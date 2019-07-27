Evian Championship
At Evian Resort Golf Club
Évian-les-Bains, France
Yardage: 6,527; Par 71 (35-36)
Purse: $4.1 million
Saturday's third-round leaders
Hyo Joo Kim;69-64-65;—;198
Sung Hyun Park;67-66-66;—;199
Jin Young Ko;65-71-66;—;202
Inbee Park;65-68-69;—;202
Shanshan Feng;69-66-68;—;203
Mi Hyang Lee;65-67-71;—;203
Caroline Hedwall;72-64-68;—;204
Ariya Jutanugarn;70-71-64;—;205
Megan Khang;68-70-67;—;205
Chella Choi;67-70-68;—;205
Jennifer Kupcho;66-70-69;—;205
Moriya Jutanugarn;68-72-66;—;206
Carlota Ciganda;70-69-67;—;206
Mi Jung Hur;68-71-67;—;206
Sei Young Kim;68-68-70;—;206
Bronte Law;72-69-66;—;207
In-Kyung Kim;74-66-68;—;208
Ally McDonald;71-68-69;—;208
Marina Alex;71-67-70;—;208
Pajaree Anannarukarn;68-68-72;—;208
a-Yuka Yasuda;70-70-69;—;209
Mirim Lee;71-68-70;—;209
Annie Park;68-71-70;—;209
a-Albane Valenzuela;72-66-71;—;209
Brittany Altomare;65-73-71;—;209
Amy Olson;70-66-73;—;209
So Yeon Ryu;72-71-67;—;210
Brooke M. Henderson;72-70-68;—;210
Xiyu Lin;69-73-68;—;210
Lizette Salas;74-67-69;—;210
Royal & Ancient
British Senior Open
At Royal Lytham & St. Annes
Lytham St. Annes, England
Yardage: 6,948; Par: 70
Purse: $2 million
Thursday's first-round leaders
Paul Broadhurst;67-71-67;—;205
Woody Austin;68-70-68;—;206
Ken Duke;68-69-70;—;207
Wes Short Jr;67-67-73;—;207
David McKenzie;70-70-68;—;208
Stephen Dodd;71-68-69;—;208
Phillip Price;71-67-70;—;208
Bernhard Langer;71-67-70;—;208
Paul Eales;74-69-66;—;209
Tim Petrovic;74-68-67;—;209
Darren Clarke;68-68-73;—;209
Shaun Micheel;71-72-67;—;210
Mauricio Molina;72-69-69;—;210
Jerry Kelly;73-66-71;—;210
Bart Bryant;69-68-73;—;210
Scott Dunlap;67-68-75;—;210
Magnus P Atlevi;68-73-70;—;211
Paul Lawrie;70-69-72;—;211
Colin Montgomerie;68-70-73;—;211
Doug Barron;69-69-73;—;211
Roger Chapman;70-68-73;—;211
Retief Goosen;70-67-74;—;211
Dan Olsen;70-72-70;—;212
Mark McNulty;73-67-72;—;212
Stephen Leaney;73-66-73;—;212
David Frost;72-67-73;—;212
Seiki Okuda;72-72-69;—;213
Ian Woosnam;72-72-69;—;213
Jeff Sluman;73-70-70;—;213
Thomas Levet;74-68-71;—;213
