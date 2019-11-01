WGC HSBC Champions
At Sheshan International G.C.
Shanghai, China
Purse: $10,250,000
Yardage: 7,264; Par: 72
Friday's second-round leaders
Matthew Fitzpatrick;66-67;—;133
Rory McIlroy;67-67;—;134
Xander Schauffele;66-69;—;135
Sungjae Im;66-69;—;135
Adam Scott;66-69;—;135
Haotong Li;64-72;—;136
Victor Perez;65-71;—;136
Louis Oosthuizen;68-69;—;137
Paul Waring;73-65;—;138
Matthias Schwab;67-71;—;138
Bubba Watson;70-69;—;139
Kevin Kisner;72-67;—;139
Robert MacIntyre;70-69;—;139
Tony Finau;69-70;—;139
Justin Rose;69-70;—;139
Abraham Ancer;68-71;—;139
Jason Kokrak;69-70;—;139
Jazz Janewattananond;70-69;—;139
Yechun Yuan;69-70;—;139
Billy Horschel;69-71;—;140
Phil Mickelson;71-69;—;140
Corey Conners;67-73;—;140
Byeong Hun An;69-71;—;140
Sergio Garcia;72-68;—;140
Henrik Stenson;70-70;—;140
Francesco Molinari;74-67;—;141
Andrea Pavan;71-70;—;141
Christiaan Bezuidenhout;69-72;—;141
Xinjun Zhang;68-73;—;141
Chan Kim;71-70;—;141
LPGA
Taiwan Swinging Skirts
At Miramar Golf C.C.
New Taipei City, Taiwan
Purse: $2.2 million
Yardage: 6,504; Par: 72
Friday's second-round leaders
(a-amateur)
Mi Jung Hur;66-66;—;132
Nelly Korda;66-67;—;133
In-Kyung Kim;69-65;—;134
Minjee Lee;67-67;—;134
Brooke M. Henderson;71-64;—;135
Su Oh;68-67;—;135
Hyo Joo Kim;69-67;—;136
Caroline Masson;68-68;—;136
Morgan Pressel;70-67;—;137
Jessica Korda;69-69;—;138
Angel Yin;68-70;—;138
Jeongeun Lee6;73-66;—;139
Yu-Ju Chen;73-66;—;139
Sei Young Kim;71-68;—;139
Jenny Shin;71-69;—;140
So Yeon Ryu;70-70;—;140
Amy Yang;70-70;—;140
Charley Hull;73-68;—;141
Austin Ernst;73-68;—;141
Inbee Park;72-69;—;141
Kristen Gillman;71-70;—;141
Alena Sharp;71-70;—;141
Lizette Salas;71-70;—;141
a-Yu-Sang Hou;70-71;—;141
Ally McDonald;69-72;—;141
Wei-Ling Hsu;73-69;—;142
Gaby Lopez;73-69;—;142
Ashleigh Buhai;73-69;—;142
Chella Choi;73-69;—;142
Sung Hyun Park;73-69;—;142
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.