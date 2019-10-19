The CJ Cup
At The Club at Nine Bridges
Jeju Island, South Korea
Purse: $9.75 million
Yardage: 7,241; Par: 72
Saturday's third-round leaders
Justin Thomas;68-63-70;—;201;-15
Danny Lee;67-66-68;—;201;-15
Cameron Smith;67-69-68;—;204;-12
Wyndham Clark;71-67-67;—;205;-11
Jordan Spieth;70-65-70;—;205;-11
Byeong Hun An;64-69-73;—;206;-10
Collin Morikawa;69-73-65;—;207;-9
Gary Woodland;71-71-65;—;207;-9
Ian Poulter;69-72-66;—;207;-9
Graeme McDowell;68-71-68;—;207;-9
Kiradech Aphibarnrat;69-69-69;—;207;-9
Tyrrell Hatton;69-68-70;—;207;-9
Kevin Streelman;69-69-69;—;207;-9
Emiliano Grillo;69-66-72;—;207;-9
Hideki Matsuyama;69-70-69;—;208;-8
Kyoung-Hoon Lee;69-67-72;—;208;-8
Ryan Moore;69-67-72;—;208;-8
Rory Sabbatini;71-69-69;—;209;-7
Ryan Palmer;70-69-70;—;209;-7
Joaquin Niemann;65-73-71;—;209;-7
Charles Howell III;67-70-72;—;209;-7
Harold Varner III;71-71-68;—;210;-6
Rafa Cabrera Bello;68-74-68;—;210;-6
Kevin Na;72-68-70;—;210;-6
Jason Day;66-73-71;—;210;-6
Corey Conners;70-72-69;—;211;-5
Sungjae Im;68-73-70;—;211;-5
Nate Lashley;72-69-70;—;211;-5
K.J. Choi;69-74-68;—;211;-5
Dylan Frittelli;70-70-71;—;211;-5
Champions
The Dominion Energy Charity Classic
At The Country Club of Virginia
Richmond, Va.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72
Saturday's second-round leaders
Tommy Tolles;65-67;—;132;-12
Scott Parel;66-66;—;132;-12
Colin Montgomerie;66-67;—;133;-11
Bernhard Langer;70-65;—;135;-9
Miguel Angel Jimenez;67-68;—;135;-9
Retief Goosen;67-68;—;135;-9
Steve Flesch;70-67;—;137;-7
Wes Short, Jr.;69-68;—;137;-7
Marco Dawson;68-69;—;137;-7
Carlos Franco;68-69;—;137;-7
Rocco Mediate;67-70;—;137;-7
Woody Austin;70-68;—;138;-6
Scott McCarron;68-70;—;138;-6
Gene Sauers;69-69;—;138;-6
Stephen Ames;73-66;—;139;-5
Vijay Singh;70-69;—;139;-5
Glen Day;69-70;—;139;-5
Jeff Sluman;72-68;—;140;-4
Jeff Maggert;72-68;—;140;-4
Jesper Parnevik;71-69;—;140;-4
Doug Garwood;72-68;—;140;-4
Kirk Triplett;72-68;—;140;-4
Kenny Perry;71-69;—;140;-4
Corey Pavin;70-70;—;140;-4
Jay Haas;69-71;—;140;-4
John Daly;68-72;—;140;-4
Joe Durant;71-70;—;141;-3
Esteban Toledo;71-70;—;141;-3
Stephen Leaney;71-70;—;141;-3
Bart Bryant;70-71;—;141;-3
LPGA
The Buick LPGA Shanghai
At Quzhong Garden Golf Coub
Shanghai
Purse: $2.1 million
Yardage: 6,672; Par: 72
Saturday's third-round leaders
Jessica Korda;68-67-66;—;201;-15
Danielle Kang;69-67-66;—;202;-14
Brooke M. Henderson;69-64-73;—;206;-10
Nasa Hataoka;67-73-67;—;207;-9
Kristen Gillman;73-66-68;—;207;-9
Sei Young Kim;73-67-68;—;208;-8
Angel Yin;68-71-69;—;208;-8
Yu Liu;76-66-68;—;210;-6
Jin Young Ko;72-70-68;—;210;-6
Jodi Ewart Shadoff;69-72-69;—;210;-6
Nelly Korda;71-72-68;—;211;-5
Ariya Jutanugarn;73-69-69;—;211;-5
Na Yeon Choi;70-71-71;—;212;-4
Georgia Hall;71-69-72;—;212;-4
Nanna Koerstz Madsen;71-69-72;—;212;-4
Marina Alex;71-67-74;—;212;-4
Lydia Ko;69-74-70;—;213;-3
Shanshan Feng;70-71-72;—;213;-3
Brittany Altomare;70-69-74;—;213;-3
Amy Yang;67-71-75;—;213;-3
Hyo Joo Kim;73-74-67;—;214;-2
Megan Khang;74-71-69;—;214;-2
Gaby Lopez;73-72-69;—;214;-2
Caroline Masson;72-73-69;—;214;-2
Su Oh;71-70-73;—;214;-2
Carlota Ciganda;72-73-70;—;215;-1
Eun-Hee Ji;72-73-70;—;215;-1
Jing Yan;74-70-71;—;215;-1
Alena Sharp;72-72-71;—;215;-1
Jennifer Kupcho;69-75-71;—;215;-1
