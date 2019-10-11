The Houston Open

At Golf Club of Houston

Humble, Texas

Purse: $7.5 million

Yardage: 7,441; Par 72

Thursday's first-round leaders

(a-denotes amateur)

Austin Cook;29-35;—;64

Talor Gooch;33-31;—;64

Sepp Straka;33-32;—;65

Russell Henley;34-32;—;66

Lanto Griffin;33-33;—;66

Tyler McCumber;32-34;—;66

Nick Watney;34-33;—;67

John Huh;33-34;—;67

Michael Gligic;32-35;—;67

a-Cole Hammer;33-34;—;67

Braden Bailey;34-33;—;67

Xinjun Zhang;33-34;—;67

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Seamus Power;34-33;—;67

Mackenzie Hughes;33-35;—;68

Zac Blair;34-34;—;68

Andy Zhang;32-36;—;68

Jeremy Gandon;35-33;—;68

Cameron Tringale;36-32;—;68

Mark Hubbard;35-33;—;68

Maverick McNealy;36-32;—;68

Henrik Norlander;32-36;—;68

Kramer Hickok;33-35;—;68

Bronson Burgoon;35-34;—;69

James Hahn;34-35;—;69

Rich Beem;35-34;—;69

Brian Gay;34-35;—;69

Cameron Champ;33-36;—;69

Patrick Rodgers;34-35;—;69

Wes Roach;35-34;—;69

Rafael Campos;35-34;—;69

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments