Browns Lake Women
Wednesday morning league
Event: closest approach to pin hole #18
Class A: Barb Warras. Class B: Nancy Usher. Class C: Dee Andrzcyzak.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Washington Park Women
Event: Best scores on 6 & 9
Class A — Event: Marie Seeger, Nancy Larson 7. Low gross: Alma Alvarez. Class B — Event: Della Alvarez, Joyce Klema 11. Low gross: Klema 62. Class C — Event: Irene Brug, Barb Coleman 11. Low gross: Brug 71.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.