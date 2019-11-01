WGC HSBC Champions

At Sheshan International G.C.

Shanghai, China

Purse: $10,250,000

Yardage: 7,264; Par: 72

Friday's second-round leaders

Matthew Fitzpatrick;66-67;—;133

Rory McIlroy;67-67;—;134

Xander Schauffele;66-69;—;135

Sungjae Im;66-69;—;135

Adam Scott;66-69;—;135

Haotong Li;64-72;—;136

Victor Perez;65-71;—;136

Louis Oosthuizen;68-69;—;137

Paul Waring;73-65;—;138

Matthias Schwab;67-71;—;138

Bubba Watson;70-69;—;139

Kevin Kisner;72-67;—;139

Robert MacIntyre;70-69;—;139

Tony Finau;69-70;—;139

Justin Rose;69-70;—;139

Abraham Ancer;68-71;—;139

Jason Kokrak;69-70;—;139

Jazz Janewattananond;70-69;—;139

Yechun Yuan;69-70;—;139

Billy Horschel;69-71;—;140

Phil Mickelson;71-69;—;140

Corey Conners;67-73;—;140

Byeong Hun An;69-71;—;140

Sergio Garcia;72-68;—;140

Henrik Stenson;70-70;—;140

Francesco Molinari;74-67;—;141

Andrea Pavan;71-70;—;141

Christiaan Bezuidenhout;69-72;—;141

Xinjun Zhang;68-73;—;141

Chan Kim;71-70;—;141

LPGA

Taiwan Swinging Skirts

At Miramar Golf C.C.

New Taipei City, Taiwan

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 6,504; Par: 72

Friday's second-round leaders

(a-amateur)

Mi Jung Hur;66-66;—;132

Nelly Korda;66-67;—;133

In-Kyung Kim;69-65;—;134

Minjee Lee;67-67;—;134

Brooke M. Henderson;71-64;—;135

Su Oh;68-67;—;135

Hyo Joo Kim;69-67;—;136

Caroline Masson;68-68;—;136

Morgan Pressel;70-67;—;137

Jessica Korda;69-69;—;138

Angel Yin;68-70;—;138

Jeongeun Lee6;73-66;—;139

Yu-Ju Chen;73-66;—;139

Sei Young Kim;71-68;—;139

Jenny Shin;71-69;—;140

So Yeon Ryu;70-70;—;140

Amy Yang;70-70;—;140

Charley Hull;73-68;—;141

Austin Ernst;73-68;—;141

Inbee Park;72-69;—;141

Kristen Gillman;71-70;—;141

Alena Sharp;71-70;—;141

Lizette Salas;71-70;—;141

a-Yu-Sang Hou;70-71;—;141

Ally McDonald;69-72;—;141

Wei-Ling Hsu;73-69;—;142

Gaby Lopez;73-69;—;142

Ashleigh Buhai;73-69;—;142

Chella Choi;73-69;—;142

Sung Hyun Park;73-69;—;142

