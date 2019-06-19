Commercial League

Yuni's Cafe;5-1

Rojo's Pub I;5-1

Rojo's Pub II;3-3

Expert Tax Solutions;3-3

Fountain Hall;1-5

Baird Financial;1-5

Tuesday's results

Yuni's Cafe 199.2 (Lou Schneider 46-Dan Larsen 20), Fountain Hall 214 (Nick Lamar 50-Terry Lamar 32)

Baird 201 (Alex Rosinquist 93-Tom Beck 33), Expert Tax Solutions 207.8 (Kevin Maaguard 52-Rick Gulan 33)

Rojo's Pub II 205.6 (Tom Larson 46-30), Rojo's Pub I 198 (Ron Lohnhardt 49-32

MEADOWBROOK CC MEN

Format: 1 Net Best Ball

1. John Ujcich, Paul Mikaelian. 2. Mark Miller, Dr. Ken Johnson. 3. Jim Fikipek.

WASHINGTON PARK CC WOMEN

Event: Best Poker Hand

Class A — Event: Marilyn Venne 4 of a kind 6s. Low gross: Diana Munoz and Marilyn Venne 5. Class B — Event: Ruth Kane 4 of a kind 8s. Low gross: Donna Fuller 57. Class C — Event: Irene Brug straight. Low gross: Irene Brug 65.

