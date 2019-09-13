The Ally Challenge
At Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
Grand Blanc, Mich.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72 (36-36)
Friday's first-round leaders
Scott McCarron 34-32—66
Retief Goosen 31-35—66
Tom Gillis 33-33—66
Jerry Smith 33-34—67
Darren Clarke 33-34—67
Jerry Kelly 34-33—67
Jay Haas 35-32—67
Woody Austin 33-35—68
Duffy Waldorf 32-36—68
Steve Flesch 35-33—68
Bernhard Langer 35-33—68
Stephen Leaney 35-33—68
Cliff Kresge 36-33—69
Tim Petrovic 35-34—69
Wes Short, Jr. 37-32—69
Ken Tanigawa 38-31—69
Tom Lehman 33-36—69
Gene Sauers 34-35—69
Colin Montgomerie 34-35—69
Tom Byrum 36-34—70
Chris DiMarco 35-35—70
David Frost 35-35—70
Glen Day 33-37—70
Doug Barron 35-35—70
Kenny Perry 37-33—70
Stephen Ames 36-34—70
Kirk Triplett 36-34—70
David Toms 35-35—70
Mark O'Meara 34-36—70
Mark Calcavecchia 34-36—70
LPGA
Solheim Cup
At Gleneagles Resort
Gleneagles, Scotland
Yardage: 6,434; Par: 72
Friday's results
Europe 4½, United States 3½
Foursomes
Europe 2½, United States 1½
Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex, United States, halved with Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law, Europe.
Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomore, United States, 2 and 1.
Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda, United States, def. Caroline Masson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Europe, 6 and 4.
Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz, Europe, def. Megan Khang and Annie Park, United States, 2 and 1.
United States 2, Europe 2
Fourballs
Suzann Pettersen and Anne Van Dam, Europe, def. Danielle Kang and Lizette Salas, United States, 4 and 2.
Ally McDonald and Angel Yin, United States, def. Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall, Europe, 7 and 5.
Nelly Korda and Brittany Altomare, United States, halved with Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz, Europe.
Jessica Korda and Lexi Thompson, United States, halved with Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law, Europe.
