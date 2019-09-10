Ives Grove Women
18 HOLES
Trophy Play Winners
Championship: 1. Sue Slater. 2. Vita Paukstelis. 3. Elaine Dishaw, Connie Kitchener. A Flight: 1. Peg Geraghty. 2. Bridget Arkenberg. 3. Susan Ford. B Flight: 1. Barb Hanke, Ellen Wagner. 2. Gerry Spitznagle. 3. Cathy Himsel.
9 HOLES
Trophy Play Winners
Class A: 1. Jean Weber. 2. Vickie Pinkalla, Lisa Hamilton. 3. Winnie DiChristopher. Class AB: 1. Leona Hagen. 2. Barb Vanderleest. 3. Carol Swiden. Class B: 1. Jean Hagarty. 2. Laura LeRose. 3. Margaret Wemmert.
