The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
At TPC Summerlin
Las Vegas, Nev.
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,255; Par 71
Friday's second-round leaders
Brian Stuard;65-65;—;130;-12
Patrick Cantlay;66-64;—;130;-12
Lucas Glover;67-63;—;130;-12
Kevin Na;68-62;—;130;-12
Matt Jones;68-63;—;131;-11
Lanto Griffin;67-65;—;132;-10
Beau Hossler;67-65;—;132;-10
Sam Ryder;65-67;—;132;-10
Scott Stallings;67-65;—;132;-10
Nick Taylor;63-69;—;132;-10
Ryan Moore;69-64;—;133;-9
Collin Morikawa;67-66;—;133;-9
Webb Simpson;67-66;—;133;-9
Martin Laird;68-65;—;133;-9
Cameron Smith;69-64;—;133;-9
Adam Hadwin;67-66;—;133;-9
Adam Scott;66-67;—;133;-9
Patton Kizzire;66-67;—;133;-9
Pat Perez;69-64;—;133;-9
Daniel Berger;66-67;—;133;-9
Troy Merritt;66-68;—;134;-8
Bryson DeChambeau;66-68;—;134;-8
Sung Kang;71-63;—;134;-8
Bronson Burgoon;66-68;—;134;-8
Maverick McNealy;65-69;—;134;-8
Brian Gay;65-69;—;134;-8
Phil Mickelson;65-69;—;134;-8
Gary Woodland;69-65;—;134;-8
Andrew Putnam;68-66;—;134;-8
Jim Furyk;68-66;—;134;-8
LPGA
The Volunteers of America Classic
At Old American Golf Club
The Colony, Texas
Purse: $1.3 million
Yardage: 6,475; Par 71
Friday's second-round leaders
Alena Sharp;68-65;—;133;-9
Brittany Altomare;67-66;—;133;-9
Cheyenne Knight;66-67;—;133;-9
Stephanie Meadow;63-71;—;134;-8
Jaye Marie Green;67-68;—;135;-7
Katherine Perry;67-68;—;135;-7
Caroline Hedwall;69-67;—;136;-6
Jane Park;69-67;—;136;-6
Georgia Hall;68-68;—;136;-6
Wei-Ling Hsu;68-68;—;136;-6
Ariya Jutanugarn;68-68;—;136;-6
Maria Fassi;70-67;—;137;-5
Daniela Darquea;70-67;—;137;-5
In Gee Chun;68-69;—;137;-5
Sei Young Kim;68-69;—;137;-5
Jodi Ewart Shadoff;68-69;—;137;-5
Inbee Park;67-70;—;137;-5
Jeongeun Lee6;67-70;—;137;-5
Dori Carter;65-72;—;137;-5
Brooke M. Henderson;71-67;—;138;-4
Pavarisa Yoktuan;70-68;—;138;-4
Hyo Joo Kim;70-68;—;138;-4
Sakura Yokomine;69-69;—;138;-4
Pornanong Phatlum;68-70;—;138;-4
Jennifer Song;68-70;—;138;-4
Kristen Gillman;67-71;—;138;-4
Amy Olson;65-73;—;138;-4
Eun-Hee Ji;72-67;—;139;-3
Mina Harigae;71-68;—;139;-3
Dana Finkelstein;69-70;—;139;-3
Local
Meadowbrook C.C.
HOLE-IN-ONE: Jim Nord, No. 11, Par-3, 157 yards, using a 8-iron. Witnesses: Brian Nord, Bob Nord, Danny Dapra.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.