Browns Lake Women

Wednesday morning league

Event: closest approach to pin hole #18

Class A: Barb Warras. Class B: Nancy Usher. Class C: Dee Andrzcyzak.

Washington Park Women

Event: Best scores on 6 & 9

Class A — Event: Marie Seeger, Nancy Larson 7. Low gross: Alma Alvarez. Class B — Event: Della Alvarez, Joyce Klema 11. Low gross: Klema 62. Class C — Event: Irene Brug, Barb Coleman 11. Low gross: Brug 71.

