The Senior Open Championship

At Royal Lytham & St. Annes

Lytham St. Annes, England

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,948; Par: 70

Final scores

a-amateur

Bernhard Langer, $314,330;71-67-70-66;—;274

Paul Broadhurst, $209,590;67-71-67-71;—;276

Retief Goosen, $106,125;70-67-74-66;—;277

Tim Petrovic, $106,125;74-68-67-68;—;277

Doug Barron, $72,960;69-69-73-67;—;278

David McKenzie, $72,960;70-70-68-70;—;278

Woody Austin, $48,637;68-70-68-73;—;279

David Frost, $48,637;72-67-73-67;—;279

Wes Short, Jr., $48,637;67-67-73-72;—;279

Roger Chapman, $31,922;70-68-73-69;—;280

Darren Clarke, $31,922;68-68-73-71;—;280

Ken Duke, $31,922;68-69-70-73;—;280

Bob Estes, $31,922;70-71-74-65;—;280

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $31,922;71-68-74-67;—;280

Thomas Levet, $31,922;74-68-71-67;—;280

Paul Lawrie, $25,870;70-69-72-70;—;281

Miguel Angel Martin, $25,870;70-75-70-66;—;281

Bart Bryant, $22,577;69-68-73-72;—;282

Stephen Dodd, $22,577;71-68-69-74;—;282

Stephen Leaney, $22,577;73-66-73-70;—;282

Mark McNulty, $22,577;73-67-73-69;—;282

Mauricio Molina, $22,577;72-69-69-72;—;282

Colin Montgomerie, $22,577;68-70-73-71;—;282

Billy Andrade, $19,040;73-71-72-67;—;283

Magnus P. Atlevi, $19,040;68-73-70-72;—;283

Paul Eales, $19,040;74-69-66-74;—;283

Dan Olsen, $19,040;70-72-70-71;—;283

Scott Parel, $19,040;67-71-76-69;—;283

Stephen Ames, $15,581;74-69-71-70;—;284

Scott Dunlap, $15,581;67-68-75-74;—;284

LPGA

Tour Statistics

Through July 28

Scoring

1, Jin Young Ko, 69.109. 2, Hyo Joo Kim, 69.171. 3, Sung Hyun Park, 69.306. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.629. 5, Shanshan Feng, 69.825. 6, Minjee Lee, 69.844. 7, Nelly Korda, 69.860. 8, Jeongeun Lee6, 69.873. 9, Amy Yang, 69.885. 10, Carlota Ciganda, 69.891.

Driving Distance

1, Anne van Dam, 284.4. 2, Angel Yin, 281.8. 3, Joanna Klatten, 279.3. 4, Sung Hyun Park, 277.1. 5, Lexi Thompson, 277.1. 6, Elizabeth Szokol, 275.8. 7, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 275.8. 8, Brooke M. Henderson, 275.5. 9, Jessica Korda, 274.7. 10, Carlota Ciganda, 273.3 .

Greens in Regulation

1, Jin Young Ko, .789. 2, Nelly Korda, .766. 3, Sung Hyun Park, .760. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, .755. 5, Minjee Lee, .755. 6, Shanshan Feng, .754. 7, Lexi Thompson, .751. 8, Eun-Hee Ji, .750. 9, Anna Nordqvist, .749. 10, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, .749.

Putts per GIR

1, Hyo Joo Kim, 1.71. 2, Mi Jung Hur, 1.73. 3, Haru Nomura, 1.74. 4, Jin Young Ko, 1.75. 5, Sung Hyun Park, 1.75. 6, Giulia Molinaro, 1.76. 7, Ariya Jutanugarn, 1.76. 8, Azahara Munoz, 1.76. 9, Carlota Ciganda, 1.76. 10, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 1.77.

Birdies

1, Minjee Lee, 257. 2, Carlota Ciganda, 256. 3, Ariya Jutanugarn, 256. 4 (tie), Yu Liu and Brooke M. Henderson, 253. 6, Moriya Jutanugarn, 246. 7, Sei Young Kim, 238. 8, Jin Young Ko, 237. 9, Gaby Lopez, 236. 10, Azahara Munoz, 234.

Eagles

1, Carlota Ciganda, 13. 2, Ariya Jutanugarn, 12. 3, Lexi Thompson, 9. 4 (tie), Brooke M. Henderson and Anne van Dam, 8. 6, 7 tied with 7.<

Sand Save Percentage

1, Katherine Kirk, .636. 2, Jackie Stoelting, .625. 3, Hyo Joo Kim, .620. 4, Morgan Pressel, .598. 5, So Yeon Ryu, .596. 6, Sarah Schmelzel, .590. 7, Yu Liu, .587. 8 (tie), Giulia Molinaro and Sarah Kemp, .583. 10, In-Kyung Kim, .579.

Rounds Under Par

1, Hyo Joo Kim, .780. 2, Jin Young Ko, .764. 3, Inbee Park, .745. 4, Giulia Molinaro, .720. 5, Sung Hyun Park, .714. 6, Jeongeun Lee6, .709. 7, Minjee Lee, .703. 8, Shanshan Feng, .702. 9, Nelly Korda, .700. 10, Brooke M. Henderson, .694.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments