STATISTICAL LEADERS
Through July 7
FedExCup Season Points
1, Matt Kuchar, 2,287. 2, Brooks Koepka, 2,202. 3, Rory McIlroy, 2,195. 4, Xander Schauffele, 1,817. 5, Gary Woodland, 1,789. 6, Patrick Cantlay, 1,658. 7, Dustin Johnson, 1,631. 8, Paul Casey, 1,541. 9, Justin Rose, 1,308. 10, Rickie Fowler, 1,293.
Scoring Average
1, Patrick Cantlay, 69.095. 2, Rory McIlroy, 69.129. 3, Dustin Johnson, 69.350. 4, Webb Simpson, 69.442. 5, Matt Kuchar, 69.507. 6, Brooks Koepka, 69.539. 7, Adam Scott, 69.555. 8, Justin Rose, 69.597. 9, Justin Thomas, 69.701. 10, Jim Furyk, 69.729.
Driving Distance
1, Cameron Champ, 317.1. 2, Rory McIlroy, 315.3. 3, Luke List, 314.2. 4 (tie), Wyndham Clark and Bubba Watson, 312.3. 6, Dustin Johnson, 312.1. 7, Tony Finau, 311.9. 8, Seth Reeves, 311.4. 9, Grayson Murray, 310.0. 10, Lucas Bjerregaard, 309.8.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Chez Reavie, 75.44%. 2, Jim Furyk, 74.83%. 3, Ryan Moore, 74.02%. 4, Ryan Armour, 73.69%. 5, Henrik Stenson, 73.12%. 6, Andrew Landry, 71.54%. 7, Brian Gay, 70.96%. 8, Brice Garnett, 70.95%. 9, Brian Stuard, 70.87%. 10, Matt Kuchar, 69.92%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Corey Conners, 73.44%. 2, Justin Thomas, 71.90%. 3, Matt Kuchar, 71.33%. 4, Charles Howell III, 71.16%. 5, Brooks Koepka, 71.09%. 6, Talor Gooch, 70.99%. 7, Johnson Wagner, 70.57%. 8, Jason Day, 70.41%. 9, Gary Woodland, 70.37%. 10, Jim Furyk, 70.30%.
Total Driving
1, Brendan Steele, 60. 2, Paul Casey, 71. 3, Bryson DeChambeau, 77. 4, Gary Woodland, 78. 5, Louis Oosthuizen, 98. 6, Keegan Bradley, 101. 7, Alex Prugh, 107. 8, Brooks Koepka, 110. 9, Emiliano Grillo, 111. 10, 2 tied with 114.
SG-Putting
1, Denny McCarthy, .907. 2, Graeme McDowell, .789. 3, Andrew Putnam, .780. 4, Justin Rose, .778. 5, Vaughn Taylor, .749. 6, Jordan Spieth, .713. 7, Wyndham Clark, .711. 8, Brandt Snedeker, .697. 9, Dominic Bozzelli, .680. 10, Beau Hossler, .656.
Birdie Average
1, Gary Woodland, 4.70. 2, Justin Thomas, 4.58. 3, Bryson DeChambeau, 4.48. 4, Aaron Wise, 4.44. 5, Patrick Cantlay, 4.42. 6, Rory McIlroy, 4.38. 7, Hideki Matsuyama, 4.35. 8, Wyndham Clark, 4.34. 9, 2 tied with 4.31.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Rory McIlroy, 75.0. 2, Paul Casey, 76.2. 3, Justin Thomas, 78.0. 4, Tommy Fleetwood, 88.0. 5, Keith Mitchell, 88.7. 6, Brooks Koepka, 97.2. 7, Sam Burns, 97.7. 8, Rickie Fowler, 101.5. 9, Dylan Frittelli, 103.1. 10, Kevin Na, 104.0.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Ernie Els, 65.75%. 2, Francesco Molinari, 65.57%. 3, Dustin Johnson, 63.93%. 4, Tommy Fleetwood, 63.89%. 5, Sam Ryder, 62.50%. 6, Jimmy Walker, 61.94%. 7, Russell Knox, 61.80%. 8, Matt Kuchar, 61.64%. 9, Justin Rose, 61.63%. 10, Webb Simpson, 61.62%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Rory McIlroy, 243. 2, Justin Thomas, 257. 3, Matt Kuchar, 259. 4, Jason Day, 280. 5, Brooks Koepka, 281. 6, Xander Schauffele, 309. 7, Gary Woodland, 340. 8, Rickie Fowler, 349. 9, Adam Scott, 363. 10, Patrick Cantlay, 366.
Champions
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Through July 7
Charles Schwab Cup Money List
1, Scott McCarron, $1,902,205. 2, Steve Stricker, $1,422,327. 3, Jerry Kelly, $1,363,913. 4, Kirk Triplett, $1,127,152. 5, David Toms, $1,107,285. 6, Kevin Sutherland, $1,000,944. 7, Scott Parel, $991,911. 8, Ken Tanigawa, $971,759. 9, Bernhard Langer, $816,392. 10, Billy Andrade, $815,471.
Scoring
1, Steve Stricker, 68.85. 2, David Toms, 69.00. 3, Bernhard Langer, 69.42. 4, Jerry Kelly, 69.46. 5, Scott McCarron, 69.51. 6, Scott Parel, 69.60. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 69.71. 8, Kirk Triplett, 69.93. 9, Retief Goosen, 69.97. 10, Billy Andrade, 70.12.
Driving Distance
1, John Daly, 295.8. 2, Darren Clarke, 292.2. 3, Brandt Jobe, 292.0. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 287.8. 5, Retief Goosen, 287.2. 6, Scott McCarron, 287.0. 7, Scott Parel, 284.0. 8, Vijay Singh, 283.9. 9, Steve Stricker, 283.8. 10, Doug Garwood, 282.6.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Willie Wood, 82.07%. 2, Bart Bryant, 81.82%. 3, Colin Montgomerie, 79.38%. 4, Joe Durant, 78.84%. 5, Ken Duke, 78.67%. 6, Bernhard Langer, 78.46%. 7, David Toms, 78.26%. 8, Glen Day, 77.64%. 9, Paul Broadhurst, 77.37%. 10, Mark O'Meara, 76.37%.
Greens in Regulation Pct.
1, David Toms, 73.02%. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 72.81%. 3, Brandt Jobe, 72.64%. 4, Jerry Kelly, 72.07%. 5, Billy Andrade, 71.79%. 6, Ken Tanigawa, 71.69%. 7, Scott Parel, 70.90%. 8, Tom Lehman, 70.83%. 9, Bernhard Langer, 70.71%. 10, Scott McCarron, 70.63%.
Total Driving
1, Steve Stricker, 31. 2, David Toms, 38. 3, Kirk Triplett, 42. 4 (tie), Miguel Angel Jiménez, Scott McCarron and Colin Montgomerie, 43. 7, Bernhard Langer, 44. 8, 3 tied with 46.
Putting Average
1, David Toms, 1.707. 2, Kirk Triplett, 1.724. 3, Steve Stricker, 1.725. 4, Kent Jones, 1.737. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 1.739. 6, Mark O'Meara, 1.743. 7, Joey Sindelar, 1.749. 8, Scott Parel, 1.750. 9, 2 tied with 1.753.
Birdie Average
1, David Toms, 4.63. 2, Steve Stricker, 4.37. 3, Scott McCarron, 4.22. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 4.2. 5, Kirk Triplett, 4.16. 6 (tie), Kent Jones and Jeff Maggert, 4.05. 8, Retief Goosen, 4.03. 9, Darren Clarke, 3.98. 10, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 3.97.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Scott Parel, 101.3. 2, Tom Lehman, 108.0. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 123.0. 4, Jeff Maggert, 140.4. 5, Bernhard Langer, 148.5. 6, Esteban Toledo, 153.0. 7, John Daly, 156.0. 8, Paul Goydos, 158.4. 9, 3 tied with 162.0.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Rocco Mediate, 64.44%. 2, Jesper Parnevik, 62.50%. 3, Carlos Franco, 61.76%. 4, David Frost, 60.94%. 5, Paul Broadhurst, 60.00%. 6, Steve Stricker, 58.62%. 7, Lee Janzen, 58.33%. 8, Tom Byrum, 57.63%. 9, Mark Calcavecchia, 56.06%. 10, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 55.81%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Steve Stricker, 66. 2, David Toms, 85. 3, Scott Parel, 98. 4, Jerry Kelly, 118. 5, Bernhard Langer, 132. 6, Scott McCarron, 133. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 144. 8, Tom Lehman, 154. 9, Kirk Triplett, 157. 10, 2 tied with 159.
