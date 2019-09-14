The Ally Challenge

At Warwick Hill Golf & Country Club

Grand Blanc, Mich.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72

Saturday's second-round leaders

Jerry Kelly 67-65—132

Woody Austin 68-65—133

Scott McCarron 66-67—133

Bernhard Langer 68-67—135

Jerry Smith 67-68—135

Tom Gillis 66-69—135

David Toms 70-66—136

Kenny Perry 70-66—136

Tom Lehman 69-67—136

Wes Short, Jr. 69-67—136

Tom Byrum 70-67—137

Gene Sauers 69-68—137

Tim Petrovic 69-68—137

Chris DiMarco 70-68—138

Steve Flesch 68-70—138

Stephen Leaney 68-70—138

Brandt Jobe 71-68—139

Mark O'Meara 70-69—139

Doug Barron 70-69—139

Colin Montgomerie 69-70—139

Retief Goosen 66-73—139

Steve Jones 73-67—140

Bart Bryant 72-68—140

Kent Jones 72-68—140

Fred Couples 70-70—140

Kirk Triplett 70-70—140

Greg Kraft 73-68—141

Jeff Sluman 71-70—141

Stephen Ames 70-71—141

David Frost 70-71—141

LPGA

Solheim Cup

At Gleneagles Resor

Gleneagles, Scotland

Yardage: 6,434; Par: 72

Saturday's results

EUROPE 8, UNITED STATES 8

Foursomes

United States 2, Europe 2

Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex, United States, def. Anne Van Dam and Anna Nordqvist, Europe, 2 and 1.

Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Lizette Salas and Ally McDonald, United States, 3 and 2.

Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz, Europe, def. Megan Khang and Danielle Kang, United States, 4 and 3.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law, Europe, 6 and 5.

Fourballs

United States 2½, Europe 1½

Brittany Altomare and Annie Park, United States, def. Suzann Pettersen and Anne Van Dam, Europe, 1 up.

Lexi Thompson and Marina Alex, United States, halved with Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson, Europe.

Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Ally McDonald and Angel Yin, United States, 2 up.

Lizette Salas and Danielle Kang, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Munoz, Europe, 2 and 1.

PGA

The Greenbrier

At The Old White TPC

White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Purse: $7.5 million

Yardage: 7,292; Par 70 (34-36)

Friday's second-round leaders

Scottie Scheffler;65-62;—;127;-13

Joaquin Niemann;65-62;—;127;-13

Robby Shelton;62-65;—;127;-13

Adam Long;66-62;—;128;-12

Kevin Chappell;71-59;—;130;-10

Sam Ryder;65-66;—;131;-9

Cameron Smith;67-64;—;131;-9

Morgan Hoffmann;66-65;—;131;-9

Harris English;66-65;—;131;-9

Harold Varner III;65-66;—;131;-9

Brian Harman;65-66;—;131;-9

Nate Lashley;68-64;—;132;-8

Lanto Griffin;64-68;—;132;-8

Richy Werenski;67-65;—;132;-8

Sungjae Im;66-67;—;133;-7

Grayson Murray;66-67;—;133;-7

Bronson Burgoon;65-68;—;133;-7

Zack Sucher;64-69;—;133;-7

Rob Oppenheim;65-68;—;133;-7

Tom Hoge;68-65;—;133;-7

Jason Dufner;67-66;—;133;-7

Denny McCarthy;72-61;—;133;-7

Scott Harrington;64-69;—;133;-7

Harry Higgs;67-66;—;133;-7

Mark Hubbard;64-70;—;134;-6

Robert Streb;69-65;—;134;-6

Joel Dahmen;69-65;—;134;-6

Kevin Na;64-70;—;134;-6

Patrick Rodgers;68-66;—;134;-6

Byeong Hun An;67-67;—;134;-6

Local

South Hills C.C.

HOLE-IN-ONE: Craig DeLost, Kenosha, No. 4, Par-3, 101 yards. Witnesses: Andy Wagner, Scott Hana.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments