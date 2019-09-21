Sanderson Farms Championship
At The Country Club of Jackson
Jackson, Miss.
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,460; Par: 72
Saturday's second-round leaders
Byeong Hun An;66-66;—;132
J.T. Poston;64-70;—;134
George McNeill;67-67;—;134
Scottie Scheffler;68-66;—;134
Tom Hoge;64-70;—;134
Cameron Percy;65-70;—;135
Carlos Ortiz;65-71;—;136
Harris English;65-71;—;136
Sebastian Munoz;70-67;—;137
Richy Werenski;69-68;—;137
Sungjae Im;68-69;—;137
Shawn Stefani;72-65;—;137
Dominic Bozzelli;70-67;—;137
Garrett Osborn;70-67;—;137
Robert Streb;65-72;—;137
Si Woo Kim;69-68;—;137
Charley Hoffman;73-64;—;137
Scott Stallings;66-72;—;138
Fabian Gomez;72-66;—;138
Adam Long;68-70;—;138
Alex Cejka;68-70;—;138
Sebastian Cappelen;70-68;—;138
Lanto Griffin;71-67;—;138
Jamie Lovemark;69-69;—;138
Emiliano Grillo;67-71;—;138
Brandt Snedeker;69-69;—;138
Zach Johnson;67-71;—;138
Stewart Cink;72-66;—;138
Cameron Tringale;70-68;—;138
Bronson Burgoon;69-69;—;138
Champions
Sanford International
At Minnehaha Country Club
Sioux Falls, S.D.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage; 6,729; Par 70 (34-36)
Friday's first-round leaders
Kirk Triplett;32-34;—;66
Paul Broadhurst;31-36;—;67
Tom Gillis;33-34;—;67
Woody Austin;31-37;—;68
Ken Duke;35-34;—;69
Darren Clarke;34-35;—;69
Robert Gamez;33-36;—;69
Jesper Parnevik;35-34;—;69
Paul Goydos;34-35;—;69
Rocco Mediate;34-35;—;69
Wes Short, Jr.;34-35;—;69
Tommy Tolles;34-35;—;69
Tom Byrum;34-36;—;70
Kent Jones;33-37;—;70
Tim Petrovic;33-37;—;70
Bob Estes;34-36;—;70
Jeff Sluman;34-36;—;70
Stephen Ames;34-36;—;70
Marco Dawson;34-36;—;70
Tom Pernice Jr.;33-37;—;70
Colin Montgomerie;37-33;—;70
Tom Lehman;36-34;—;70
Scott McCarron;34-36;—;70
Jerry Kelly;36-34;—;70
Retief Goosen;35-35;—;70
David McKenzie;35-35;—;70
Mark Walker;34-36;—;70
Lee Janzen;37-34;—;71
Michael Bradley;34-37;—;71
John Huston;36-35;—;71
Local
Meadowbrook C.C.
HOLE-IN-ONE: Krystyna Kumosz, No. 6, Par-3, 131 yards. Witnesses: Karen Weiss, Geri Petersen.
