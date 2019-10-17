The CJ Cup

At The Club at Nine Bridges

Jeju Island, South Korea

Purse: $9.75 million

Yardage: 7,241; Par: 72 (36-36)

Thursday's first round leaders

Byeong Hun An;32-32;—;64;-8

Joaquin Niemann;34-31;—;65;-7

Jason Day;32-34;—;66;-6

Danny Lee;36-31;—;67;-5

Charles Howell III;32-35;—;67;-5

Charley Hoffman;35-32;—;67;-5

Jung-gon Hwang;33-34;—;67;-5

Cameron Smith;34-33;—;67;-5

Soomin Lee;36-32;—;68;-4

Justin Thomas;34-34;—;68;-4

Chez Reavie;32-36;—;68;-4

Graeme McDowell;34-34;—;68;-4

Sungjae Im;34-34;—;68;-4

Rafa Cabrera Bello;34-34;—;68;-4

Kyoung-Hoon Lee;35-34;—;69;-3

Ryan Moore;34-35;—;69;-3

Ian Poulter;33-36;—;69;-3

K.J. Choi;35-34;—;69;-3

Max Homa;35-34;—;69;-3

Tyrrell Hatton;34-35;—;69;-3

Kiradech Aphibarnrat;36-33;—;69;-3

Emiliano Grillo;37-32;—;69;-3

Kevin Streelman;35-34;—;69;-3

Brooks Koepka;36-33;—;69;-3

Hideki Matsuyama;35-34;—;69;-3

Si Woo Kim;32-37;—;69;-3

Collin Morikawa;36-33;—;69;-3

Viktor Hovland;36-33;—;69;-3

Corey Conners;36-34;—;70;-2

Phil Mickelson;35-35;—;70;-2

LPGA

The Buick LPGA Shanghai

At Qizhong Garden Golf Club

Shanghai, China

Purse: $2.1 million

Yardage: 6,672; Par: 72 (36-36)

Thursday's first-round leaders

Nasa Hataoka;34-33;—;67;-5

Amy Yang;33-34;—;67;-5

Angel Yin;34-34;—;68;-4

Jessica Korda;34-34;—;68;-4

Danielle Kang;35-34;—;69;-3

Brooke M. Henderson;35-34;—;69;-3

Bronte Law;37-32;—;69;-3

Jodi Ewart Shadoff;37-32;—;69;-3

Lydia Ko;35-34;—;69;-3

Jennifer Kupcho;36-33;—;69;-3

Mel Reid;34-35;—;69;-3

Shanshan Feng;36-34;—;70;-2

Gerina Piller;37-33;—;70;-2

Brittany Altomare;32-38;—;70;-2

Na Yeon Choi;36-34;—;70;-2

Pajaree Anannarukarn;35-35;—;70;-2

Nelly Korda;36-35;—;71;-1

Nanna Koerstz Madsen;33-38;—;71;-1

Marina Alex;37-34;—;71;-1

Georgia Hall;36-35;—;71;-1

Katherine Kirk;36-35;—;71;-1

Su Oh;37-34;—;71;-1

Annie Park;35-36;—;71;-1

Jin Young Ko;36-36;—;72;E

Jeongeun Lee6;36-36;—;72;E

Carlota Ciganda;35-37;—;72;E

Ruixin Liu;36-36;—;72;E

Mi Hyang Lee;36-36;—;72;E

Alena Sharp;36-36;—;72;E

Azahara Munoz;36-36;—;72;E

