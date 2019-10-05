The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

At TPC Summerlin

Las Vegas, Nev.

Purse: $7 million

Yardage: 7,255; Par 71

Friday's second-round leaders

Brian Stuard;65-65;—;130;-12

Patrick Cantlay;66-64;—;130;-12

Lucas Glover;67-63;—;130;-12

Kevin Na;68-62;—;130;-12

Matt Jones;68-63;—;131;-11

Lanto Griffin;67-65;—;132;-10

Beau Hossler;67-65;—;132;-10

Sam Ryder;65-67;—;132;-10

Scott Stallings;67-65;—;132;-10

Nick Taylor;63-69;—;132;-10

Ryan Moore;69-64;—;133;-9

Collin Morikawa;67-66;—;133;-9

Webb Simpson;67-66;—;133;-9

Martin Laird;68-65;—;133;-9

Cameron Smith;69-64;—;133;-9

Adam Hadwin;67-66;—;133;-9

Adam Scott;66-67;—;133;-9

Patton Kizzire;66-67;—;133;-9

Pat Perez;69-64;—;133;-9

Daniel Berger;66-67;—;133;-9

Troy Merritt;66-68;—;134;-8

Bryson DeChambeau;66-68;—;134;-8

Sung Kang;71-63;—;134;-8

Bronson Burgoon;66-68;—;134;-8

Maverick McNealy;65-69;—;134;-8

Brian Gay;65-69;—;134;-8

Phil Mickelson;65-69;—;134;-8

Gary Woodland;69-65;—;134;-8

Andrew Putnam;68-66;—;134;-8

Jim Furyk;68-66;—;134;-8

LPGA

The Volunteers of America Classic

At Old American Golf Club

The Colony, Texas

Purse: $1.3 million

Yardage: 6,475; Par 71

Friday's second-round leaders

Alena Sharp;68-65;—;133;-9

Brittany Altomare;67-66;—;133;-9

Cheyenne Knight;66-67;—;133;-9

Stephanie Meadow;63-71;—;134;-8

Jaye Marie Green;67-68;—;135;-7

Katherine Perry;67-68;—;135;-7

Caroline Hedwall;69-67;—;136;-6

Jane Park;69-67;—;136;-6

Georgia Hall;68-68;—;136;-6

Wei-Ling Hsu;68-68;—;136;-6

Ariya Jutanugarn;68-68;—;136;-6

Maria Fassi;70-67;—;137;-5

Daniela Darquea;70-67;—;137;-5

In Gee Chun;68-69;—;137;-5

Sei Young Kim;68-69;—;137;-5

Jodi Ewart Shadoff;68-69;—;137;-5

Inbee Park;67-70;—;137;-5

Jeongeun Lee6;67-70;—;137;-5

Dori Carter;65-72;—;137;-5

Brooke M. Henderson;71-67;—;138;-4

Pavarisa Yoktuan;70-68;—;138;-4

Hyo Joo Kim;70-68;—;138;-4

Sakura Yokomine;69-69;—;138;-4

Pornanong Phatlum;68-70;—;138;-4

Jennifer Song;68-70;—;138;-4

Kristen Gillman;67-71;—;138;-4

Amy Olson;65-73;—;138;-4

Eun-Hee Ji;72-67;—;139;-3

Mina Harigae;71-68;—;139;-3

Dana Finkelstein;69-70;—;139;-3

Local

Meadowbrook C.C.

HOLE-IN-ONE: Jim Nord, No. 11, Par-3, 157 yards, using a 8-iron. Witnesses: Brian Nord, Bob Nord, Danny Dapra.

