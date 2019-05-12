2019 LEGENDS CUP

1. Matt Ziegler/Ben Shovers -6

2. Brian Karolewicz/Brad Osgood -7

3. Thom Stiffler/Andre Antreassian -6

4. Pat Aiello/Mark Peterson -6

5. Jeff Christensen/Kevin Christensen

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments