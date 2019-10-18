The CJ Cup
At The Club at Nine Bridges
Jeju Island, South Korea
Purse: $9.75 million
Yardage: 7,241; Par: 72
Friday's second-round leaders
Justin Thomas;68-63;—;131
Byeong Hun An;64-69;—;133
Danny Lee;67-66;—;133
Emiliano Grillo;69-66;—;135
Jordan Spieth;70-65;—;135
Cameron Smith;67-69;—;136
Kyoung-Hoon Lee;69-67;—;136
Ryan Moore;69-67;—;136
Si Woo Kim;69-68;—;137
Tyrrell Hatton;69-68;—;137
Charles Howell III;67-70;—;137
Kevin Streelman;69-69;—;138
Jung-gon Hwang;67-71;—;138
Viktor Hovland;69-69;—;138
Joaquin Niemann;65-73;—;138
Kiradech Aphibarnrat;69-69;—;138
Wyndham Clark;71-67;—;138
Charley Hoffman;67-72;—;139
Jason Day;66-73;—;139
Hideki Matsuyama;69-70;—;139
Ryan Palmer;70-69;—;139
Graeme McDowell;68-71;—;139
Rory Sabbatini;71-69;—;140
Andrew Putnam;70-70;—;140
Soomin Lee;68-72;—;140
Kevin Na;72-68;—;140
Dylan Frittelli;70-70;—;140
Sungjae Im;68-73;—;141
Nate Lashley;72-69;—;141
Marc Leishman;72-69;—;141
LPGA
The Buick LPGA Shanghai
At Qizhong Garden Golf Club
Shanghai
Purse: $2.1 million
Yardage: 6,672; Par: 72
Friday's second-round leaders
Brooke M. Henderson;69-64;—;133;-11
Jessica Korda;68-67;—;135;-9
Danielle Kang;69-67;—;136;-8
Marina Alex;71-67;—;138;-6
Amy Yang;67-71;—;138;-6
Kristen Gillman;73-66;—;139;-5
Brittany Altomare;70-69;—;139;-5
Angel Yin;68-71;—;139;-5
Sei Young Kim;73-67 140;-4
Jeongeun Lee6;72-68;—;140;-4
Georgia Hall;71-69;—;140;-4
Nanna Koerstz Madsen;71-69;—;140;-4
Pajaree Anannarukarn;70-70;—;140;-4
Nasa Hataoka;67-73;—;140;-4
Azahara Munoz;72-69;—;141;-3
Su Oh;71-70;—;141;-3
Na Yeon Choi;70-71;—;141;-3
Shanshan Feng;70-71;—;141;-3
Mel Reid;69-72;—;141;-3
Jodi Ewart Shadoff;69-72;—;141;-3
Yu Liu;76-66;—;142;-2
Ariya Jutanugarn;73-69;—;142;-2
Jin Young Ko;72-70;—;142;-2
Minjee Lee;74-69;—;143;-1
Ashleigh Buhai;72-71;—;143;-1
Annie Park;71-72;—;143;-1
Nelly Korda;71-72;—;143;-1
Lydia Ko;69-74;—;143;-1
Jing Yan;74-70;—;144;E
Amy Olson;73-71;—;144;E
