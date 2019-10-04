The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

At TPC Summerlin

Las Vegas

Purse: $7 million

Yardage: 7,255; Par 71 (35-36)

Thursday's first-round leaders

a-denotes amateur

Nick Taylor;33-30;—;63;-8

Brian Harman;31-33;—;64;-7

Brian Gay;34-31;—;65;-6

Sam Ryder;31-34;—;65;-6

Phil Mickelson;31-34;—;65;-6

Brian Stuard;32-33;—;65;-6

Maverick McNealy;30-35;—;65;-6

Adam Schenk;34-32;—;66;-5

Patton Kizzire;35-31;—;66;-5

Adam Scott;34-32;—;66;-5

Daniel Berger;33-33;—;66;-5

Patrick Cantlay;32-34;—;66;-5

Bryson DeChambeau;36-30;—;66;-5

Troy Merritt;32-34;—;66;-5

Bronson Burgoon;33-33;—;66;-5

John Huh;33-33;—;66;-5

Chase Koepka;33-33;—;66;-5

Rob Oppenheim;33-33;—;66;-5

Dylan Wu;36-30;—;66;-5

Lucas Glover;33-34;—;67;-4

Chez Reavie;33-34;—;67;-4

Brandt Snedeker;32-35;—;67;-4

Nate Lashley;33-34;—;67;-4

James Hahn;35-32;—;67;-4

Scott Stallings;32-35;—;67;-4

Chris Stroud;33-34;—;67;-4

Rod Pampling;35-32;—;67;-4

Bo Hoag;33-34;—;67;-4

a-Jack Trent;34-33;—;67;-4

LPGA

The Volunteers of America Classic

At Old American Golf Club

The Colony, Texas

Purse: $1.3 million

Yardage: 6,475; Par 71 (35-36)

Thursday's first-round leaders

Stephanie Meadow;30-33;—;63;-8

Dori Carter;33-32;—;65;-6

Amy Olson;31-34;—;65;-6

Cheyenne Knight;32-34;—;66;-5

Ruixin Liu;32-34;—;66;-5

Moriya Jutanugarn;33-33;—;66;-5

Jaye Marie Green;34-33;—;67;-4

Kristen Gillman;35-32;—;67;-4

Jeongeun Lee6;34-33;—;67;-4

Katherine Perry;35-32;—;67;-4

Gaby Lopez;35-32;—;67;-4

Brittany Altomare;33-34;—;67;-4

Inbee Park;34-33;—;67;-4

P.K. Kongkraphan;36-32;—;68;-3

Peiyun Chien;33-35;—;68;-3

Angela Stanford;34-34;—;68;-3

Mi Jung Hur;32-36;—;68;-3

Hannah Green;32-36;—;68;-3

Cristie Kerr;34-34;—;68;-3

Sei Young Kim;37-31;—;68;-3

Lizette Salas;34-34;—;68;-3

Pornanong Phatlum;35-33;—;68;-3

Jodi Ewart Shadoff;33-35;—;68;-3

Jennifer Song;35-33;—;68;-3

Dottie Ardina;35-33;—;68;-3

In Gee Chun;32-36;—;68;-3

Alena Sharp;32-36;—;68;-3

Pernilla Lindberg;33-35;—;68;-3

Georgia Hall;33-35;—;68;-3

Wei-Ling Hsu;33-35;—;68;-3

