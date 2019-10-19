The CJ Cup

At The Club at Nine Bridges

Jeju Island, South Korea

Purse: $9.75 million

Yardage: 7,241; Par: 72

Saturday's third-round leaders

Justin Thomas;68-63-70;—;201;-15

Danny Lee;67-66-68;—;201;-15

Cameron Smith;67-69-68;—;204;-12

Wyndham Clark;71-67-67;—;205;-11

Jordan Spieth;70-65-70;—;205;-11

Byeong Hun An;64-69-73;—;206;-10

Collin Morikawa;69-73-65;—;207;-9

Gary Woodland;71-71-65;—;207;-9

Ian Poulter;69-72-66;—;207;-9

Graeme McDowell;68-71-68;—;207;-9

Kiradech Aphibarnrat;69-69-69;—;207;-9

Tyrrell Hatton;69-68-70;—;207;-9

Kevin Streelman;69-69-69;—;207;-9

Emiliano Grillo;69-66-72;—;207;-9

Hideki Matsuyama;69-70-69;—;208;-8

Kyoung-Hoon Lee;69-67-72;—;208;-8

Ryan Moore;69-67-72;—;208;-8

Rory Sabbatini;71-69-69;—;209;-7

Ryan Palmer;70-69-70;—;209;-7

Joaquin Niemann;65-73-71;—;209;-7

Charles Howell III;67-70-72;—;209;-7

Harold Varner III;71-71-68;—;210;-6

Rafa Cabrera Bello;68-74-68;—;210;-6

Kevin Na;72-68-70;—;210;-6

Jason Day;66-73-71;—;210;-6

Corey Conners;70-72-69;—;211;-5

Sungjae Im;68-73-70;—;211;-5

Nate Lashley;72-69-70;—;211;-5

K.J. Choi;69-74-68;—;211;-5

Dylan Frittelli;70-70-71;—;211;-5

Champions

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic

At The Country Club of Virginia

Richmond, Va.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72

Saturday's second-round leaders

Tommy Tolles;65-67;—;132;-12

Scott Parel;66-66;—;132;-12

Colin Montgomerie;66-67;—;133;-11

Bernhard Langer;70-65;—;135;-9

Miguel Angel Jimenez;67-68;—;135;-9

Retief Goosen;67-68;—;135;-9

Steve Flesch;70-67;—;137;-7

Wes Short, Jr.;69-68;—;137;-7

Marco Dawson;68-69;—;137;-7

Carlos Franco;68-69;—;137;-7

Rocco Mediate;67-70;—;137;-7

Woody Austin;70-68;—;138;-6

Scott McCarron;68-70;—;138;-6

Gene Sauers;69-69;—;138;-6

Stephen Ames;73-66;—;139;-5

Vijay Singh;70-69;—;139;-5

Glen Day;69-70;—;139;-5

Jeff Sluman;72-68;—;140;-4

Jeff Maggert;72-68;—;140;-4

Jesper Parnevik;71-69;—;140;-4

Doug Garwood;72-68;—;140;-4

Kirk Triplett;72-68;—;140;-4

Kenny Perry;71-69;—;140;-4

Corey Pavin;70-70;—;140;-4

Jay Haas;69-71;—;140;-4

John Daly;68-72;—;140;-4

Joe Durant;71-70;—;141;-3

Esteban Toledo;71-70;—;141;-3

Stephen Leaney;71-70;—;141;-3

Bart Bryant;70-71;—;141;-3

LPGA

The Buick LPGA Shanghai

At Quzhong Garden Golf Coub

Shanghai

Purse: $2.1 million

Yardage: 6,672; Par: 72

Saturday's third-round leaders

Jessica Korda;68-67-66;—;201;-15

Danielle Kang;69-67-66;—;202;-14

Brooke M. Henderson;69-64-73;—;206;-10

Nasa Hataoka;67-73-67;—;207;-9

Kristen Gillman;73-66-68;—;207;-9

Sei Young Kim;73-67-68;—;208;-8

Angel Yin;68-71-69;—;208;-8

Yu Liu;76-66-68;—;210;-6

Jin Young Ko;72-70-68;—;210;-6

Jodi Ewart Shadoff;69-72-69;—;210;-6

Nelly Korda;71-72-68;—;211;-5

Ariya Jutanugarn;73-69-69;—;211;-5

Na Yeon Choi;70-71-71;—;212;-4

Georgia Hall;71-69-72;—;212;-4

Nanna Koerstz Madsen;71-69-72;—;212;-4

Marina Alex;71-67-74;—;212;-4

Lydia Ko;69-74-70;—;213;-3

Shanshan Feng;70-71-72;—;213;-3

Brittany Altomare;70-69-74;—;213;-3

Amy Yang;67-71-75;—;213;-3

Hyo Joo Kim;73-74-67;—;214;-2

Megan Khang;74-71-69;—;214;-2

Gaby Lopez;73-72-69;—;214;-2

Caroline Masson;72-73-69;—;214;-2

Su Oh;71-70-73;—;214;-2

Carlota Ciganda;72-73-70;—;215;-1

Eun-Hee Ji;72-73-70;—;215;-1

Jing Yan;74-70-71;—;215;-1

Alena Sharp;72-72-71;—;215;-1

Jennifer Kupcho;69-75-71;—;215;-1

