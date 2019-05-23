If Jordan Spieth is going to end a victory drought that's approaching two years, the three-time major winner picked a good place to give himself a chance.
Spieth opened with a 5-under 65 at Colonial on Thursday in his second Texas homecoming in three weeks — coming off his best finish of the season at the PGA Championship — and trailed Tony Finau by one shot. Roger Sloan joined Spieth in the tie for second.
Back when he was collecting trophies regularly three years ago, Spieth won on the cozy course made famous by Ben Hogan, and that was between a pair of second-place finishes in Fort Worth. So when it comes to feeling good about his game, Spieth's in the right place, just a few miles from his hometown of Dallas.
But the former Texas Longhorn didn't necessarily have to be here, a week after tying for third at the PGA for his first top 20 this season.
"I didn't put it above or below any other week," said Spieth, whose last victory was the 2017 British Open. "I know my game has been progressing. I've been saying that for the last month or six weeks or so. Results just end up coming when I actually start playing better golf. Simply put, that's just what I've been doing."
Defending champion Justin Rose, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 3, shot 74 with four bogeys on the back nine.
CHAMPIONS: Scott Parel took advantage of ideal scoring conditions Thursday morning to shoot a 4-under 66 and take the first-round lead in the weather-delayed Senior PGA Championship.
The gusting afternoon wind, which buffeted flags and shook hospitality tents across Oak Hill Country Club's East Course, hadn't yet fully arrived when Parel closed with birdies on the par-4 17th and 18th. Retief Goosen, Marco Dawson and Ken Tanigawa were a stroke back.
The round was completed just before 9 p.m., about a half-hour after the sun set, and 14 hours after the first group teed off. The long day was the result of late-morning thunderstorms that caused a delay of 2 hours, 15 minutes.
Parel also eagled the par-5 fourth, dropped a stroke on the par-4 seventh and birdied the par-5 13th.
Jesper Parnevik, Jeff Maggert and Darren Clarke shot 69s on the 6,800-yard course that changed in complexion with the dramatic shifts in weather that rolled through suburban Rochester.
LPGA: Bronte Law chipped in for eagle on the par-5 third hole and shot a 6-under 65 on Thursday for a share of the lead in the Pure Silk Championship with Anna Nordqvist and Jennifer Song.
Law added a birdie on the par-4 seventh — the Englishwoman's 16th hole in a bogey-free round at windy Kingsmill Resort.
"Started finding myself with a good score. Nothing more to it," Law said. "On days like this when it's windy just got to keep grinding all day, take the chances when they come."
Song birdied all three par 5s in her bogey-free round in the final event before the U.S. Women's Open next week at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina.
"It was a bogey-free round, so I was extremely happy about that," Song said. "Course conditions are great. Greens are firm and pretty much everything was going well. I was driving it well and I was getting it on the green. When I had a chance for birdie, I think I pretty much made all of them."
Nordqvist rallied after bogeying No. 3. The Swede birdied Nos. 7, 9 and 10 and 13-16.
