Ives Grove Women

18 HOLES

Trophy Play Winners

Championship: 1. Sue Slater. 2. Vita Paukstelis. 3. Elaine Dishaw, Connie Kitchener. A Flight: 1. Peg Geraghty. 2. Bridget Arkenberg. 3. Susan Ford. B Flight: 1. Barb Hanke, Ellen Wagner. 2. Gerry Spitznagle. 3. Cathy Himsel.

9 HOLES

Trophy Play Winners

Class A: 1. Jean Weber. 2. Vickie Pinkalla, Lisa Hamilton. 3. Winnie DiChristopher. Class AB: 1. Leona Hagen. 2. Barb Vanderleest. 3. Carol Swiden. Class B: 1. Jean Hagarty. 2. Laura LeRose. 3. Margaret Wemmert.

