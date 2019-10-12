The SAS Championship

At Prestonwood Country Club

Cary, N.C.

Purse: $2.1 million

Yardage: 7,237; Par: 72

Saturday's second-round leaders

Doug Barron;66-68;—;134

Woody Austin;67-67;—;134

Jerry Kelly;68-67;—;135

Stephen Ames;71-66;—;137

Retief Goosen;69-68;—;137

Ken Duke;71-67;—;138

David McKenzie;69-69;—;138

Gene Sauers;69-69;—;138

Bernhard Langer;69-69;—;138

Rod Pampling;69-69;—;138

Jeff Maggert;73-66;—;139

David Toms;71-68;—;139

Steve Flesch;73-66;—;139

Rocco Mediate;71-68;—;139

Bob Estes;70-69;—;139

Chris DiMarco;70-69;—;139

Scott McCarron;73-67;—;140

Joe Durant;71-69;—;140

Glen Day;71-69;—;140

Tim Petrovic;69-71;—;140

Russ Cochran;73-68;—;141

Gibby Gilbert III;70-71;—;141

Marco Dawson;70-71;—;141

Skip Kendall;72-70;—;142

Scott Parel;73-69;—;142

Billy Mayfair;71-71;—;142

Tommy Armour III;70-72;—;142

Jay Haas;75-67;—;142

Vijay Singh;68-74;—;142

Lee Janzen;69-73;—;142

PGA

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

The Houston Open

At The Golf Club of Houston

Humble, Texas

Purse: $7.5 million

Yardage: 7,441; Par: 72

Saturday's second-round leaders

Peter Malnati;69-65;—;134

Sepp Straka;65-71;—;136

Talor Gooch;64-72;—;136

Scott Harrington;69-67;—;136

Carlos Ortiz;70-67;—;137

Mark Hubbard;68-69;—;137

Wes Roach;69-68;—;137

Austin Cook;64-74;—;138

Stewart Cink;70-68;—;138

Cameron Tringale;68-71;—;139

Sam Ryder;70-69;—;139

Beau Hossler;70-69;—;139

Mackenzie Hughes;68-71;—;139

John Huh;67-72;—;139

Patrick Rodgers;69-70;—;139

Brandon Wu;69-70;—;139

Robert Streb;72-68;—;140

Rich Beem;69-71;—;140

Nick Watney;67-73;—;140

Lanto Griffin;66-74;—;140

Nelson Ledesma;71-69;—;140

Tyler McCumber;66-74;—;140

J.J. Henry;74-67;—;141

Russell Knox;71-70;—;141

Bud Cauley;72-69;—;141

Kyle Stanley;70-71;—;141

Kramer Hickok;68-73;—;141

Andy Zhang;68-73;—;141

Braden Bailey;67-74;—;141

Rhein Gibson;73-68;—;141

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments