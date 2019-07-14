2019 PRESIDENT'S CUP
Men's overall
1st place — Jon Coca/George Gilbert - 9. 2nd place — Jim Nord/Mike Greb - 9. 3rd place — Dave Kinzer/Tony Weber -8.
Women's overall
1st place — Cindy Miley/Debie Truckey +1. 2nd place — Karen Damrow/Sherry Mayfield +7. 3rd place — Nancy Schabacker/Dick Ruetz +9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.