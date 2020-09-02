Golf for Sept. 4

Ives Grove Tuesday Women
Event: Hate 'em Holes
18 Holes
Class A — Vita Paukstellis 77. Class B — Connie Syslack 81. Class C — Kay Dawson 93, Gerry Spitznagle 93.
Scores Under 100
Elaine Dishaw 90, Teckla Kubiak 92, Vita Paukstellis 92, Angie Brindowski 94, Carol Boehme 96, Cathy Himsel 96, Bridget Arkenberg 98.
9 Holes
Class A — Diane Kelly 41. Class AB — Vickie Pinkalla 43. Class B — Kathy Allendorph 52, Carol Larson 52.
Scores Under 50
Jean Weber 49
