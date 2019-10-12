The SAS Championship
At Prestonwood Country Club
Cary, N.C.
Purse: $2.1 million
Yardage: 7,237; Par: 72
Saturday's second-round leaders
Doug Barron;66-68;—;134
Woody Austin;67-67;—;134
Jerry Kelly;68-67;—;135
Stephen Ames;71-66;—;137
Retief Goosen;69-68;—;137
Ken Duke;71-67;—;138
David McKenzie;69-69;—;138
Gene Sauers;69-69;—;138
Bernhard Langer;69-69;—;138
Rod Pampling;69-69;—;138
Jeff Maggert;73-66;—;139
David Toms;71-68;—;139
Steve Flesch;73-66;—;139
Rocco Mediate;71-68;—;139
Bob Estes;70-69;—;139
Chris DiMarco;70-69;—;139
Scott McCarron;73-67;—;140
Joe Durant;71-69;—;140
Glen Day;71-69;—;140
Tim Petrovic;69-71;—;140
Russ Cochran;73-68;—;141
Gibby Gilbert III;70-71;—;141
Marco Dawson;70-71;—;141
Skip Kendall;72-70;—;142
Scott Parel;73-69;—;142
Billy Mayfair;71-71;—;142
Tommy Armour III;70-72;—;142
Jay Haas;75-67;—;142
Vijay Singh;68-74;—;142
Lee Janzen;69-73;—;142
PGA
The Houston Open
At The Golf Club of Houston
Humble, Texas
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,441; Par: 72
Saturday's second-round leaders
Peter Malnati;69-65;—;134
Sepp Straka;65-71;—;136
Talor Gooch;64-72;—;136
Scott Harrington;69-67;—;136
Carlos Ortiz;70-67;—;137
Mark Hubbard;68-69;—;137
Wes Roach;69-68;—;137
Austin Cook;64-74;—;138
Stewart Cink;70-68;—;138
Cameron Tringale;68-71;—;139
Sam Ryder;70-69;—;139
Beau Hossler;70-69;—;139
Mackenzie Hughes;68-71;—;139
John Huh;67-72;—;139
Patrick Rodgers;69-70;—;139
Brandon Wu;69-70;—;139
Robert Streb;72-68;—;140
Rich Beem;69-71;—;140
Nick Watney;67-73;—;140
Lanto Griffin;66-74;—;140
Nelson Ledesma;71-69;—;140
Tyler McCumber;66-74;—;140
J.J. Henry;74-67;—;141
Russell Knox;71-70;—;141
Bud Cauley;72-69;—;141
Kyle Stanley;70-71;—;141
Kramer Hickok;68-73;—;141
Andy Zhang;68-73;—;141
Braden Bailey;67-74;—;141
Rhein Gibson;73-68;—;141
