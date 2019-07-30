Tour Statistics
Through July 28
FedExCup Season Points
1, Brooks Koepka, 2,887.249. 2, Rory McIlroy, 2,314.784. 3, Matt Kuchar, 2,312.940. 4, Xander Schauffele, 1,858.138. 5, Gary Woodland, 1,795.343. 6, Patrick Cantlay, 1,729.799. 7, Dustin Johnson, 1,686.018. 8, Paul Casey, 1,574.402. 9, Jon Rahm, 1,446.797. 10, Justin Rose, 1,422.664.
Scoring Average
1, Rory McIlroy, 69.090. 2, Patrick Cantlay, 69.171. 3, Brooks Koepka, 69.265. 4, Webb Simpson, 69.326. 5, Dustin Johnson, 69.428. 6, Justin Rose, 69.527. 7, Tommy Fleetwood, 69.556. 8, Matt Kuchar, 69.610. 9, Justin Thomas, 69.612. 10, Jon Rahm, 69.665.
Driving Distance
1, Cameron Champ, 316.6. 2, Luke List, 314.3. 3, Rory McIlroy, 313.7. 4, Wyndham Clark, 312.8. 5, Bubba Watson, 311.8. 6, Seth Reeves, 311.5. 7, Dustin Johnson, 311.2. 8, Trey Mullinax, 310.2. 9, Tony Finau, 309.8. 10, Gary Woodland, 309.1.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Ryan Moore, 75.05%. 2, Chez Reavie, 75.02%. 3, Jim Furyk, 74.01%. 4, Ryan Armour, 73.19%. 5, Henrik Stenson, 72.13%. 6, Andrew Landry, 71.86%. 7, Brice Garnett, 71.45%. 8, Brian Gay, 70.97%. 9, Brian Stuard, 70.89%. 10, Jim Herman, 70.15%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Corey Conners, 72.70%. 2, D.J. Trahan, 71.62%. 3, Charles Howell III, 71.43%. 4, Johnson Wagner, 71.40%. 5, Alex Prugh, 71.08%. 6, Talor Gooch, 70.95%. 7, Matt Kuchar, 70.63%. 8, Brooks Koepka, 70.61%. 9, Justin Thomas, 70.56%. 10, Martin Laird, 70.42%.
Total Driving
1, Brendan Steele, 58. 2, Gary Woodland, 79. 3, Bryson DeChambeau, 92. 4, Paul Casey, 98. 5 (tie), Alex Prugh and Sepp Straka, 102. 7, Daniel Berger, 105. 8, Brooks Koepka, 106. 9 (tie), Charles Howell III and Louis Oosthuizen, 114.
SGPutting
1, Denny McCarthy, .973. 2, Dominic Bozzelli, .897. 3, Graeme McDowell, .789. 4, Justin Rose, .753. 5, Vaughn Taylor, .746. 6, Jordan Spieth, .738. 7, Andrew Putnam, .713. 8, Beau Hossler, .694. 9, Wyndham Clark, .664. 10, Aaron Baddeley, .654.
Birdie Average
1, Justin Thomas, 4.53. 2, Gary Woodland, 4.49. 3, Rory McIlroy, 4.39. 4, Aaron Wise, 4.36. 5, Dustin Johnson, 4.33. 6, Brooks Koepka, 4.32. 7, Jon Rahm, 4.30. 8, Ryan Palmer, 4.29. 9, Patrick Cantlay, 4.28. 10, Bryson DeChambeau, 4.27.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Martin Laird, 83.3. 2, Rory McIlroy, 84.0. 3, Paul Casey, 87.2. 4, Justin Thomas, 90.0. 5, Jhonattan Vegas, 94.2. 6, Keith Mitchell, 96.4. 7, Emiliano Grillo, 99.7. 8, Justin Rose, 100.0. 9, Sam Burns, 100.3. 10, Brooks Koepka, 101.5.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Tyrone Van Aswegen, 68.18%. 2, Francesco Molinari, 64.52%. 3, Ernie Els, 64.47%. 4, Dustin Johnson, 64.06%. 5, Tommy Fleetwood, 63.64%. 6, Webb Simpson, 63.30%. 7, Jimmy Walker, 61.76%. 8 (tie), Russell Knox and Sam Ryder, 61.54%. 10, Martin Kaymer, 61.43%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Rory McIlroy, 240. 2, Brooks Koepka, 255. 3, Justin Thomas, 323. 4, Jon Rahm, 325. 5, Rickie Fowler, 344. 6, Matt Kuchar, 348. 7, Xander Schauffele, 351. 8, Gary Woodland, 368. 9, Jason Day, 371. 10, Scott Piercy, 399.
Champions
Tour Statistics
Through July 28
Charles Schwab Cup Money List
1, Scott McCarron, (16), $1,991,805. 2, Steve Stricker, (9), $1,534,327. 3, Jerry Kelly, (14), $1,406,262. 4, Scott Parel, (17), $1,162,151. 5, Bernhard Langer, (12), $1,147,578. 6, Kirk Triplett, (16), $1,130,652. 7, David Toms, (13), $1,116,805. 8, Retief Goosen, (13), $1,090,367. 9, Kevin Sutherland, (15), $1,051,344. 10, Ken Tanigawa, (17), $978,569.
Scoring Average (Actual)
1, Steve Stricker, 68.97. 2, David Toms, 69.41. 3, Scott McCarron, 69.55. 4, Bernhard Langer, 69.63. 5, Scott Parel, 69.68. 6, Retief Goosen, 69.74. 7, Jerry Kelly, 69.77. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 69.80. 9, Billy Andrade, 70.24. 10, Tom Lehman, 70.27.
Driving Distance
1, John Daly, 295.8. 2, Darren Clarke, 292.2. 3, Brandt Jobe, 291.3. 4, Retief Goosen, 288.1. 5, Scott McCarron, 287.2. 6, Kevin Sutherland, 287.1. 7 (tie), Vijay Singh and Scott Parel, 284.6. 9, Steve Stricker, 284.4. 10, Tom Gillis, 282.2.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Bart Bryant, 80.65%. 2, Willie Wood, 79.66%. 3, Colin Montgomerie, 78.37%. 4, Joe Durant, 78.00%. 5, Paul Broadhurst, 77.31%. 6, Ken Duke, 76.80%. 7, Bernhard Langer, 76.52%. 8, Mark O'Meara, 76.37%. 9, Paul Goydos, 75.76%. 10, Jerry Kelly, 75.41%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Brandt Jobe, 72.60%. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 72.09%. 3, Jerry Kelly, 71.53%. 4, David Toms, 71.37%. 5, Billy Andrade, 70.93%. 6, Ken Tanigawa, 70.29%. 7, Scott McCarron, 70.17%. 8, Tom Lehman, 70.14%. 9, Bernhard Langer, 70.12%. 10, Scott Parel, 70.05%.
Total Driving
1, Steve Stricker, 31. 2 (tie), Jerry Kelly and Scott McCarron, 41. 4 (tie), Kirk Triplett and Colin Montgomerie, 43. 6, Bernhard Langer, 44. 7 (tie), Billy Mayfair and Paul Broadhurst, 46. 9, Joe Durant, 47. 10, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 48.
Putting Average
1, David Toms, 1.731. 2, Steve Stricker, 1.738. 3 (tie), Mark O'Meara and Kent Jones, 1.743. 5, Scott Parel, 1.745. 6, Kirk Triplett, 1.750. 7 (tie), Tim Petrovic and Kevin Sutherland, 1.754. 9, Scott McCarron, 1.761. 10, Esteban Toledo, 1.762.
Birdie Average
1, David Toms, 4.28. 2, Scott McCarron, 4.14. 3, Steve Stricker, 4.13. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 4.04. 5, Retief Goosen, 3.90. 6, Darren Clarke, 3.89. 7, Kirk Triplett, 3.87. 8 (tie), Jeff Maggert and Kent Jones, 3.86. 10, Scott Parel, 3.83.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Scott Parel, 106.0. 2, Tom Lehman, 132.0. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 135.0. 4, Steve Stricker, 139.5. 5, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 151.2. 6, Jeff Maggert, 154.8. 7, Darren Clarke, 158.4. 8, Paul Goydos, 172.8. 9 (tie), David Toms and Retief Goosen, 175.5.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Rocco Mediate, 61.54%. 2, Paul Broadhurst, 60.87%. 3, Steve Stricker, 60.61%. 4, Michael Allen, 60.53%. 5, David Frost, 59.72%. 6, Carlos Franco, 58.97%. 7, Tom Byrum, 58.46%. 8, Mark Calcavecchia, 58.44%. 9, Tom Pernice Jr., 58.33%. 10, Lee Janzen, 57.14%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Steve Stricker, 55. 2, David Toms, 85. 3, Scott Parel, 94. 4, Scott McCarron, 119. 5, Retief Goosen, 122. 6, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 136. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 143. 8, Jerry Kelly, 144. 9, Bernhard Langer, 159. 10, Tom Lehman, 168.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.