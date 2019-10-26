The ZOZO Championship

At Accordia Golf Marashino Country Club

Inzai City, Japan

Purse: $9.75 million

Yardage: 7,041; Par: 70

Saturday's second-round leaders

Tiger Woods;64-64;—;128;-12

Gary Woodland;64-66;—;130;-10

Keegan Bradley;69-63;—;132;-8

Hideki Matsuyama;65-67;—;132;-8

Corey Conners;69-64;—;133;-7

Daniel Berger;67-66;—;133;-7

Xander Schauffele;68-66;—;134;-6

Matthew Wolff;69-65;—;134;-6

Billy Horschel;68-67;—;135;-5

J.T. Poston;70-65;—;135;-5

Ryan Palmer;67-68;—;135;-5

Collin Morikawa;71-64;—;135;-5

Charles Howell III;70-65;—;135;-5

Satoshi Kodaira;69-66;—;135;-5

Danny Lee;70-65;—;135;-5

Sungjae Im;71-64;—;135;-5

Joaquin Niemann;68-68;—;136;-4

Adam Schenk;69-67;—;136;-4

Sung Kang;67-69;—;136;-4

Ryo Ishikawa;68-68;—;136;-4

Keith Mitchell;69-68;—;137;-3

Rory McIlroy;72-65;—;137;-3

Byeong Hun An;70-68;—;138;-2

Louis Oosthuizen;69-69;—;138;-2

Tomoharu Otsuki;70-68;—;138;-2

Paul Casey;69-69;—;138;-2

Bubba Watson;69-69;—;138;-2

Emiliano Grillo;69-69;—;138;-2

Justin Thomas;70-69;—;139;-1

Rikuya Hoshino;68-71;—;139;-1

LPGA

The BMW Championship

At LPGA International Busan

Busan, South Korea

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,726; Par: 72

Saturday's third-round leaders

Somi Lee;68-68-67;—;203;-13

Seung Yeon Lee;67-68-68;—;203;-13

Ha Na Jang;69-67-68;—;204;-12

Amy Yang;69-69-67;—;205;-11

Su Oh;68-70-67;—;205;-11

Danielle Kang;67-67-71;—;205;-11

In Gee Chun;70-69-67;—;206;-10

So Young Lee;72-67-68;—;207;-9

Sei Young Kim;68-71-68;—;207;-9

HeeJeong Lim;68-70-69;—;207;-9

Jin Young Ko;67-69-71;—;207;-9

Lydia Ko;69-71-68;—;208;-8

Jeongeun Lee6;67-73-68;—;208;-8

Mi Jung Hur;70-69-69;—;208;-8

Jing Yan;70-69-69;—;208;-8

Min Sun5 Kim;69-70-69;—;208;-8

Yu Liu;68-69-71;—;208;-8

Hee Won Na;68-67-73;—;208;-8

Gaby Lopez;72-70-67;—;209;-7

So Yeon Ryu;69-70-70;—;209;-7

Hyun Kyung Park;70-68-71;—;209;-7

Minjee Lee;66-70-73;—;209;-7

Mirim Lee;72-70-68;—;210;-6

Kristen Gillman;70-71-69;—;210;-6

Nanna Koerstz Madsen;70-69-71;—;210;-6

Ye Jin Kim;71-66-73;—;210;-6

Angel Yin;72-73-66;—;211;-5

Charley Hull;73-69-69;—;211;-5

Min Ji Park;72-70-69;—;211;-5

Brooke M. Henderson;73-68-70;—;211;-5

