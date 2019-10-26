The ZOZO Championship
At Accordia Golf Marashino Country Club
Inzai City, Japan
Purse: $9.75 million
Yardage: 7,041; Par: 70
Saturday's second-round leaders
Tiger Woods;64-64;—;128;-12
Gary Woodland;64-66;—;130;-10
Keegan Bradley;69-63;—;132;-8
Hideki Matsuyama;65-67;—;132;-8
Corey Conners;69-64;—;133;-7
Daniel Berger;67-66;—;133;-7
Xander Schauffele;68-66;—;134;-6
Matthew Wolff;69-65;—;134;-6
Billy Horschel;68-67;—;135;-5
J.T. Poston;70-65;—;135;-5
Ryan Palmer;67-68;—;135;-5
Collin Morikawa;71-64;—;135;-5
Charles Howell III;70-65;—;135;-5
Satoshi Kodaira;69-66;—;135;-5
Danny Lee;70-65;—;135;-5
Sungjae Im;71-64;—;135;-5
Joaquin Niemann;68-68;—;136;-4
Adam Schenk;69-67;—;136;-4
Sung Kang;67-69;—;136;-4
Ryo Ishikawa;68-68;—;136;-4
Keith Mitchell;69-68;—;137;-3
Rory McIlroy;72-65;—;137;-3
Byeong Hun An;70-68;—;138;-2
Louis Oosthuizen;69-69;—;138;-2
Tomoharu Otsuki;70-68;—;138;-2
Paul Casey;69-69;—;138;-2
Bubba Watson;69-69;—;138;-2
Emiliano Grillo;69-69;—;138;-2
Justin Thomas;70-69;—;139;-1
Rikuya Hoshino;68-71;—;139;-1
LPGA
The BMW Championship
At LPGA International Busan
Busan, South Korea
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,726; Par: 72
Saturday's third-round leaders
Somi Lee;68-68-67;—;203;-13
Seung Yeon Lee;67-68-68;—;203;-13
Ha Na Jang;69-67-68;—;204;-12
Amy Yang;69-69-67;—;205;-11
Su Oh;68-70-67;—;205;-11
Danielle Kang;67-67-71;—;205;-11
In Gee Chun;70-69-67;—;206;-10
So Young Lee;72-67-68;—;207;-9
Sei Young Kim;68-71-68;—;207;-9
HeeJeong Lim;68-70-69;—;207;-9
Jin Young Ko;67-69-71;—;207;-9
Lydia Ko;69-71-68;—;208;-8
Jeongeun Lee6;67-73-68;—;208;-8
Mi Jung Hur;70-69-69;—;208;-8
Jing Yan;70-69-69;—;208;-8
Min Sun5 Kim;69-70-69;—;208;-8
Yu Liu;68-69-71;—;208;-8
Hee Won Na;68-67-73;—;208;-8
Gaby Lopez;72-70-67;—;209;-7
So Yeon Ryu;69-70-70;—;209;-7
Hyun Kyung Park;70-68-71;—;209;-7
Minjee Lee;66-70-73;—;209;-7
Mirim Lee;72-70-68;—;210;-6
Kristen Gillman;70-71-69;—;210;-6
Nanna Koerstz Madsen;70-69-71;—;210;-6
Ye Jin Kim;71-66-73;—;210;-6
Angel Yin;72-73-66;—;211;-5
Charley Hull;73-69-69;—;211;-5
Min Ji Park;72-70-69;—;211;-5
Brooke M. Henderson;73-68-70;—;211;-5
