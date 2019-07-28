The Senior Open Championship
At Royal Lytham & St. Annes
Lytham St. Annes, England
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,948; Par: 70
Final scores
a-amateur
Bernhard Langer, $314,330;71-67-70-66;—;274
Paul Broadhurst, $209,590;67-71-67-71;—;276
Retief Goosen, $106,125;70-67-74-66;—;277
Tim Petrovic, $106,125;74-68-67-68;—;277
Doug Barron, $72,960;69-69-73-67;—;278
David McKenzie, $72,960;70-70-68-70;—;278
Woody Austin, $48,637;68-70-68-73;—;279
David Frost, $48,637;72-67-73-67;—;279
Wes Short, Jr., $48,637;67-67-73-72;—;279
Roger Chapman, $31,922;70-68-73-69;—;280
Darren Clarke, $31,922;68-68-73-71;—;280
Ken Duke, $31,922;68-69-70-73;—;280
Bob Estes, $31,922;70-71-74-65;—;280
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $31,922;71-68-74-67;—;280
Thomas Levet, $31,922;74-68-71-67;—;280
Paul Lawrie, $25,870;70-69-72-70;—;281
Miguel Angel Martin, $25,870;70-75-70-66;—;281
Bart Bryant, $22,577;69-68-73-72;—;282
Stephen Dodd, $22,577;71-68-69-74;—;282
Stephen Leaney, $22,577;73-66-73-70;—;282
Mark McNulty, $22,577;73-67-73-69;—;282
Mauricio Molina, $22,577;72-69-69-72;—;282
Colin Montgomerie, $22,577;68-70-73-71;—;282
Billy Andrade, $19,040;73-71-72-67;—;283
Magnus P. Atlevi, $19,040;68-73-70-72;—;283
Paul Eales, $19,040;74-69-66-74;—;283
Dan Olsen, $19,040;70-72-70-71;—;283
Scott Parel, $19,040;67-71-76-69;—;283
Stephen Ames, $15,581;74-69-71-70;—;284
Scott Dunlap, $15,581;67-68-75-74;—;284
LPGA
Tour Statistics
Through July 28
Scoring
1, Jin Young Ko, 69.109. 2, Hyo Joo Kim, 69.171. 3, Sung Hyun Park, 69.306. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.629. 5, Shanshan Feng, 69.825. 6, Minjee Lee, 69.844. 7, Nelly Korda, 69.860. 8, Jeongeun Lee6, 69.873. 9, Amy Yang, 69.885. 10, Carlota Ciganda, 69.891.
Driving Distance
1, Anne van Dam, 284.4. 2, Angel Yin, 281.8. 3, Joanna Klatten, 279.3. 4, Sung Hyun Park, 277.1. 5, Lexi Thompson, 277.1. 6, Elizabeth Szokol, 275.8. 7, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 275.8. 8, Brooke M. Henderson, 275.5. 9, Jessica Korda, 274.7. 10, Carlota Ciganda, 273.3 .
Greens in Regulation
1, Jin Young Ko, .789. 2, Nelly Korda, .766. 3, Sung Hyun Park, .760. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, .755. 5, Minjee Lee, .755. 6, Shanshan Feng, .754. 7, Lexi Thompson, .751. 8, Eun-Hee Ji, .750. 9, Anna Nordqvist, .749. 10, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, .749.
Putts per GIR
1, Hyo Joo Kim, 1.71. 2, Mi Jung Hur, 1.73. 3, Haru Nomura, 1.74. 4, Jin Young Ko, 1.75. 5, Sung Hyun Park, 1.75. 6, Giulia Molinaro, 1.76. 7, Ariya Jutanugarn, 1.76. 8, Azahara Munoz, 1.76. 9, Carlota Ciganda, 1.76. 10, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 1.77.
Birdies
1, Minjee Lee, 257. 2, Carlota Ciganda, 256. 3, Ariya Jutanugarn, 256. 4 (tie), Yu Liu and Brooke M. Henderson, 253. 6, Moriya Jutanugarn, 246. 7, Sei Young Kim, 238. 8, Jin Young Ko, 237. 9, Gaby Lopez, 236. 10, Azahara Munoz, 234.
Eagles
1, Carlota Ciganda, 13. 2, Ariya Jutanugarn, 12. 3, Lexi Thompson, 9. 4 (tie), Brooke M. Henderson and Anne van Dam, 8. 6, 7 tied with 7.<
Sand Save Percentage
1, Katherine Kirk, .636. 2, Jackie Stoelting, .625. 3, Hyo Joo Kim, .620. 4, Morgan Pressel, .598. 5, So Yeon Ryu, .596. 6, Sarah Schmelzel, .590. 7, Yu Liu, .587. 8 (tie), Giulia Molinaro and Sarah Kemp, .583. 10, In-Kyung Kim, .579.
Rounds Under Par
1, Hyo Joo Kim, .780. 2, Jin Young Ko, .764. 3, Inbee Park, .745. 4, Giulia Molinaro, .720. 5, Sung Hyun Park, .714. 6, Jeongeun Lee6, .709. 7, Minjee Lee, .703. 8, Shanshan Feng, .702. 9, Nelly Korda, .700. 10, Brooke M. Henderson, .694.
