Golf for Sept. 4
Golf for Sept. 4

Ives Grove Tuesday Women

Event: Hate 'em Holes

18 Holes

Class A — Vita Paukstellis 77. Class B — Connie Syslack 81. Class C — Kay Dawson 93, Gerry Spitznagle 93.

Scores Under 100

Elaine Dishaw 90, Teckla Kubiak 92, Vita Paukstellis 92, Angie Brindowski 94, Carol Boehme 96, Cathy Himsel 96, Bridget Arkenberg 98.

9 Holes

Class A — Diane Kelly 41. Class AB — Vickie Pinkalla 43. Class B — Kathy Allendorph 52, Carol Larson 52.

Scores Under 50

Jean Weber 49

