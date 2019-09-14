The Ally Challenge
At Warwick Hill Golf & Country Club
Grand Blanc, Mich.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72
Saturday's second-round leaders
Jerry Kelly 67-65—132
Woody Austin 68-65—133
Scott McCarron 66-67—133
Bernhard Langer 68-67—135
Jerry Smith 67-68—135
Tom Gillis 66-69—135
David Toms 70-66—136
Kenny Perry 70-66—136
Tom Lehman 69-67—136
Wes Short, Jr. 69-67—136
Tom Byrum 70-67—137
Gene Sauers 69-68—137
Tim Petrovic 69-68—137
Chris DiMarco 70-68—138
Steve Flesch 68-70—138
Stephen Leaney 68-70—138
Brandt Jobe 71-68—139
Mark O'Meara 70-69—139
Doug Barron 70-69—139
Colin Montgomerie 69-70—139
Retief Goosen 66-73—139
Steve Jones 73-67—140
Bart Bryant 72-68—140
Kent Jones 72-68—140
Fred Couples 70-70—140
Kirk Triplett 70-70—140
Greg Kraft 73-68—141
Jeff Sluman 71-70—141
Stephen Ames 70-71—141
David Frost 70-71—141
LPGA
Solheim Cup
At Gleneagles Resor
Gleneagles, Scotland
Yardage: 6,434; Par: 72
Saturday's results
EUROPE 8, UNITED STATES 8
Foursomes
United States 2, Europe 2
Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex, United States, def. Anne Van Dam and Anna Nordqvist, Europe, 2 and 1.
Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Lizette Salas and Ally McDonald, United States, 3 and 2.
Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz, Europe, def. Megan Khang and Danielle Kang, United States, 4 and 3.
Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law, Europe, 6 and 5.
Fourballs
United States 2½, Europe 1½
Brittany Altomare and Annie Park, United States, def. Suzann Pettersen and Anne Van Dam, Europe, 1 up.
Lexi Thompson and Marina Alex, United States, halved with Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson, Europe.
Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Ally McDonald and Angel Yin, United States, 2 up.
Lizette Salas and Danielle Kang, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Munoz, Europe, 2 and 1.
PGA
The Greenbrier
At The Old White TPC
White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,292; Par 70 (34-36)
Friday's second-round leaders
Scottie Scheffler;65-62;—;127;-13
Joaquin Niemann;65-62;—;127;-13
Robby Shelton;62-65;—;127;-13
Adam Long;66-62;—;128;-12
Kevin Chappell;71-59;—;130;-10
Sam Ryder;65-66;—;131;-9
Cameron Smith;67-64;—;131;-9
Morgan Hoffmann;66-65;—;131;-9
Harris English;66-65;—;131;-9
Harold Varner III;65-66;—;131;-9
Brian Harman;65-66;—;131;-9
Nate Lashley;68-64;—;132;-8
Lanto Griffin;64-68;—;132;-8
Richy Werenski;67-65;—;132;-8
Sungjae Im;66-67;—;133;-7
Grayson Murray;66-67;—;133;-7
Bronson Burgoon;65-68;—;133;-7
Zack Sucher;64-69;—;133;-7
Rob Oppenheim;65-68;—;133;-7
Tom Hoge;68-65;—;133;-7
Jason Dufner;67-66;—;133;-7
Denny McCarthy;72-61;—;133;-7
Scott Harrington;64-69;—;133;-7
Harry Higgs;67-66;—;133;-7
Mark Hubbard;64-70;—;134;-6
Robert Streb;69-65;—;134;-6
Joel Dahmen;69-65;—;134;-6
Kevin Na;64-70;—;134;-6
Patrick Rodgers;68-66;—;134;-6
Byeong Hun An;67-67;—;134;-6
Local
South Hills C.C.
HOLE-IN-ONE: Craig DeLost, Kenosha, No. 4, Par-3, 101 yards. Witnesses: Andy Wagner, Scott Hana.
