2019 PRESIDENT'S CUP 

Men's overall

1st place — Jon Coca/George Gilbert - 9. 2nd place — Jim Nord/Mike Greb - 9. 3rd place — Dave Kinzer/Tony Weber -8.

Women's overall

1st place — Cindy Miley/Debie Truckey +1. 2nd place — Karen Damrow/Sherry Mayfield +7. 3rd place — Nancy Schabacker/Dick Ruetz +9.

