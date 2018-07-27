OAKVILLE, Ontario — Keegan Bradley played the last four holes in 6 under, making two of his three eagles Friday, to pull within a shot of the lead in the RBC Canadian Open.
Playing alongside leader Kevin Tway at Glen Abbey, Bradley closed birdie-eagle-birdie-eagle for a 9-under 63. He also eagled the par-5 second hole.
“That was wild,” Bradley said. “It turned kind of an average day out here into something really special.”
Tway birdied the final hole for a 65 to get to 13-under. He’s trying to win for the first time on the PGA Tour in the event his father won 15 years ago at Hamilton for his last victory.
“I talk to dad every day, no matter if I’m home, here,” Tway said. “We talk about every round.”
Bradley holed putts of 10 feet on the par-3 15th, 20 feet on the par-5 16th, 27 feet on the par-4 17th and 20 feet on the par-5 18th — after hitting an approach from 159 yards.
He made a 7-footer on No. 2 for the first eagle.
The 32-year-old American won the 2011 PGA Championship and has three PGA Tour victories, the last in the 2012 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational.
Whee Kim had a 65 to match Bradley at 12-under.
Johnson Wagner (65) and Byeong Hun An (67) were 11-under, and top-ranked Dustin Johnson (66), Zac Blair (67), Joaquin Niemann (67) and Aaron Baddeley (6) followed at 10-under.
Nick Taylor was the top Canadian, shooting a 67 to reach 9-under. First-round leader Robert Garrigus also was 9-under, following an opening 63 with a 72. Two-time defending champion Jhonattan Vegas was 5 under after a 70.
Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson and Brooks Koepka missed the cut.
SENIOR BRITISH OPEN: Miguel Angel Jimenez and Stephen Ames were sharing the lead on 9-under when darkness ended play early in the second round of the Senior British Open at St. Andrews in Scotland.
Ames is among 18 players who must return on Saturday morning to complete their rounds. The Canadian golfer has one hole to go.
Earlier, pony-tailed Spaniard Jimenez fired a 5-under 67 for a total of 135, one better than American pair Jeff Sluman (68) and Kirk Triplett (71), and defending champion Bernhard Langer (69).
Among three players in the clubhouse on 137 was three-time winner Tom Watson, who remarkably shot his age by posting a 68. On the same 7-under overall mark were Jarmo Sandelin of Sweden and Vijay Singh of Fiji.
Jimenez’s round was highlighted by an eagle-birdie-birdie run from the 14th.
To the delight of the crowd, Scottish pair Sandy Lyle (66) and Colin Montgomerie (68) were among a group on 5-under 139.
Play was delayed for 85 minutes at the start of the round due to thick fog.
LPGA: Tiffany Joh, who is chasing a maiden LPGA Tour victory, shot a 4-under 67 to stay in front after the second round of the Ladies Scottish Open at Gullane, Scotland.
The 31-year-old American picked up five birdies and one bogey, her first of the week, to register a 13-under aggregate of 129.
U.S. Open champion Ariya Jutanugarn produced a joint best-of-the-day 65 to get within three strokes of the lead on 132, along with Amy Yang (66) of South Korea.
Caroline Masson (65) of Germany was alone in fourth position on 133.
Georgia Hall was the best-placed British player after a 68 left her in a share of 17th place on 3-under 139, one ahead of a group of players that included fellow Englishwomen Charley Hull, Mel Reid and Jodi Ewart Shadoff.
