130.0. 4, Darren Clarke, 136.3. 5, Tom Lehman, 150.0. 6 (tie), Retief Goosen and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 153.0. 8 (tie), Brandt Jobe and Jeff Maggert, 159.0. 10, 2 tied with 186.0.
Sand Save Percentage
1, David Frost, 62.79%. 2, Paul Broadhurst, 61.40%. 3, Rocco Mediate, 61.29%. 4, Lee Janzen, 59.46%. 5, Woody Austin, 58.82%. 6, Tom Pernice Jr., 58.02%. 7, Tom Byrum, 57.50%. 8, Carlos Franco, 56.86%. 9, Retief Goosen, 56.00%. 10, Scott Parel, 55.42%.
All-Around Ranking
1, David Toms, 66. 2 (tie), Retief Goosen and Scott Parel, 85. 4, Jerry Kelly, 102. 5, Bernhard Langer, 110. 6, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 122. 7, Scott McCarron, 125. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 127. 9, Brandt Jobe, 148. 10, Tom Lehman, 159.
Local
Ives Grove G.L.
HONOR SCORE: Gary Holland 77 (White to Blue).
Ives Grove Women
9 HOLES
Event: Scramble
1. Carol Swiden, JoAn Kolpek, Jean Weber, Sandy Kairis. 2. (tie) Lisa Hamilton, Laura LeRose, Leona Hagen, Ronnie Pendell; Chris Salopek, Patty Wilk, Darlene Krueger, Marcia Sieckman.
Meadowbrook C.C. Men
18 HOLES
Event: 3 Little Pigs
A Flight: 1. Krys Ruetz -7. 2. Bonnie Kearney -7. B Flight: 1. Sherry Mayfield -12. 2. Fran Petrick -10.
Scores under 100
Ann Rost 95.
Shoop Park Women
Event: Best score on even holes
A Flight — Event-Low gross: Colleen McFarland 28-61. B Flight — Event-Low gross: Debbie Yale 30-59. C Flight — Event: Mary Johns 35. Low gross: Vicki McGaughey 76.
