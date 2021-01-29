Golf for SAT: Hatton recovers to shoot 64, moves into contention in Dubai

Tyrrell Hatton bounced back from an opening-round 76 with eight birdies and an eagle for an 8-under 64 to easily make the cut at the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday and move into contention for back-to-back titles on the European Tour.
Hatton, who won in Abu Dhabi last week to move up to a career-high No. 5 in the world, was 4 under overall — six strokes behind second-round leader Thomas Detry (67).
Robert MacIntyre (68) was a shot back in second place, with Tommy Fleetwood (68) in a three-way tie for third with Justin Harding (70) and Kalle Samooja (68).
Holing out from a greenside bunker at No. 6 was one of the highlights of the second round for Hatton, who went out in the early afternoon group with the initial intention of shooting low enough to make the weekend.
At 8 under after 13 holes — helped by an eagle at the par-5 third hole — his goals changed and even Ernie Els' course-record 61 looked under threat at Emirates Golf Club.
Hatton jumped 92 places and is in a tie for 23rd place.
The 28-year-old Detry, who is looking to claim his first title on the European Tour, has yet to drop a shot this week after successive 67s. He birdied Nos. 2 and 3 and also had a strong finish, picking up shots on two of his final four holes.
"I'm moving here in a couple weeks, so this is my new residence," Detry said of Dubai. "So winning at home would be amazing."
First-round leader Richard Sterne shot 74 and dropped into a tie for 12th at 6 under overall.
PGA: Patrick Reed birdied his first three holes and finished with a bogey-free 8-under 64 on Thursday for a share of the lead with Alex Noren after the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Reed, Noren and Scottie Scheffler — who was one stroke back — all played Torrey Pines' easier North Course and will play the South Course on what could be a wet Friday. Heavy rain was forecast for overnight and into the second round at the municipal course overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Peter Malnati and Ryan Palmer each shot 66 for the lowest scores on the South Course and were in a group of 12 at 6 under. Malnati capped his round with an eagle on the par-5 18th. After a 321-yard tee shot, he hit his approach to 16 feet and made the putt.
Reed took advantage of nice weather and accurate tee shots to get off to the hot start. Starting on No. 10, he birdied the first three holes before making his first par. He closed with a flourish as well, with birdies on his 15th, 16th and 17th holes.
"I put myself in position today where I had to go out knowing that we're going to get pretty good conditions, go out and try to make as many birdies as possible to be able to kind of weather the storm tomorrow," Reed said. "I was able to kind of get off to a hot start and just kind of ride momentum going on through the rest of the round and continue attacking that golf course since that's the one you're able to attack.
"I was hitting the ball off the tee. You have to play from the fairway, shoot a low number and attack the course. Especially with what's coming tomorrow."
Reed said the closest he came to a bogey was on the par-4 fourth. He had a 35-foot putt for birdie and rolled it 3 feet to the right but saved par.
"That was the closest to a bogey, having a chance for a three putt, but besides that, everything else was pretty easy," he said. "Definitely it felt easy out there just kind of with how I was hitting the driver, getting the ball in the fairway. I was working it both ways, which was nice. It's not like I had only one way to go. I was able to hit the draws, hit the fades."
Noren also started on No. 10. He eagled the par-7 17th and followed it with his only bogey. He birdied every other hole on his back nine.
Sheffler, who also played bogey-free, eagled the par-4 16th.
Noren, from Sweden, also took advantage of nice weather to get a low score on the North Course.
"Yeah, I'm hoping that we're going to not get too flooded during the night," he said. "But I played the South Course two rounds this week and I know how long it is now, especially when they lengthened some tee boxes, put them back. It's a test. You definitely need some good ball striking there, especially in windy conditions. It's good to get some birdies on the North, yeah."