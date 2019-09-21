Sanderson Farms Championship

At The Country Club of Jackson

Jackson, Miss.

Purse: $6.6 million

Yardage: 7,460; Par: 72

Saturday's second-round leaders

Byeong Hun An;66-66;—;132

J.T. Poston;64-70;—;134

George McNeill;67-67;—;134

Scottie Scheffler;68-66;—;134

Tom Hoge;64-70;—;134

Cameron Percy;65-70;—;135

Carlos Ortiz;65-71;—;136

Harris English;65-71;—;136

Sebastian Munoz;70-67;—;137

Richy Werenski;69-68;—;137

Sungjae Im;68-69;—;137

Shawn Stefani;72-65;—;137

Dominic Bozzelli;70-67;—;137

Garrett Osborn;70-67;—;137

Robert Streb;65-72;—;137

Si Woo Kim;69-68;—;137

Charley Hoffman;73-64;—;137

Scott Stallings;66-72;—;138

Fabian Gomez;72-66;—;138

Adam Long;68-70;—;138

Alex Cejka;68-70;—;138

Sebastian Cappelen;70-68;—;138

Lanto Griffin;71-67;—;138

Jamie Lovemark;69-69;—;138

Emiliano Grillo;67-71;—;138

Brandt Snedeker;69-69;—;138

Zach Johnson;67-71;—;138

Stewart Cink;72-66;—;138

Cameron Tringale;70-68;—;138

Bronson Burgoon;69-69;—;138

Champions

Sanford International

At Minnehaha Country Club

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Purse: $1.8 million

Yardage; 6,729; Par 70 (34-36)

Friday's first-round leaders

Kirk Triplett;32-34;—;66

Paul Broadhurst;31-36;—;67

Tom Gillis;33-34;—;67

Woody Austin;31-37;—;68

Ken Duke;35-34;—;69

Darren Clarke;34-35;—;69

Robert Gamez;33-36;—;69

Jesper Parnevik;35-34;—;69

Paul Goydos;34-35;—;69

Rocco Mediate;34-35;—;69

Wes Short, Jr.;34-35;—;69

Tommy Tolles;34-35;—;69

Tom Byrum;34-36;—;70

Kent Jones;33-37;—;70

Tim Petrovic;33-37;—;70

Bob Estes;34-36;—;70

Jeff Sluman;34-36;—;70

Stephen Ames;34-36;—;70

Marco Dawson;34-36;—;70

Tom Pernice Jr.;33-37;—;70

Colin Montgomerie;37-33;—;70

Tom Lehman;36-34;—;70

Scott McCarron;34-36;—;70

Jerry Kelly;36-34;—;70

Retief Goosen;35-35;—;70

David McKenzie;35-35;—;70

Mark Walker;34-36;—;70

Lee Janzen;37-34;—;71

Michael Bradley;34-37;—;71

John Huston;36-35;—;71

Local

Meadowbrook C.C.

HOLE-IN-ONE: Krystyna Kumosz, No. 6, Par-3, 131 yards. Witnesses: Karen Weiss, Geri Petersen.

