Commercial League
Yuni's Cafe;5-1
Rojo's Pub I;5-1
Rojo's Pub II;3-3
Expert Tax Solutions;3-3
Fountain Hall;1-5
Baird Financial;1-5
Tuesday's results
Yuni's Cafe 199.2 (Lou Schneider 46-Dan Larsen 20), Fountain Hall 214 (Nick Lamar 50-Terry Lamar 32)
Baird 201 (Alex Rosinquist 93-Tom Beck 33), Expert Tax Solutions 207.8 (Kevin Maaguard 52-Rick Gulan 33)
Rojo's Pub II 205.6 (Tom Larson 46-30), Rojo's Pub I 198 (Ron Lohnhardt 49-32
MEADOWBROOK CC MEN
Format: 1 Net Best Ball
1. John Ujcich, Paul Mikaelian. 2. Mark Miller, Dr. Ken Johnson. 3. Jim Fikipek.
WASHINGTON PARK CC WOMEN
Event: Best Poker Hand
Class A — Event: Marilyn Venne 4 of a kind 6s. Low gross: Diana Munoz and Marilyn Venne 5. Class B — Event: Ruth Kane 4 of a kind 8s. Low gross: Donna Fuller 57. Class C — Event: Irene Brug straight. Low gross: Irene Brug 65.
