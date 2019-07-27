Evian Championship

At Evian Resort Golf Club

Évian-les-Bains, France

Yardage: 6,527; Par 71 (35-36)

Purse: $4.1 million

Saturday's third-round leaders

Hyo Joo Kim;69-64-65;—;198

Sung Hyun Park;67-66-66;—;199

Jin Young Ko;65-71-66;—;202

Inbee Park;65-68-69;—;202

Shanshan Feng;69-66-68;—;203

Mi Hyang Lee;65-67-71;—;203

Caroline Hedwall;72-64-68;—;204

Ariya Jutanugarn;70-71-64;—;205

Megan Khang;68-70-67;—;205

Chella Choi;67-70-68;—;205

Jennifer Kupcho;66-70-69;—;205

Moriya Jutanugarn;68-72-66;—;206

Carlota Ciganda;70-69-67;—;206

Mi Jung Hur;68-71-67;—;206

Sei Young Kim;68-68-70;—;206

Bronte Law;72-69-66;—;207

In-Kyung Kim;74-66-68;—;208

Ally McDonald;71-68-69;—;208

Marina Alex;71-67-70;—;208

Pajaree Anannarukarn;68-68-72;—;208

a-Yuka Yasuda;70-70-69;—;209

Mirim Lee;71-68-70;—;209

Annie Park;68-71-70;—;209

a-Albane Valenzuela;72-66-71;—;209

Brittany Altomare;65-73-71;—;209

Amy Olson;70-66-73;—;209

So Yeon Ryu;72-71-67;—;210

Brooke M. Henderson;72-70-68;—;210

Xiyu Lin;69-73-68;—;210

Lizette Salas;74-67-69;—;210

Royal & Ancient

British Senior Open

At Royal Lytham & St. Annes

Lytham St. Annes, England

Yardage: 6,948; Par: 70

Purse: $2 million

Thursday's first-round leaders

Paul Broadhurst;67-71-67;—;205

Woody Austin;68-70-68;—;206

Ken Duke;68-69-70;—;207

Wes Short Jr;67-67-73;—;207

David McKenzie;70-70-68;—;208

Stephen Dodd;71-68-69;—;208

Phillip Price;71-67-70;—;208

Bernhard Langer;71-67-70;—;208

Paul Eales;74-69-66;—;209

Tim Petrovic;74-68-67;—;209

Darren Clarke;68-68-73;—;209

Shaun Micheel;71-72-67;—;210

Mauricio Molina;72-69-69;—;210

Jerry Kelly;73-66-71;—;210

Bart Bryant;69-68-73;—;210

Scott Dunlap;67-68-75;—;210

Magnus P Atlevi;68-73-70;—;211

Paul Lawrie;70-69-72;—;211

Colin Montgomerie;68-70-73;—;211

Doug Barron;69-69-73;—;211

Roger Chapman;70-68-73;—;211

Retief Goosen;70-67-74;—;211

Dan Olsen;70-72-70;—;212

Mark McNulty;73-67-72;—;212

Stephen Leaney;73-66-73;—;212

David Frost;72-67-73;—;212

Seiki Okuda;72-72-69;—;213

Ian Woosnam;72-72-69;—;213

Jeff Sluman;73-70-70;—;213

Thomas Levet;74-68-71;—;213

