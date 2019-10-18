The CJ Cup

At The Club at Nine Bridges

Jeju Island, South Korea

Purse: $9.75 million

Yardage: 7,241; Par: 72

Friday's second-round leaders

Justin Thomas;68-63;—;131

Byeong Hun An;64-69;—;133

Danny Lee;67-66;—;133

Emiliano Grillo;69-66;—;135

Jordan Spieth;70-65;—;135

Cameron Smith;67-69;—;136

Kyoung-Hoon Lee;69-67;—;136

Ryan Moore;69-67;—;136

Si Woo Kim;69-68;—;137

Tyrrell Hatton;69-68;—;137

Charles Howell III;67-70;—;137

Kevin Streelman;69-69;—;138

Jung-gon Hwang;67-71;—;138

Viktor Hovland;69-69;—;138

Joaquin Niemann;65-73;—;138

Kiradech Aphibarnrat;69-69;—;138

Wyndham Clark;71-67;—;138

Charley Hoffman;67-72;—;139

Jason Day;66-73;—;139

Hideki Matsuyama;69-70;—;139

Ryan Palmer;70-69;—;139

Graeme McDowell;68-71;—;139

Rory Sabbatini;71-69;—;140

Andrew Putnam;70-70;—;140

Soomin Lee;68-72;—;140

Kevin Na;72-68;—;140

Dylan Frittelli;70-70;—;140

Sungjae Im;68-73;—;141

Nate Lashley;72-69;—;141

Marc Leishman;72-69;—;141

LPGA

The Buick LPGA Shanghai

At Qizhong Garden Golf Club

Shanghai

Purse: $2.1 million

Yardage: 6,672; Par: 72

Friday's second-round leaders

Brooke M. Henderson;69-64;—;133;-11

Jessica Korda;68-67;—;135;-9

Danielle Kang;69-67;—;136;-8

Marina Alex;71-67;—;138;-6

Amy Yang;67-71;—;138;-6

Kristen Gillman;73-66;—;139;-5

Brittany Altomare;70-69;—;139;-5

Angel Yin;68-71;—;139;-5

Sei Young Kim;73-67 140;-4

Jeongeun Lee6;72-68;—;140;-4

Georgia Hall;71-69;—;140;-4

Nanna Koerstz Madsen;71-69;—;140;-4

Pajaree Anannarukarn;70-70;—;140;-4

Nasa Hataoka;67-73;—;140;-4

Azahara Munoz;72-69;—;141;-3

Su Oh;71-70;—;141;-3

Na Yeon Choi;70-71;—;141;-3

Shanshan Feng;70-71;—;141;-3

Mel Reid;69-72;—;141;-3

Jodi Ewart Shadoff;69-72;—;141;-3

Yu Liu;76-66;—;142;-2

Ariya Jutanugarn;73-69;—;142;-2

Jin Young Ko;72-70;—;142;-2

Minjee Lee;74-69;—;143;-1

Ashleigh Buhai;72-71;—;143;-1

Annie Park;71-72;—;143;-1

Nelly Korda;71-72;—;143;-1

Lydia Ko;69-74;—;143;-1

Jing Yan;74-70;—;144;E

Amy Olson;73-71;—;144;E

