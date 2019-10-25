The ZOZO Championship

At Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Chiba, Japan

Purse: $9.75 million

Yardage: 7,041; Par: 70 (34-36)

Thursday's first-round leaders

Tiger Woods;29-35;—;64

Gary Woodland;30-34;—;64

Hideki Matsuyama;31-34;—;65

Daniel Berger;31-36;—;67

Sung Kang;31-36;—;67

Ryan Palmer;33-34;—;67

Andrew Putnam;34-34;—;68

Ryo Ishikawa;33-35;—;68

C.T. Pan;31-37;—;68

Billy Horschel;33-35;—;68

Joaquin Niemann;33-35;—;68

Xander Schauffele;31-37;—;68

Rikuya Hoshino;32-36;—;68

Paul Casey;34-35;—;69

Matthew Wolff;33-36;—;69

Corey Conners;32-37;—;69

Bubba Watson;34-35;—;69

Satoshi Kodaira;32-37;—;69

Emiliano Grillo;34-35;—;69

Keegan Bradley;35-34;—;69

Keith Mitchell;32-37;—;69

Kevin Tway;34-35;—;69

Louis Oosthuizen;33-36;—;69

Adam Schenk;36-33;—;69

Tomoharu Otsuki;33-37;—;70

Charles Howell III;34-36;—;70

Sergio Garcia;35-35;—;70

Danny Lee;33-37;—;70

Vaughn Taylor;33-37;—;70

Byeong Hun An;35-35;—;70

LPGA

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

The BMW Championship

At LPGA International Busan

Busan, South Korea

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,726; Par: 72 (36-36)

Thursday's first-round leaders

Minjee Lee;33-33;—;66

Danielle Kang;34-33;—;67

Jin Young Ko;35-32;—;67

Jeongeun Lee6;34-33;—;67

Seung Yeon Lee;35-32;—;67

Sei Young Kim;35-33;—;68

Su Oh;35-33;—;68

Somi Lee;35-33;—;68

HeeJeong Lim;34-34;—;68

Yu Liu;33-35;—;68

Shanshan Feng;34-34;—;68

Hee Won Na;33-35;—;68

Ha Na Jang;35-34;—;69

Amy Yang;36-33;—;69

Marina Alex;33-36;—;69

Jung Min Lee;34-35;—;69

Nelly Korda;35-34;—;69

So Yeon Ryu;34-35;—;69

In-Kyung Kim;33-36;—;69

Min Sun5 Kim;35-34;—;69

Lydia Ko;36-33;—;69

Hye-Jin Choi;33-37;—;70

Hyun Kyung Park;36-34;—;70

Kristen Gillman;35-35;—;70

Ye Rim Choi;35-35;—;70

Azahara Munoz;37-33;—;70

Nanna Koerstz Madsen;37-33;—;70

Mi Jung Hur;34-36;—;70

Bo Ah Kim;34-36;—;70

In Gee Chun;35-35;—;70

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments